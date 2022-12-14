Republicans lose ground in more than half of state legislative committees

Read full article on original website
DNC withholds Clinton funds pending state party revamp | A LOOK BACK
Twenty-Five Years Ago: The discovery of allegedly improperly used funds from the state’s Coordinated Campaign had divided the Colorado Democratic State Central Committee, which could not come to an agreement on how best to manage the party’s major election program. The committee voted in overwhelming favor that the...
coloradopolitics.com
With Bennet's election to a 3rd full term, Colorado senator takes aim at longevity record | TRAIL MIX
After winning reelection to a third full term last month, Michael Bennet, Colorado's senior U.S. senator, is poised to become the state's longest-serving popularly elected senator in a few years. But, if the Denver Democrat wants to claim the title of the state's senator with the longest tenure, period, he'll...
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis calls to expand state’s 3-year red flag law
COLORADO (KRDO) -- Colorado Governor Jared Polis is calling to expand the state's three-year red flag law. Friday, Colorado's District Attorney's offices are meeting in Denver to consider the proposal that would give them the power to seek the removal of weapons from people deemed to be dangerous under the law. As the red flag The post Colorado Gov. Jared Polis calls to expand state’s 3-year red flag law appeared first on KRDO.
coloradopolitics.com
State pesticide rules protect Coloradans, environment | OPINION
Pesticides play a key role in our daily lives, keeping Coloradans healthy and our lands safe from pests and disease-born damages. Without these tools, it would be impossible for farmers to prevent insects and diseases from destroying farmlands, for schools to protect playgrounds from hazardous weed infestations and public lands to be kept free from insects damaging greenspaces we all share. That’s why it’s so important that Colorado continues down the path of uniform, science-based laws that regulate safe pesticide use.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyo Sec Of State Defends Email Asking GOP Members For Lawsuit Money Because Not From Official Email
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. During his nearly three months in office, interim Secretary of State Karl Allred hasn’t been shy about remaining involved in state politics. On Wednesday morning, Allred sent an email message out to Wyoming Republican Party Central Committee members asking for...
'Super leftist Villain' Colorado school board candidate praises equity council for being completely White
A 'Super Leftist Villain' teacher running for Colorado Springs school board praised a union equity council for being comprised entirely of White people.
Colorado District Attorneys' Council pushes for new law addressing auto thefts
Prosecutors, law enforcement, and the governor have identified auto theft as a priority in the upcoming legislative session.Colorado is number one in the country for the rate of stolen vehicles. Since 2019, auto theft in the Denver metro area has increased 152%. Every county, with the exception of Broomfield, has seen increased vehicle thefts compared to last year.Prosecutors say the penalties simply aren't stiff enough. New data shows that 43% of people convicted of auto theft receive probation or a deferred sentence.Governor Polis met with the Colorado District Attorneys' Council and told them addressing auto theft was one of his...
coloradopolitics.com
Underground nuclear waste repository begins filling new disposal area | OUT WEST ROUNDUP
ALBUQUERQUE — Workers at the nation's only underground nuclear waste repository have started using a newly mined disposal area at the underground facility in southern New Mexico. Officials at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant made the announcement late last month, saying the first containers of waste to be entombed...
coloradosun.com
The rock-hurling spat that could upend Colorado’s river access rules
It’s been more than a decade since a riverside property owner hurled rocks at angler Roger Hill as he waded and stalked trout in the Arkansas River above the Royal Gorge. The ripples from that splashy spat could upset Colorado’s murky river access rules. The Colorado Supreme Court...
EDITORIAL: Common ground in Colorado’s curriculum wars
Finally, there’s some good news from the battlefront in the cultural war over teaching history at our nation’s schools. Notably, it seems most people aren’t really itching for a fight after all. That ray of hope comes from a new national study that challenges the widely held...
glendalecherrycreek.com
Colorado Government, Citizen Surveillance, And A Classic Cover-up
I published in February 2022 that the Executive Branch of the Colorado Government monitors the social media of journalists and citizen activists. It sounded far-fetched and was quickly dismissed. However, now the Twitter Files and various legal discoveries are exposing coordinated censorship between technology companies and federal, state, and local...
KJCT8
Expected impacts of wolf reintroduction to Colorado
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - New information tonight about the draft plan Colorado Parks and Wildlife released to reintroduce gray wolves to the state. We told you about how local ranchers aren’t too thrilled about the potential impacts it could have on their livestock. Thirty to 50 wolves will be brought to Colorado in the next five years, but the question is, what long-lasting effects will that have on Colorado’s wildlife?
coloradosun.com
Colorado is spending unprecedented money on homelessness, but how long will it take to see results?
Colorado has more money than ever to spend on solving homelessness, as well as the most comprehensive data to date about how many people need services. Still, the crisis is expected to get worse before it gets better, as the total economic impact of the global pandemic has yet to emerge and the array of solutions now in the works will take years to fully materialize, according to a panel of experts who met Friday in downtown Denver.
Colorado issues health advisory for retail marijuana sold in 5 communities
A legal marijuana grow in Colorado.Photo byBrett Levin via Flickr. (Across Colorado) State officials warned the public about potential health risks with recreational marijuana sold in five communities across Colorado.
Should Colorado's district attorneys be able to ask a judge to remove guns from a dangerous person?
COLORADO, USA — Colorado’s district attorneys are set to meet Friday to consider a proposal that would give them the power to seek the removal of weapons from people deemed to be dangerous under the state’s three-year-old “red flag” law. Currently, only law enforcement officers...
Utah, other upper basin states, green light plan to pay Colorado River water users for conservation efforts
Utah, Colorado, Wyoming and New Mexico unveiled the System Pilot Conservation Program, which would pay users in the Colorado River Basin to conserve water. Lake Mead and Lake Powell, the country’s largest reservoirs, are at historically low levels.
Uinta Basin Railway opposition unites Colorado towns, Utah backcountry residents
Darrell Fordham is heartbroken. It took years for the resident of Lehi, Utah, to purchase 20 acres above Utah’s Argyle Canyon and build a cabin for family retreats. “I’ve sunk about $150,000 into that property,” he told Aspen Journalism. “We bought it back in 2006 just as a place to raise our kids. Get ’em out of the city, get ’em unplugged and off the cellphones.”
orangeandbluepress.com
$750 In Summer Rebate Checks Will Be Released in Colorado
Colorado Governor: Residents to Receive $750 Summer Rebate Checks. Gov. Jared Polis stated that Colorado taxpayers can expect to receive at least $750 up from the previous $500 estimate in the mail this summer through the Colorado Cashback Rebate. Individual tax filers and joint tax filers who filed state taxes by June 30 are now expecting $750 and $1,500 respectively.
Deductions for Colorado's paid family, medical leave program begin in 2023
Starting in January, Colorado employees will see more money deducted from their paychecks than previous years. The money will fund the state’s new paid family and medical leave program.
Home prices are less than $200,000 in these Colorado counties
It's no secret that home prices have been on the rise in many parts of Colorado for years at this point, but there are still some more affordable counties out there. In fact, the median home price is under $200,000 in 13 different counties around the state. According to the...
Comments / 2