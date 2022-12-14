ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Republicans lose ground in more than half of state legislative committees

By HANNAH METZGER hannah.metzger@coloradopolitics.com
coloradopolitics.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
coloradopolitics.com

DNC withholds Clinton funds pending state party revamp | A LOOK BACK

Twenty-Five Years Ago: The discovery of allegedly improperly used funds from the state’s Coordinated Campaign had divided the Colorado Democratic State Central Committee, which could not come to an agreement on how best to manage the party’s major election program. The committee voted in overwhelming favor that the...
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis calls to expand state’s 3-year red flag law

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Colorado Governor Jared Polis is calling to expand the state's three-year red flag law. Friday, Colorado's District Attorney's offices are meeting in Denver to consider the proposal that would give them the power to seek the removal of weapons from people deemed to be dangerous under the law. As the red flag The post Colorado Gov. Jared Polis calls to expand state’s 3-year red flag law appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

State pesticide rules protect Coloradans, environment | OPINION

Pesticides play a key role in our daily lives, keeping Coloradans healthy and our lands safe from pests and disease-born damages. Without these tools, it would be impossible for farmers to prevent insects and diseases from destroying farmlands, for schools to protect playgrounds from hazardous weed infestations and public lands to be kept free from insects damaging greenspaces we all share. That’s why it’s so important that Colorado continues down the path of uniform, science-based laws that regulate safe pesticide use.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado District Attorneys' Council pushes for new law addressing auto thefts

Prosecutors, law enforcement, and the governor have identified auto theft as a priority in the upcoming legislative session.Colorado is number one in the country for the rate of stolen vehicles. Since 2019, auto theft in the Denver metro area has increased 152%. Every county, with the exception of Broomfield, has seen increased vehicle thefts compared to last year.Prosecutors say the penalties simply aren't stiff enough. New data shows that 43% of people convicted of auto theft receive probation or a deferred sentence.Governor Polis met with the Colorado District Attorneys' Council and told them addressing auto theft was one of his...
COLORADO STATE
glendalecherrycreek.com

Colorado Government, Citizen Surveillance, And A Classic Cover-up

I published in February 2022 that the Executive Branch of the Colorado Government monitors the social media of journalists and citizen activists. It sounded far-fetched and was quickly dismissed. However, now the Twitter Files and various legal discoveries are exposing coordinated censorship between technology companies and federal, state, and local...
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

Expected impacts of wolf reintroduction to Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - New information tonight about the draft plan Colorado Parks and Wildlife released to reintroduce gray wolves to the state. We told you about how local ranchers aren’t too thrilled about the potential impacts it could have on their livestock. Thirty to 50 wolves will be brought to Colorado in the next five years, but the question is, what long-lasting effects will that have on Colorado’s wildlife?
COLORADO STATE
coloradosun.com

Colorado is spending unprecedented money on homelessness, but how long will it take to see results?

Colorado has more money than ever to spend on solving homelessness, as well as the most comprehensive data to date about how many people need services. Still, the crisis is expected to get worse before it gets better, as the total economic impact of the global pandemic has yet to emerge and the array of solutions now in the works will take years to fully materialize, according to a panel of experts who met Friday in downtown Denver.
COLORADO STATE
Vail Daily

Uinta Basin Railway opposition unites Colorado towns, Utah backcountry residents

Darrell Fordham is heartbroken. It took years for the resident of Lehi, Utah, to purchase 20 acres above Utah’s Argyle Canyon and build a cabin for family retreats. “I’ve sunk about $150,000 into that property,” he told Aspen Journalism. “We bought it back in 2006 just as a place to raise our kids. Get ’em out of the city, get ’em unplugged and off the cellphones.”
COLORADO STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

$750 In Summer Rebate Checks Will Be Released in Colorado

Colorado Governor: Residents to Receive $750 Summer Rebate Checks. Gov. Jared Polis stated that Colorado taxpayers can expect to receive at least $750 up from the previous $500 estimate in the mail this summer through the Colorado Cashback Rebate. Individual tax filers and joint tax filers who filed state taxes by June 30 are now expecting $750 and $1,500 respectively.
COLORADO STATE

