Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Clayton News Daily
RONDA RICH: A gothic Christmas tale
At the turn of the 20th century, and on into the mid-1950s, life in the Appalachians was a tale of black and white gothic existence. Hollywood pretends it knows the truth when it shows little girls in tattered coats, handed down many times and mended repeatedly, while men wear overalls and women are covered in dresses, thick stockings and sweaters that sometimes lasted 25 or 30 years.
Clayton News Daily
Sharon Osbourne Rushed To Hospital While Filming TV Show
Sharon Osbourne has reportedly been hospitalized following an unknown medical emergency on set of a TV show. The 70-year-old TV personality was rushed to the hospital on Friday, Dec. 16, after emergency personnel responded to a call at the Glen Tavern Inn in Ventura County, Calif., according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter. The inn happens to be a previous location for paranormal investigations on Travel Channel's Ghost Adventures and Dead Files, although it is unclear what exactly Obsourne was filming and whether the cameras were rolling.
Clayton News Daily
Dax Shepard Roasts Tabloid Over Sexist Cover Story in New Instagram Post
Dax Shepard isn't holding back after catching wind of a tabloid's sexist cover story featuring himself, his wife, Kristen Bell, and other celebrity couples. The Armchair Expert podcast shared a photo of the cover of a recent edition of Star Magazine on Instagram, which featured large photos of himself, Ben Affleck and Keith Urban front and center. Smaller photos superimposed over them featured their respective wives: Bell, Jennifer Lopez and Nicole Kidman.
Clayton News Daily
Rihanna Shares First Look at Baby Boy in New TikTok
Rihanna is giving fans a peek at her baby boy for the first time!. The 34-year-old singer shared the first look of her little bundle of joy in a TikTok post on Saturday, Dec. 17—and the video has already gone viral with over 4.3 million views. Rihanna—who welcomed the...
Clayton News Daily
All About Kate Winslet’s Husband Edward Abel Smith, the Hunk Formerly Known as 'Ned Rocknroll'
Kate Winslet is one of the most talented actresses to ever grace the screen. She is the youngest person to have earned six Academy Award nominations, with seven nominations in total and one Best Actress win for 2008’s The Reader. That said, her love life hasn’t always been as blessed as her career.
Clayton News Daily
All About Dame Helen Mirren’s Husband Taylor Hackford
Helen Mirren is best known as one of the best actresses to ever live, but she’s also known for her ageless beauty—and everyone can concur that Helen's Mirren's husband Taylor Hackford is a lucky man. Hackford may prefer to stay out of the spotlight, but he’s got an...
Clayton News Daily
Machine Gun Kelly Introduces Instagram to His 'Best Friends,' AKA His Stomach Leeches
Machine Gun Kelly is back at it again. The musician is well-known for controversial actions, from smashing champagne glasses on his own head to posting seemingly pro-drug photos on Instagram. The "my ex's best friend" singer has done it again, this time through a somewhat unsettling revelation he shared on...
Clayton News Daily
Cat's Favorite Things In The World Are Bras | The Dodo Cat Crazy
Cat's favorite thing to do is to bring her mom bras as a present — even at 4 a.m. 😹. Keep up with Anna on TikTok: http://thedo.do/sarahbelllum_. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Howl with us on TikTok: https://thedo.do/2qFkbGT. Take a peek at our Snapchat: http://thedo.do/2gkVhsz. Love our Instagram:...
