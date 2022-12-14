Norcross-based BlazeSports America announces women's wheelchair basketball team powered by Atlanta Hawks

Read full article on original website
Enjoying These Fun Downtown Marietta Activities Is Easier Thanks to City's Parking MapDeanLandMarietta, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Alpharetta police captain arrested, others arrested for terroristic acts and drugsJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Woman charged with stealing several hundred thousand dollars from Forsyth County churchMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Cumming Mayor, Halcyon recognized for achievements in regional tourismMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Clayton News Daily
Balanced Georgia Tech stings Alabama State
Tristan Maxwell scored a season-high 18 points to lead a balanced Georgia Tech attack in Saturday's 96-60 win against Alabama State in Atlanta. Maxwell scored 15 in the first half, including four 3-pointers, while the Yellow Jackets rolled to a 55-20 halftime lead. His 3-pointer completed a 26-2 run that allowed Georgia Tech to put the game away early. He finished 6 of 11 from the field with five 3-pointers and four assists.
Georgia Football has nothing to be scared of the Buckeyes
Georgia football will take on Ohio State in the Peach Bowl semifinal on Dec. 31, and while these two teams have only met one other time, it’s a highly anticipated matchup. These two programs are some of the most historic football teams, and it’s a shame that they rarely play each other.
WJBF.com
Evans High sophomore named only student in Georgia to represent at Project Unloaded
EVANS, GA. (WJBF)- Lillian Lee-Sin is the only student in the state of Georgia standing against gun violence as a member of Project Unloaded. “Even if we weren’t being shot at, there was this idea that something can change within the next second,” Lee-Sin said. It’s a program...
DeKalb youth football team is the best. Again.
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — They might be the future faces of the NFL. The Central DeKalb Jaguars. Also known as The Lambo Boyz. That’s short for Lamborghini. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “We fight and practice because practice makes perfect,” tight end Ronnie...
Georgia Boys Basketball Power 25: Week 3
After some pretty big shakeups to the Top 10 last week, the Top 10 remains calm in this week’s rankings. The only movement we saw was No. 8 Greenforest and No. 9 Eagle’s Landing trading places. Where the real movement came in this week’s rankings was 13-25. With the state of Georgia so deep and ...
Celebration Bowl Exec Dir calls Deion Sanders 'the epitome of excellence'
Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders is coaching one last game for Jackson State University this weekend in Atlanta at the Cricket Celebration Bowl. They’ll be representing the SWAC against the MEAC’s best North Carolina Central lead by Coach Trei Oliver.
BET
Gunna To Give $100,000 To 1000 Atlanta-Based Families
Gunna is home for the holidays and he has announced his annual Gunna’s Great Giveaway event shortly after he entered a plea deal to be released from Fulton County Jail. According to Yahoo!, Gunna, 29, entered into a plea deal on Thursday (Dec. 14) and soon after, announced the news of the giveaway via his Instagram stories. The event will be hosted on Sunday (Dec. 18) at a Walmart location in College Park, Georgia, from 1p.m. to 4 p.m.
wabe.org
Three Black women fought to desegregate Georgia State. Six decades later, the school honors them
More than a third of the 34,000 students enrolled at Georgia State University today are African American. Six decades ago, that figure was zero. The catalyst for that change came in 1959 when the NAACP won a federal lawsuit forcing Georgia State College of Business Administration, as GSU was known then, to admit Myra Payne Elliot, Barbara Pace Hunt and Iris Mae Welch–three African American women.
Janet Jackson announces concert dates for Carolinas, Georgia
A music icon announced concert dates for the Carolinas and Georgia.
5 sentenced to prison in $12M Georgia theology school fraud
COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Five people who pleaded guilty to defrauding $12 million in federal student aid by enrolling students into a theology school without requiring classwork were sentenced Thursday in Georgia to prison terms ranging from three to nine years. The defendants admitted they recruited fake students to the Columbus, Georgia, campus of Apex School of […]
Jury awards families of 2 men killed inside Atlanta nightclub $160 million
ATLANTA — The families of two up and coming rappers who were killed inside an Atlanta nightclub in 2017 finally have closure. Ewell “Wells” Ynoa, 21, and Giovanni “Geo” Diaz, 22, were on stage at the Masquerade at Underground Atlanta just before the headliner was set to come out when they were shot and killed in November 2017.
accesswdun.com
Thompson named Mayor Pro Tem of Lawrenceville for 2023
The Lawrenceville City Council has named Austin Thompson as the city's Mayor Pro Tem for the upcoming calendar year. Thompson will be responsible for filling the role of mayor in cases where the current mayor, David Still, is absent. He would also become temporary mayor if the office becomes vacant until a special or general election is held.
Albany State President Marion Fedrick included on Influential Georgians list
ALBANY — Albany State University President Marion Ross Fedrick has been named one of the Most Influential Georgians by Georgia Trend Magazine. The list, comprising 500 Georgia leaders driving the state’s economy, was released in October.
Bishop T.D. Jakes reveals plans for land he bought near Tyler Perry Studios
Bishop T.D. Jakes has big plans. The celebrity pastor, author and daytime television host revealed his latest plans for real estate development in Atlanta at the 2022 Hope Global Forums. He’s bought land near Tyler Perry Studios in East Point, Georgia, on what was formerly U.S. Army Military Base Fort...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta rapper T.I. takes Next Level Boys Academy students shopping at DTLR
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dozens of young men were given a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity when they joined the Next Level Boys Academy. It is an innovative mentoring organization for boys and young adult men ages 5 to 25. Gary L Davis Sr., the founder and Executive Director of Next...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Newton County student Kevin Wadsworth wins Congressional App Challenge
Fourth District Congressman Hank Johnson has announced that Newton College & Career Academy senior Kevin Wadsworth of Covington is the winner of the 2022 Congressional App Challenge. The Congressional App Challenge is an annual competition showcasing the value of computer science and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics)...
11-year-old Jonesboro girl located 3 days after running away with unknown adult
An 11-year-old girl who ran away from home Tuesday in Clayton County is now thought to be in danger, police said.
villages-news.com
Georgia reader says Marjorie Taylor Greene is not crazy
After 70 years on this planet, most of them in Georgia, I have seen the deterioration of individual rights caused by corrupt politicians in office. One of our greatest rights was the right to fair and free elections. The erosion of those rights, and the interference by government entities, which has been brought to our attention lately, give the American people the right under the Constitution, to overthrow a corrupt and illegitimate government. Luckily the American people are long-suffering and seek to change things without that course of action being taken. But it cannot continue. Read the Constitution and The Bill of Rights and you might have second thoughts about calling a true patriot crazy. This is not the government our founders envisioned and we have the right to change it. There is a saying, “The people should never be afraid of the government, the government should always be afraid of the people.” It keeps them honest.
fox5atlanta.com
MARTA's new rail cars arrive in Atlanta ahead of big unveiling
ATLANTA - Christmas has come early for MARTA as the transit authority has received its new rail car bodies. Video shared on the MARTA Facebook page shows the wrapped cars arriving in Atlanta this week after about month-long trek from Europe. The CQ400 rail cars are produced by Stadler in Hungary. They had to be driven to German and then put aboard a ship to the Port of Brunswick.
Walmart cancels Gunna’s sold-out gift card giveaway, cops say
South Fulton police said Saturday that a local Walmart has canceled a $100,000 gift card giveaway planned by Atlanta rap...
