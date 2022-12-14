ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Norcross-based BlazeSports America announces women's wheelchair basketball team powered by Atlanta Hawks

By From Staff Reports
Clayton News Daily
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Clayton News Daily

Balanced Georgia Tech stings Alabama State

Tristan Maxwell scored a season-high 18 points to lead a balanced Georgia Tech attack in Saturday's 96-60 win against Alabama State in Atlanta. Maxwell scored 15 in the first half, including four 3-pointers, while the Yellow Jackets rolled to a 55-20 halftime lead. His 3-pointer completed a 26-2 run that allowed Georgia Tech to put the game away early. He finished 6 of 11 from the field with five 3-pointers and four assists.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Georgia Football has nothing to be scared of the Buckeyes

Georgia football will take on Ohio State in the Peach Bowl semifinal on Dec. 31, and while these two teams have only met one other time, it’s a highly anticipated matchup. These two programs are some of the most historic football teams, and it’s a shame that they rarely play each other.
ATLANTA, GA
Scorebook Live

Georgia Boys Basketball Power 25: Week 3

After some pretty big shakeups to the Top 10 last week, the Top 10 remains calm in this week’s rankings. The only movement we saw was No. 8 Greenforest and No. 9 Eagle’s Landing trading places. Where the real movement came in this week’s rankings was 13-25. With the state of Georgia so deep and ...
GEORGIA STATE
BET

Gunna To Give $100,000 To 1000 Atlanta-Based Families

Gunna is home for the holidays and he has announced his annual Gunna’s Great Giveaway event shortly after he entered a plea deal to be released from Fulton County Jail. According to Yahoo!, Gunna, 29, entered into a plea deal on Thursday (Dec. 14) and soon after, announced the news of the giveaway via his Instagram stories. The event will be hosted on Sunday (Dec. 18) at a Walmart location in College Park, Georgia, from 1p.m. to 4 p.m.
COLLEGE PARK, GA
wabe.org

Three Black women fought to desegregate Georgia State. Six decades later, the school honors them

More than a third of the 34,000 students enrolled at Georgia State University today are African American. Six decades ago, that figure was zero. The catalyst for that change came in 1959 when the NAACP won a federal lawsuit forcing Georgia State College of Business Administration, as GSU was known then, to admit Myra Payne Elliot, Barbara Pace Hunt and Iris Mae Welch–three African American women.
ATLANTA, GA
WSAV News 3

5 sentenced to prison in $12M Georgia theology school fraud

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Five people who pleaded guilty to defrauding $12 million in federal student aid by enrolling students into a theology school without requiring classwork were sentenced Thursday in Georgia to prison terms ranging from three to nine years. The defendants admitted they recruited fake students to the Columbus, Georgia, campus of Apex School of […]
COLUMBUS, GA
accesswdun.com

Thompson named Mayor Pro Tem of Lawrenceville for 2023

The Lawrenceville City Council has named Austin Thompson as the city's Mayor Pro Tem for the upcoming calendar year. Thompson will be responsible for filling the role of mayor in cases where the current mayor, David Still, is absent. He would also become temporary mayor if the office becomes vacant until a special or general election is held.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Newton County student Kevin Wadsworth wins Congressional App Challenge

Fourth District Congressman Hank Johnson has announced that Newton College & Career Academy senior Kevin Wadsworth of Covington is the winner of the 2022 Congressional App Challenge. The Congressional App Challenge is an annual competition showcasing the value of computer science and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics)...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
villages-news.com

Georgia reader says Marjorie Taylor Greene is not crazy

After 70 years on this planet, most of them in Georgia, I have seen the deterioration of individual rights caused by corrupt politicians in office. One of our greatest rights was the right to fair and free elections. The erosion of those rights, and the interference by government entities, which has been brought to our attention lately, give the American people the right under the Constitution, to overthrow a corrupt and illegitimate government. Luckily the American people are long-suffering and seek to change things without that course of action being taken. But it cannot continue. Read the Constitution and The Bill of Rights and you might have second thoughts about calling a true patriot crazy. This is not the government our founders envisioned and we have the right to change it. There is a saying, “The people should never be afraid of the government, the government should always be afraid of the people.” It keeps them honest.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

MARTA's new rail cars arrive in Atlanta ahead of big unveiling

ATLANTA - Christmas has come early for MARTA as the transit authority has received its new rail car bodies. Video shared on the MARTA Facebook page shows the wrapped cars arriving in Atlanta this week after about month-long trek from Europe. The CQ400 rail cars are produced by Stadler in Hungary. They had to be driven to German and then put aboard a ship to the Port of Brunswick.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy