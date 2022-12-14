Read full article on original website
KITV.com
Suspect in killing of security guard in Kaneohe refused to participate in arraignment hearing
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The suspect accused of stabbing a Kaneohe security guard to death refused to come out of his cell for his arraignment and plea hearing on Thursday. William Bell was scheduled to make his plea on the murder charge for the death of 77-year-old Mike Chu Thursday morning. But court documents show that date was rescheduled for next Monday.
KITV.com
Man accused of shooting, killing Ewa building manager pleads ‘not guilty’
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The man accused of shooting a resident manager in Ewa pleaded “not guilty” to murder on Thursday. Patrick Tuputala made his first appearance before a judge Thursday morning via video teleconference.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Pedestrian struck by car in Kalihi is Oahu’s 53rd traffic fatality of the year
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A pedestrian who was struck by a car Friday night in Kalihi has died. This is the 53rd traffic fatality on Oahu this year, compared to 44 during the same time last year. The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. on North King Street near Robello Lane. Honolulu...
hawaiinewsnow.com
62-year-old woman badly beaten in Kahala home invasion
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A manhunt is underway for the suspect in a violent home invasion in Kahala that left a 62-year-old woman badly beaten. On Tuesday morning, yellow crime scene tape was still draped across the second story deck of the woman’s home on Halekoa Drive. Law enforcement sources...
KITV.com
Grand jury indicts 18-year-old suspect in deadly Waikiki stabbing
An Oahu Grand Jury indicted 18-year-old Lionel Winebush for second-degree murder in the beating and killing of a man in Waikiki in early December. Grand jury indicts 18-year-old suspect in deadly Waikiki stabbing. An Oahu Grand Jury indicted 18-year-old Lionel Winebush for second-degree murder in the beating and killing of...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD: Weapons violations up in five of Oahu’s eight police districts
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Internal data from the Honolulu Police Department shows officers are confronting more people carrying weapons. HPD confirms violations are up in five of Oahu’s eight police districts. But what the numbers don’t show are the types of weapons officers are finding. Hawaii News Now discovered it’s...
KITV.com
Hawaii Loa Ridge Suspect in Court, Trial Set for January
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The man accused of murder in a grisly killing at a home in Hawaii Loa Ridge in court on Wednesday. Juan Baron faces charges in the death of Gary Ruby, whose body Baron allegedly kept cemented in the bathtub of the man's Hawaii Loa Ridge home.
KITV.com
Suspect in deadly Waikiki beating appears in court
HONOLULU (KITV4) – One of the five people Honolulu police say beat to death another man in Waikiki appeared in court on Monday. Lionel Winebush, 18, appeared via video conference and only spoke when the judge asked him to say his name. 18-year-old suspect arrested in connection with deadly...
KITV.com
New 3D technology could help Honolulu police with investigations
The Honolulu Police Department is looking into new devices to document crime scenes. Honolulu Police considers 3D technology to help solve crimes. The Honolulu Police Department is testing out three-dimensional imaging devices to help with investigating crime scenes more quickly and accurately, a representative from tech company Faro told KITV4.
hawaiinewsnow.com
City’s commercial ban at some Oahu beaches driving photographers ‘down the road’
hawaiinewsnow.com
Kaneohe family faces insurance challenge weeks after home destroyed in fire
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two neighbors whose homes burned in a fire are having two different experiences with their insurance companies — one has been responsive, the other has dragged their feet. Kathryn Ingrim remembers the chaos on Dec. 3 just before dawn. “I had people screaming my name trying...
Suspect indicted in stabbing death of beloved educator
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A grand jury has indicted William Bell on a charge of Murder in the Second Degree, in the stabbing death of Michael Chu. Bell is accused of stabbing Chu as Chu sat in his car in the Windward City Shopping Center on the morning of Dec. 6. Court records state that a […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD major leaving Honolulu to be next chief of Hawaii Police Department
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Police Department Major Benjamin Moszkowicz will be leaving Oahu to become the next Hawaii Police Department chief. Moszkowicz received the five needed votes during a Hawaii County Police Commission meeting on Friday, beating out Edward Ignacio, who was second. Moszkowicz, who has more than 20 years...
hawaiinewsnow.com
EMS: Man in serious condition following stabbing in Kaimuki
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a man is in serious condition following a stabbing in Kaimuki. Officials said the incident happened near 3rd Avenue at around 4:15 a.m. EMS said paramedics treated a transported a man in his late-30s to the hospital after he was allegedly stabbed...
KITV.com
Residents fighting to keep Liliha Longs Drugs from closing
HONOLULU (KITV)- Residents aren't giving up on that store though, we're told some people are putting a petition together to save the store. Residents aren't giving up on that store though, we're told some people are putting a petition together to save the store. Cars are lined up at one...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Steward’ of remote West Oahu beach charged with harassment after encounters with visitors
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man who claims he’s protecting a remote Oahu beach is facing charges for the way he’s been treating outsiders. People in the area know the man, Samson Souza, as “Brother Sam.”. He’s been posted up at Makua Beach for the last six months....
