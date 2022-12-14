ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 5

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

62-year-old woman badly beaten in Kahala home invasion

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A manhunt is underway for the suspect in a violent home invasion in Kahala that left a 62-year-old woman badly beaten. On Tuesday morning, yellow crime scene tape was still draped across the second story deck of the woman’s home on Halekoa Drive. Law enforcement sources...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Grand jury indicts 18-year-old suspect in deadly Waikiki stabbing

An Oahu Grand Jury indicted 18-year-old Lionel Winebush for second-degree murder in the beating and killing of a man in Waikiki in early December. Grand jury indicts 18-year-old suspect in deadly Waikiki stabbing. An Oahu Grand Jury indicted 18-year-old Lionel Winebush for second-degree murder in the beating and killing of...
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD: Weapons violations up in five of Oahu’s eight police districts

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Internal data from the Honolulu Police Department shows officers are confronting more people carrying weapons. HPD confirms violations are up in five of Oahu’s eight police districts. But what the numbers don’t show are the types of weapons officers are finding. Hawaii News Now discovered it’s...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Elderly pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Kalihi

Drivers are advised to use caution when traveling to Keaukaha as construction is still ongoing. City’s commercial ban at some Oahu beaches driving photographers ‘down the road’. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A recent influx of people taking wedding photos at secluded beaches stir concern in some residents.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Hawaii Loa Ridge Suspect in Court, Trial Set for January

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The man accused of murder in a grisly killing at a home in Hawaii Loa Ridge in court on Wednesday. Juan Baron faces charges in the death of Gary Ruby, whose body Baron allegedly kept cemented in the bathtub of the man's Hawaii Loa Ridge home.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Suspect in deadly Waikiki beating appears in court

HONOLULU (KITV4) – One of the five people Honolulu police say beat to death another man in Waikiki appeared in court on Monday. Lionel Winebush, 18, appeared via video conference and only spoke when the judge asked him to say his name. 18-year-old suspect arrested in connection with deadly...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

New 3D technology could help Honolulu police with investigations

The Honolulu Police Department is looking into new devices to document crime scenes. Honolulu Police considers 3D technology to help solve crimes. The Honolulu Police Department is testing out three-dimensional imaging devices to help with investigating crime scenes more quickly and accurately, a representative from tech company Faro told KITV4.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Suspect indicted in stabbing death of beloved educator

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A grand jury has indicted William Bell on a charge of Murder in the Second Degree, in the stabbing death of Michael Chu. Bell is accused of stabbing Chu as Chu sat in his car in the Windward City Shopping Center on the morning of Dec. 6. Court records state that a […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD major leaving Honolulu to be next chief of Hawaii Police Department

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Police Department Major Benjamin Moszkowicz will be leaving Oahu to become the next Hawaii Police Department chief. Moszkowicz received the five needed votes during a Hawaii County Police Commission meeting on Friday, beating out Edward Ignacio, who was second. Moszkowicz, who has more than 20 years...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

EMS: Man in serious condition following stabbing in Kaimuki

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a man is in serious condition following a stabbing in Kaimuki. Officials said the incident happened near 3rd Avenue at around 4:15 a.m. EMS said paramedics treated a transported a man in his late-30s to the hospital after he was allegedly stabbed...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Residents fighting to keep Liliha Longs Drugs from closing

HONOLULU (KITV)- Residents aren't giving up on that store though, we're told some people are putting a petition together to save the store. Residents aren't giving up on that store though, we're told some people are putting a petition together to save the store. Cars are lined up at one...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Air ambulance went missing on way to Waimea to pickup patient

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials are responding to reports of an aircraft that crashed in the Maui Channel Thursday night. The U.S. Coast Guard deployed multiple assets to search for the crash which reportedly involved three passengers. A spokesperson for Hawaii Life Flight said in a statement: Global Medical Response can confirm that one of our […]
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy