Sacramento, CA

CBS Sports

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Flirts with triple-double in loss

Jokic produced 25 points (8-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 11 rebounds, eight assists and four steals across 35 minutes during Friday's 126-108 loss to the Lakers. Jokic poured in 43 points against the Wizards earlier in the week, and the massive stat lines just keep coming. Although the Nuggets snapped its three-game win streak, Jokic's fantasy prowess was unaffected. Over seven games in December, Jokic has been unstoppable, averaging 29.6 points, 11.6 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocked shots.
The Associated Press

Vesey scores twice as Rangers down Maple Leafs 3-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Jimmy Vesey had two goals, Igor Shesterkin made 22 saves and the New York Rangers beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 on Thursday night for their fifth straight win. Vesey snapped a tie with 4:27 left in the second period. He added an empty-netter with 1:13 remaining for his fifth of the season. The Rangers improved to 6-1-1 in their last eight games after an inconsistent several weeks. They have won three straight at Madison Square Garden after winning only four of their first 14 home games. “We’re in high spirits,″ Vesey said. “We’re going into every game feeling like it will be a win.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY

