NEW YORK (AP) — Jimmy Vesey had two goals, Igor Shesterkin made 22 saves and the New York Rangers beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 on Thursday night for their fifth straight win. Vesey snapped a tie with 4:27 left in the second period. He added an empty-netter with 1:13 remaining for his fifth of the season. The Rangers improved to 6-1-1 in their last eight games after an inconsistent several weeks. They have won three straight at Madison Square Garden after winning only four of their first 14 home games. “We’re in high spirits,″ Vesey said. “We’re going into every game feeling like it will be a win.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO