Former teammate admits Michael Jordan told him, "Clyde Drexler was just as good as him, just not as marketable "
MJ in no way underestimated "The Glyde," and the two developed a mutual respect and became friends.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Flirts with triple-double in loss
Jokic produced 25 points (8-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 11 rebounds, eight assists and four steals across 35 minutes during Friday's 126-108 loss to the Lakers. Jokic poured in 43 points against the Wizards earlier in the week, and the massive stat lines just keep coming. Although the Nuggets snapped its three-game win streak, Jokic's fantasy prowess was unaffected. Over seven games in December, Jokic has been unstoppable, averaging 29.6 points, 11.6 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocked shots.
Nets And Raptors Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups
The Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.
Draft Digest Rookies of the Week: Walker Kessler Drives Efficiency, Duren Dominates Glass
Who were the most impressive rookies across the NBA over the past week?
Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry Out Tonight Against Houston Rockets
Lowry is being held out for rest purposes versus Houston
Former NBA star Amar'e Stoudemire charged with battery, accused of punching his daughter, court records show
Police arrested Amar'e Stoudemire at his condo in Miami on Sunday. Stoudemire is charged with one count of misdemeanor battery, court records show.
CBS Sports
NBA All-Star Game 2023: New fan voting format seems designed to prevent another Andrew Wiggins situation
Fan voting for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game will begin on Dec. 20 and run through Jan. 21, the league announced in a press release on Thursday. This season's All-Star Weekend is set for Feb. 17-19 in Salt Lake City, with the Utah Jazz hosting the festivities for the first time since 1993.
Moore scores shootout winner and Kings win in Boston 3-2
BOSTON (AP) — Adrian Kempe scored twice in the third period to rally Los Angeles from a two-goal deficit and Trevor Moore scored in the seventh round of the shootout to give the Kings a 3-2 victory over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night. It was just the second...
Tre Mann Sees Depleted Minutes as Thunder Focus on Expanded Shooting
Tre Mann was a pivotal Thunder piece toward the end of last season, but the second-year guard is grappling for minutes this season. With a loaded roster full of young talented players, especially guards, some players have begun to lose their grip on minutes. Outside of the core three players...
Vesey scores twice as Rangers down Maple Leafs 3-1
NEW YORK (AP) — Jimmy Vesey had two goals, Igor Shesterkin made 22 saves and the New York Rangers beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 on Thursday night for their fifth straight win. Vesey snapped a tie with 4:27 left in the second period. He added an empty-netter with 1:13 remaining for his fifth of the season. The Rangers improved to 6-1-1 in their last eight games after an inconsistent several weeks. They have won three straight at Madison Square Garden after winning only four of their first 14 home games. “We’re in high spirits,″ Vesey said. “We’re going into every game feeling like it will be a win.”
