Door County Pulse
DCHS Featured Pet: Chiaro
Chiaro is a lovely, 2-year-old cat who’s available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) Door County Campus. This long-haired beauty weighs just nine pounds and has stunning, yellow-green eyes. Like all cats at WHS, Chiaro (wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=51613058) has been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped, and she goes home with...
Door County Pulse
Santa to Visit ReStore Dec. 17
Santa will make a stop at Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore on Dec. 17, 9 am – 2 pm. Children can chat with Santa, get a photo with him, enjoy a cookie and cocoa, and watch a Christmas video while they color a picture. Meanwhile, their friends and families can look for colorful ribbons throughout the store that identify drastically reduced prices on holiday gifts.
Door County Pulse
Bundle Up, Door County
Locations throughout the county are now collecting new and gently used hats, mittens and winter gear for Destination Door County’s Bundle Up donation drive, which runs through Jan. 9. After the drive concludes, all items donated locally will be distributed to Door County residents through local charity partners. A...
Door County Pulse
Readers Weigh In on the Northern Door Line
Last week’s article that sought to figure out what “Northern Door” actually means generated a lot of responses by email and Facebook. Some were flippant, some crass, some funny. Many people put a lot of thought into their answer and submitted well-reasoned arguments for why they mentally put the line where they do.
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Unusual but true news
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Smartwatches are usually powered by a battery with a USB cord that we misplaced so we found another one with the same kind of end and... OK, we’ve also seen watches powered by the tiny solar cells or by the movement of your wrist while you walk.
doorcountydailynews.com
Sturgeon Bay's second Kwik Trip gets hearing
You will learn more about Sturgeon Bay's long-rumored second Kwik Trip location at the Aesthetic Design and Site Plan Review Board meeting. Located near the intersection of Green Bay Road (State Highway 42/57) and Duluth Avenue, the proposed Kwik Trip will occupy much more space than the recently opened location along Egg Harbor Road. The 20.7-acre development will include gas station pumps, a convenience mart, a car wash, and an area for diesel trucks to fill up and rest. To make room for the development, a commercial building and a home with its outbuildings would have to be demolished.
Daily Reporter
Residential team expands at H.J. Martin and Son
Aaron Hamning, Kaila Acker and Brandon Sorge have joined the Residential Department at H.J. Martin and Son’s Green Bay showroom as new hires, while Eric Krause has been promoted from Residential Flooring senior installer to Residential Flooring installation coordinator. Hamning has rejoined the H.J. Martin and Son team as...
This Is The Coldest City In Wisconsin
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
Door County Pulse
Ban Considered on Outdoor Wood Furnaces in Sturgeon Bay
Sturgeon Bay’s Community Protection and Services Committee doesn’t want to allow outdoor wood furnaces used to heat homes within city limits. The committee backed a motion Dec. 7 to direct City Attorney Jim Kalny to draft an ordinance explicitly banning those types of heaters, which pipe in heat in the form of hot water to houses and resemble a small outdoor shed or shanty with a wood-burning furnace and chimney.
Door County Pulse
Music Venue/School Building Planned at 3rd and Jefferson
A vacant lot used for parking at the northeast corner of 3rd Avenue and Jefferson Street in Sturgeon Bay, where the Moeller’s Garage auto dealership once stood, could be developed with a building for music performances and lessons. Shirley Weese Young, who recently purchased the parcel, appeared Tuesday before...
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH: Fire engulfs home in Green Bay
With a break from classes, St. Norbert College seniors Kayla, Lily, Brianne and Kelly can’t wait to head next door. Tomorrow, look for accumulating snow NORTHWEST of the Fox Cities. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking the winter storm. Updated: 9 hours ago. Wednesday and Thursday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS.
doorcountydailynews.com
First major snow causes issues throughout peninsula
The first significant snowfall this winter, coupled with the rainy weather in front of it, made for an interesting 24-hour stretch for Door County emergency personnel. According to the Door County Dispatch report on Thursday, six accidents were reported on Wednesday, two resulting in injuries. The overnight snow of three to five inches caused its own issues, including a semi-truck jackknifing near Spruce Street in Fish Creek just before 6:30 a.m., blocking traffic on State Highway 42 for approximately two hours. Ephraim Fire Chief Justin MacDonald says the heavy snow was responsible for its brief fire call Thursday morning when it fell on a powerline and knocked it out. He added that the fire was out upon their arrival and was not a traffic hazard.
wearegreenbay.com
Winter storm bringing harsh travel conditions Thursday morning
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for most of the WFRV viewing area until 9:00 AM Thursday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for areas south of Hwy 10 until Thursday morning. A combination of sleet and snow late Wednesday night and early Thursday will lead to slippery road conditions and slow travel is expected.
Door County Pulse
Two Students Earn $88K Each in Art Scholarships
Teachers from Southern Door and Sturgeon Bay teamed up for success. High-tech architectural designs and classic paintings with twists of fantasy have earned major scholarship awards for two Door County students. The Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design (MIAD) has offered the $88,000 Board of Trustees Scholarship – the institute’s...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: WIS 42 reopens following jackknifed semi
EPHRAIM, Wis. (WFRV) – WIS 42 in Door County has reopened after a jackknifed semi closed all lanes of the highway for nearly two hours. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, WIS 42 has been reopened and all lanes are clear. The incident was cleared around 8 a.m.
Door County Pulse
Fatal Boating Accident Simulated for Large-scale Training
Two people died in July when a commercial tour ship from Sister Bay collided with a recreational fishing vessel near Fish Creek’s Sunset Park. Together, the two ships were transporting more than 100 people. About 50 passengers ended up in the water, many injured and covered in fuel. Authorities arrived on the scene and helped to transport the injured passengers to nearby hospitals.
WBAY Green Bay
Scam alert in Menasha: Police warn residents of rip-off artists
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police in Menasha are warning people of a new scam to get your personal information - that’s unlike any other reported. We looked into this after flyers were pinned on the front doors of residents’ homes - advising that the property might be vacant. Those flyers were posted on a number of doors - throughout a neighborhood on Manitowoc Road.
Door County Pulse
Sister Bay Receives Urban Forestry Program Grant
The Village of Sister Bay has received $2,987.40 for tree management and an inventory update from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ Urban Forestry Grant Program, which helps to fund projects that are consistent with state and national goals for increasing the urban forest canopy. The program had almost...
WBAY Green Bay
Standoff on Green Bay's west side
After more than 7 hours, SWAT and K9s forced their way into the house. Drivers, be cautious in the morning. Areas seeing rain will see it freeze and switch over to snow as temperatures drop.
wpr.org
Are deep wells a solution to PFAS-contaminated water? Some northeast Wisconsin residents hope so.
Andrea Maxwell doesn't have PFAS in her drinking water, but her neighbors do. Her family's well in the town of Peshtigo is near a fire training facility in Marinette, where chemicals formerly used in firefighting foam have seeped into groundwater over time. Tyco Fire Products, which owns the facility, has tested around 170 wells in the area for PFAS, also called "forever chemicals."
