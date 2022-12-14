Read full article on original website
q95fm.net
Four People Arrested in Louisa After Drug Bust
The Louisa Police Department, with the assistance of Lawrence County Sheriff’s office, arrested 4 people Thursday night in a drug bust after meth was discovered at a residence. Louisa police officer Teddy Newsome searched a residence on Noah’s Landing in Louisa with the assistance of Lawrence County Deputy Joe...
q95fm.net
Psychiatrist Arrested Following DEA Raid
The Drug Enforcement Agency recently raided the home of a local psychiatrist. Dr. Jason Stamper was at his office at the time of the search. At least two DEA agents were deployed to his office to make an arrest. Officers with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office are also said to have been on the scene.
One dead after officer-involved shooting in McDowell County
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WVNS) An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in McDowell County, according to Sheriff James Muncy. According to Muncy, at 6 p.m. deputies with the Sheriff’s office responded to a call on an unwanted person with a firearm in the Three Forks area. When they got to the scene, they found the individual. […]
wymt.com
Police officer stabbed in store
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - An officer who was stabbed while responding to a call at a department store is sharing his story. Officer Tyler Cable has served two years on the Paintsville Police Department. He loves that every day of his job is different, but of course that unpredictability comes...
Route 635 in McDowell County closed due to an alleged officer-involved shooting
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An alleged officer-involved shooting has been reported in McDowell County. Lootpress has very limited details right now and is working to confirm more details. McDowell County Emergency Management says, “Per law enforcement, route 635, Three forks highway will be closed for 4 to 6...
Tazewell County Sheriff Office searching for man living in his car
TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office reported today, December 16, 2022, they are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a wanted man. Joe A. Hagy, 45, is reported wanted by Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office and Richlands Police Department. Hagy is a white male, 6’5”, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. […]
wymt.com
Convicted felon arrested after being found with guns and drugs in his WV home
LOGAN COUNTY, WVa. (WYMT) - One Southern West Virginia man is facing charges after police discovered during a routine complaint investigation that he is a convicted felon. On Wednesday night around 11, officers from the Chapmanville Police Department responded to a threatening complaint at a home on 166 Edward Avenue, which is just outside the city police jurisdiction. Once he realized that, he called for deputies from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office for assistance. Deputies arrived and talked with the suspect, Gregory Adkins, who gave them permission to search his home.
Man sentenced to 4 years for minor solicitation in Russell County
LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) – A Strasburg, Virginia man is facing four years in prison for a charge of soliciting a minor, well above the state’s sentencing guidelines. According to a press release from Russell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Zack Stoots, Ralph J. Shoemaker, 52, was convicted on one count of use of a communications device to […]
wklw.com
Police Officer Stabbed During Arrest
A Paintsville Police Officer was stabbed in the arm during an arrest earlier this week. According to information, Officer Tyler Cable was responding to a call of an intoxicated man at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the Mayo Plaza in Paintsville. Officer Cable found the man, identified as 31 year-old Justin Fields inside the store. Fields speech was slurred and had bloodshot and glossy eyes. When Officer Cable approached Fields to arrest him, Fields allegedly turned around and stabbed Oficer Cable in the top of his right arm. Fields attempted top flee the scene on foot. Officer Cable deployed his taser and was able to secure Fields. Fields told Officer Bacle that he “did meth before he had walked into the store.” Justin Fields was lodged in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center and charged with public intoxication, second-degree fleeing or evading a Police Officer, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree assault, theft by unlawful taking, resisting arrest, menacing and second-degree disorderly conduct. Officer Cable is recovering from the stab wound.
q95fm.net
Man Arrested After Alleged Stabbing Of A Police Officer
A man who is said to have been intoxicated- allegedly stabbed a Paintsville Police Officer on Wednesday night at the Ollie Bargain Outlet. The responding officer found 31-year-old Justin Fields in the store, snacking on peanuts. The officer reported the man’s speech was slurred and that his eyes appeared glossy....
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE GRAND JURY CHARGES SLEW OF ‘NO SHOWS’ FOR COURT WITH BAIL JUMPING; COUPLE CHARGED IN BEATING
A Lawrence County Grand Jury issued multiple indictments for bail jumping along with several other charges. Matthew Chaffin is indicted for wanton endangerment in the first degree for engaging in conduct which created danger of death or serious physical injury to Deputy Dwayne Bowen. Commonwealth vs. Carlos Hammond. The Grand...
q95fm.net
One Man Injured Following Shooting In Mingo County
One man is now in the hospital following a shooting that took place Thursday afternoon in Mingo County. The shooting was reported in the 100 block of Logan Street, in Williamson, just before 3:30 PM. Aman from Delbarton, West Virginia is said to have been shot in the stomach. He...
thebigsandynews.com
Two killed in Prestonsburg crash
PRESTONSBURG — Kentucky State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision in which two people died Dec. 6 on Ky. 114 in Prestonsburg. Irvine Doss, 67, of Forest Hills, and Carolyn Gibson, 48, were both pronounced dead at the scene by the Floyd County Coroner’s Office. The KSP said...
‘Unspeakable Conditions’: Tazewell Co. nurse charged with murder of dependent step-father
A Cedar Bluff, Virginia woman is facing a felony murder charge after her step-father died due to wounds allegedly suffered in her care, county officials say.
DEA removes records from Kentucky psychiatrist’s office
PIKEVILLE, KY (WOWK) — Records were removed from a doctor’s office in Pikeville Thursday by the United States Drug Enforcement Administration. That is according to a spokesperson who confirms agents were on the scene along Hambley Boulevard in Pikeville at the office of Dr. Jason Stamper. No other information is being released by the DEA. […]
k105.com
Eastern Ky. hospital fined over $4 million after 60,000 pills stolen over 2 years
An eastern Kentucky hospital has been fined over $4 million for violating federal recordkeeping laws which allowed approximately 60,000 pills, including hydrocodone and oxycodone, to be stolen from the hospital and distributed in Pike and surrounding counties. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky announced that Pikeville...
wymt.com
Old Hazard City Hall - 4:00 p.m.
Officer Tyler Cable says he was stabbed after responding to a call of an intoxicated man in a business.
One dead in head-on crash involving juveniles
LOGAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A two-vehicle accident Monday has resulted in one fatality and multiple injuries. According to reports from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, December 12, 2022, at 6:15 pm, members of the department were informed by Logan County 911 of an accident involving two vehicles on WV Route 10 near the Hanging Rock Highway exit where construction was underway.
wymt.com
Golden Alert issued for Harlan County man
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are looking for a missing man in Harlan County. Joshua Walden, 31, was last seen leaving The Laurels on Wednesday around 7:00 p.m. Walden was wearing a black coat with a beanie. He was also carrying a snake skin...
