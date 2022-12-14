Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former teammate admits Michael Jordan told him, "Clyde Drexler was just as good as him, just not as marketable "
MJ in no way underestimated "The Glyde," and the two developed a mutual respect and became friends.
Former Knicks, Syracuse F Louis Orr Passes at 64
Orr coached several local college teams and was serving on the staff of former New York Knicks teammate Patrick Ewing at Georgetown.
Chicago Bulls Receive Devastating Lonzo Ball Injury News
The Chicago Bulls fell in overtime to the New York Knicks during Wednesday night’s NBA action, 128-120. They overcame a deficit that was as large as 14 points but came up just short in the end as they had no answers for Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson, and RJ Barrett, who scored 31, 30, and 22 points, respectively.
Knicks Trade Rumors: Who's Targeting Immanuel Quickley?
An ironic candidate has possibly emerged if the New York Knicks are interested in dealing away Immanuel Quickley.
Ben Simmons drops truth bomb on Jacque Vaughn’s impact on Nets
At this point, there’s no denying that the Brooklyn Nets are one of the hottest teams in the NBA. They have won eight out of their last 10 games and they’re rapidly rising in the East. You also cannot question the impact head coach Jacque Vaughn has had on this team since he took over the helm.
Former NBA star Amar'e Stoudemire charged with battery, accused of punching his daughter, court records show
Police arrested Amar'e Stoudemire at his condo in Miami on Sunday. Stoudemire is charged with one count of misdemeanor battery, court records show.
The Reason Why the NBA Fined the Brooklyn Nets
The Brooklyn Nets have been fined $25,000 by the NBA for failing to comply with league policies governing injury reporting.
Chicago Crier: Knicks Get Emotional as Derrick Rose Makes 'Unreal' Return
The New York Knicks' success in Chicago afforded Derrick Rose a chance to take the floor at the site of his finest NBA hours.
Some NBA free agents reportedly scared off by issue with New York Knicks
The New York Knicks have struggled for years to land the top NBA free agents every summer. While they finally
Source: Chicago Bulls Currently "Evaluating All Their Options"
The Chicago Bulls are facing a very tough decision trending towards the trade deadline.
Chicago Bulls Make Roster Move On Friday
The Chicago Bulls announced on Friday that they have sent rookie first-round pick Dalen Terry to the Windy City Bulls in the NBA G League.
Knicks go for seventh straight win, visit slumping Pacers
It’s been almost a decade since the New York Knicks won consecutive playoff games. But if everything goes as Tom
Lakers News: Further Intel On Lakers' Bojan Bogdanovic Trade Offer
L.A.'s front office apparently likes to haggle.
Knicks And Bulls Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups
The New York Knicks and Chicago Bulls have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.
Pelicans Trade Market Index: Surplus Salaries
The New Orleans Pelicans can navigate the NBA trade market from a position of strength sitting atop the Western Conference standings.
NBA Mock Trade: Thunder Take On Project From New York Knicks
While the Oklahoma City Thunder’s struggles have been somewhat overshadowed by an incredible leap from their lead guard, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, problems still exist. Those issues include the lack of a consistent creator-slash-scorer outside of Gilgeous-Alexander and porous perimeter defense. The Thunder currently hold the 18th-highest offensive rating in the...
Latest On Evan Fournier's Future With New York Knicks
With the trade deadline quickly approaching, the New York Knicks have a big decision to make in regards to veteran Evan Fournier’s future with the team.
Six and the City: Knicks' Grimes Shines in Latest Win
The New York Knicks secured not only a sweep from the Chicago Bulls but a six-game winning streak thanks to the efforts of Quentin Grimes.
Bills' Stefon Diggs: Disappoints on nine targets
Diggs recorded five receptions on nine targets for 60 yards in Saturday's 32-29 win over Miami. Diggs led Buffalo with nine targets, though he managed only 6.7 yards per target. His biggest gain of the day came on a 20-yard catch early in the second quarter, but he was otherwise limited to short areas of the field. Diggs will remain the most consistent part of the Buffalo offense which gives him a safe floor of production, but he has failed to reach 100 receiving yards in each of his last five games, and he's also reached 90 yards just once in that span.
Rockets vs. Trail Blazers: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report, More
The Houston Rockets will attempt to revenge an early season lost to the Trail Blazers Saturday night inside the Toyota Center.
