Wilbraham, MA

MassLive.com

Condominium in Worcester sells for $240,000

Moumenh Haddawi bought the property at 340 Sunderland Road, Worcester, from Michael J Lynch on Nov. 17, 2022. The $240,000 purchase price works out to $242 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. These nearby units have also recently been sold:. In February 2022, a 900-square-foot...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Westborough fire leaves 5 people displaced, 1930s home extensively damaged

A fire in Westborough this weekend left multiple people displaced and a decades-old home extensively damaged, authorities said. The two-alarm fire at the single-family, wood-frame house at 11 Chauncey Circle broke out in the pre-dawn hours Saturday and was brought under control within roughly an hour after first responders arrived at the scene, according to a statement from Westborough fire Chief Patrick Purcell.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
westernmassnews.com

Winter storm leads to power outages in western Mass.

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Scattered power outages are being reported Friday in Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties amidst a winter storm. Heavy, wet snow is falling in portions of western Mass. like the Hilltowns. Currently, rain has changed to snow here in Springfield. As of about 11 a.m. Friday,...
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
