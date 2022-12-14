Between the Barbie-core trend everyone embraced earlier this year, to the brand new Barbie trailer dropping this past week, we all got the iconic doll on the brain — including Baywatch alum Carmen Electra. On Dec 16, Electra shared the elaborate hot-pink cover story photo from her new photoshoot with Vulkan Mag, with Vulkan Mag saying in the caption, “Remarkable ending of 2022 with “THE PINK ISSUE” with pop culture icon @carmenelectra gracing the cover!” You can see the photo HERE! In the enchanting photo, we see Electra looking like an IRL Barbie doll we used to play with as she wows in...

14 MINUTES AGO