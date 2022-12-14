Read full article on original website
Kate Hudson Says She Fought Studio and Insisted on Casting Matthew McConaughey in ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’
Kate Hudson has opened up about her insistence on casting Matthew McConaughey in “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” The actor reflected on her life and career during a Life In Pictures talk at BAFTA in London on Friday. Hudson, who acknowledged her strength in rom-coms during the 2000s, revealed that she and the studio executives at the time initially disagreed on the direction for “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” “I’m such a cheerleader for actors in our industry, but for rom-coms you need that guy to have chemistry with,” Hudson told moderator Briony Hanson, director of...
‘Harry Potter’: Daniel Radcliffe and Robert Pattinson Strongly Disagreed With Results of ‘Who Is Most Fanciable?’ Competition
Daniel Radcliffe and Robert Pattinson were once in a 'who is most fanciable?' competition, but the 'Harry Potter' actors totally disagreed about the results.
Carmen Electra Transforms into a Barbie Doll in This Showstopping & Dramatic Hot-Pink Photoshoot
Between the Barbie-core trend everyone embraced earlier this year, to the brand new Barbie trailer dropping this past week, we all got the iconic doll on the brain — including Baywatch alum Carmen Electra. On Dec 16, Electra shared the elaborate hot-pink cover story photo from her new photoshoot with Vulkan Mag, with Vulkan Mag saying in the caption, “Remarkable ending of 2022 with “THE PINK ISSUE” with pop culture icon @carmenelectra gracing the cover!” You can see the photo HERE! In the enchanting photo, we see Electra looking like an IRL Barbie doll we used to play with as she wows in...
Avatar: The Way of Water’s box office total is already making waves
The box-office returns for Avatar: The Way of Water have started to roll in and they signal a massive hit for James Cameron. The mega-blockbuster, which was released on Dec. 16 in the United States, made $17 million in previews on Thursday night, as well as around $69 million so far in global markets, including China. On Friday, Disney reported a cumulative gross of $53 million.
Avatar: The Way of Water takes the secret-parentage mystery to the next level with Kiri
James Cameron’s elastic world-building creates endless possibilities for how his sequel Avatar: The Way of Water brings viewers back to the alien world of Pandora and prepares them for a journey that will span Avatar 3, 4, and maybe 5. Part of the drive for Cameron was working with actors he loved; even though the characters played by Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang both “died” (we’ll get to that) in the 2009 Avatar, they both return in the sequel in new forms.
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 tabbed for fall 2023 launch
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, the sequel to Insomniac Games’ 2018 PlayStation-exclusive blockbuster, will launch on PlayStation 5 in the fall of 2023, Sony Interactive Entertainment said on Thursday. The launch window was revealed in an overall preview of major games and products coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5...
Henry Cavill moves on to a Warhammer 40K adaptation with Amazon
Henry Cavill is moving on. After the actor’s recently touted return as Superman was ruled out this week by DC Studios boss James Gunn, speculation that Cavill might respond by un-retiring from the role of Geralt of Rivia in Netflix’s The Witcher has been squashed — it’s not happening. But the world’s favorite nerdy beefcake does have a new project lined up: a Warhammer 40,000 adaptation with Amazon.
Horizon Forbidden West’s makers are at work on ‘separate Online Project’
Guerrilla Games, makers of the Horizon series of open-world, post-apocalyptic adventures for PlayStation, is working on a “separate Online Project” set in that series’ universe, the studio said in a tweet Friday morning. Guerrilla shared the news in an open call for designers to apply for the...
The Witcher 3’s Geralt is still the best dad in video games
Geralt of Rivia, at first blush, appears to be another gruff, straight white guy, who kills often and talks less. He grunts his way through quests with the diplomacy of a caged wolf, and his interactions with women are little more than one-note, Dionysian dalliances. You’d be forgiven for labeling him another entry in a staple archetype of action-adventure stories in TV, film, and games. But such a reading would be a shallow interpretation of the protagonist of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.
My Hero Academia is in Fortnite now, time to snipe Naruto
Izuku “Deku” Midoriya, Ochaco Uraraka, All Might, and Katsuki Bakugo have joined the roster of playable characters in Fortnite as part the game’s partnership with the anime My Hero Academia collaboration. The collaboration brings a variety of other My Hero Academia-themed cosmetics and even special power ups while playing the game.
New characters take over Pokémon anime as Ash and Pikachu retire
Ash Ketchum and Pikachu have traveled the world for 25 years, an adventure that’s spanned a whole bunch of series. But their journey ends with Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series, where Ash beat Leon in the Pokémon Coronation Series — a championship with trainers from across the franchise’s world — and Ash was finally named the No. 1-ranked trainer in the world.
The next Tomb Raider game will be published by Amazon
The next Tomb Raider game in development at Crystal Dynamics will be published by Amazon Games. The untitled follow-up to 2018’s Shadow of the Tomb Raider will be a multiplatform game that’s described as a “single-player, narrative-driven adventure that continues Lara Croft’s story in the Tomb Raider series.”
Fire Emblem Engage’s Somniel looks like an even more fun version of Garreg Mach
Fire Emblem Engage is just around the corner, set to launch Jan. 20. And on Thursday a trailer introduced the new hangout spot where you and your allies will spend downtime between battles: Somniel, a verdant floating fortress. In the trailer, the main character — with an enormous mane of Colgate-ass red and blue hair — runs through Somniel’s lush layout, showing off fun activities. Just like in previous Fire Emblem installments, this one promises fun shenanigans like Wyvern flying, shopping for cute outfits, getting your fortune read — and of course classic bonding activities like sharing meals and going fishing.
The best tabletop RPGs we played in 2022
The relentless pace of video game releases — even board game releases! — can make it feel like you’re always a step behind. Tabletop role-playing games, on the other hand, always seem willing to meet you where you are. Something about rolling dice and telling stories feels timeless, and an older TTRPG can bring a group of friends around the table just as easily as a new one.
Everyone has a shiny Pokémon now
Shiny Pokémon used to be a prized possession of Pokémon fans everywhere. These rare Pokémon that sport an alternate color scheme have a 1 in 4,096 chance of appearing in the wild in more recent games. Because of this, the special Pokémon long served as an emblem of a dedicated trainer that would put the hunt for rare monsters above anything else. Catching a single shiny Pokémon could take multiple sessions of grinding for hours at a time. But that’s starting to change, as recent mainline games have made shinies easier to find, and now it seems like everyone and their mother has shiny Pokémon.
The Snyderverse is done, but Ben Affleck may still return in the director’s chair
It’s been a season of change for Warner Bros.’ slate of projects based on DC Comics properties, but with filmmaker James Gunn newly in charge, the cancellations are finally being followed by some positive news. So, while Gunn says that the Snyderverse continuity will reach its end, Warner Bros. may still hold opportunities for one of the universe’s biggest stars.
Warcraft veteran Chris Metzen returns to Blizzard to help with WoW
Chris Metzen js returning to Blizzard Entertainment to work on World of Warcraft, Warcraft general manager John Hight announced Thursday. Metzen was one of the lead creatives on the Warcraft franchise, penning much of the lore and world-building behind the original real-time strategy games. Metzen continued to helm creative projects throughout World of Warcraft until his retirement in 2016 as senior vice president for story and franchise development.
Guillermo del Toro explains why he turned Pinocchio into one of his monsters
Guillermo del Toro always knew he wanted to make Pinocchio as a stop-motion animated film. The medium suited the story of a puppet brought to life, and it would fulfill his dream of making an animated feature, thwarted 30 years ago by a break-in and a vandal who literally shat on his dreams. His version of Pinocchio would allow him to explore what he saw as the “sacred” bond between puppet and animator through the arcane practical techniques of stop-motion.
