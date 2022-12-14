Former Blackcat Harris named HCU football coach

Mexia native Braxton Harris was named the head coach at Houston Christian University (formerly Houston Baptist) on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Harris, a 2003 Mexia graduate, is just the second coach in the program’s history.

He spent the past three years at Campbell University in North Carolina. This past year he was the associate head coach, linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator. Among his accomplishments, during the early signing period in December 2021 Campbell inked three of the nation’s top 10 recruits and landed the top freshman class in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), according to one college sports web site.

This will be Harris’s second head coaching job at the college level. He previously coached Howard Payne University for three seasons from 2017-19. After a pair of 1-9 seasons, he led the team to a 5-5 record in 2019, which was the program’s most overall wins and conference wins (4) since 2006.

Harris played quarterback at Mexia High School and went on to play the position at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor (UMHB) from 2003-05. He was a member of UMHB’s 2004 team which made it to the NCAA Division III national championship game.

He began his college coaching career at UMHB from 2006-09. He was the assistant head coach and co-defensive coordinator at Texas Lutheran University from 2013-16 before taking the head coaching job at Howard Payne University.

Harris is returning to his native Texas after three years at Campbell University.

In a story on the Houston Christian University web site, Harris said, “We couldn’t be more excited and we are ready to hit the ground running at HCU. We are excited for the opportunity to be back in the state of Texas at a faith-based university that doesn’t just talk about it — they live it. We were looking for a place that not only had football, but a place to grow in faith and family — everything we wanted — and HCU is a great opportunity for that.”

Houston Christian director of athletics Steve Moniaci said, “We had targeted Coach Harris from the start. We were looking for someone who will energize the football program and someone with strong Houston and Texas ties to recruit at an elite level.”

Houston Christian president Robert B. Sloan said, “Braxton Harris is a great fit for Houston Christian University. His record of achievement with respect to building successful programs, combined with his love of young people, as reflected in his ability to recruit players and lead them to success, both academically and competitively, give the Huskies a promising future.”

Harris will be tasked with turning around a program that has compiled an 18-75 record in its nine years of existence. It has never had a winning season, the best being a 5-7 slate in 2019. Houston Christian was 2-9 last season and 0-11 in 2021.

Harris will move to Houston with his wife Jennifer and their four children, sons Brooks, Fisher and Cooper, and daughter Cate.