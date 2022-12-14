I tried making British sausage rolls using American ingredients and thought they were an easy holiday appetizer

I lived in the United Kingdom as a child before moving to the US when I was 7 years old.

One of my favorite British foods to eat around the holidays is sausage rolls.

I made them with American ingredients and thought the end result was easy and delicious.

I grew up in the UK and still celebrate Christmas with some British traditions. Erin McDowell/Insider

I spent the first seven years of my life in the United Kingdom and still incorporate some British traditions into celebrating the holidays.

Even though I live in the US, I still celebrate the holidays with some British Christmas traditions . For example, we always have Christmas crackers at our holiday parties, watch the annual Queen's — or, this year, King's — Christmas-Day speech, and enjoy a variety of British foods like meat or mince pies, Yorkshire puddings, and more.

Sausage rolls are a common takeaway food in the UK with roots dating back to the early 1800s as a cheap street-food option for London residents. They consist of sausage meat wrapped inside flaky puff pastry and are served either on their own or with dipping sauces. Today, the British bakery chain Gregg's is perhaps the most famous spot to grab one, but miniature versions are also often served at parties.

For the past two years, I have made sausage rolls for either our Christmas Eve party or a December get-together. While sausage rolls are not specifically a holiday food in the UK — they're eaten year-round — I love serving them in the winter months.

In the past, I've used a couple of different recipes, but this year, I decided to try a new one that used ingredients commonly found in most American grocery stores.

The ingredients for the sausage rolls. Erin McDowell/Insider

I started by gathering my ingredients, all of which I found at my local grocery store in Massachusetts.

To make these American-friendly sausage rolls, I followed a recipe from Savor the Flavour . The recipe received a five-star rating and called for only a few basic ingredients.

I needed ground pork, fennel seeds, nutmeg, ground sage, dried thyme leaves, salt, pepper, one egg, and puff pastry. I bought one package of puff pastry, and I also pulled out another that I already had in my freezer, but only ended up using one.

I also already had the spices, so I ended up spending only $11 on the ingredients for the sausage rolls and $8.95 on the honey-mustard dipping sauce I made on the side.

Sausage-roll meat and spices in a mixing bowl. Erin McDowell/Insider

After preheating my oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, I emptied my package of ground pork into a large mixing bowl and added in the spices.

The recipe calls for a pound and a half of ground pork, which I found to be about one package in the grocery store.

The instructions also called for two teaspoons of lightly crushed fennel seeds, so I slightly crushed them using a paper towel and a mallet before adding them into the meat mixture with the nutmeg, ground sage, dried thyme leaves, salt, pepper.

Sausage roll meat in a mixing bowl. Erin McDowell/Insider

I combined the meat and spices first with my hands, and then using a fork, to make sure the spices were evenly dispersed.

It's important to not over-mix the meat mixture, otherwise it could become tough and gummy. After the spices appeared to be evenly combined with the pork, I set the mixture aside.

The meat mixture arranged into a log. Erin McDowell/Insider

I then split the sausage-meat mixture in half and placed each half on its own piece of plastic wrap.

I rolled each part of the meat mixture into a log shape and then folded and sealed the plastic wrap around them. I placed the two logs in the fridge for about 15 minutes, per the recipe's instructions.

The puff pastry rolled out. Erin McDowell/Insider

I then started rolling out my puff pastry dough on a lightly floured surface.

I used two sheets of puff pastry dough, which I joined by pressing the pieces of dough together and rolling them out, although I ended up cutting off quite a bit of excess dough from the rolls. I then cut the large sheet of puff-pastry dough down the middle length-wise.

The dough took up about half my kitchen island — the recipe recommends rolling the dough into a 10x18-inch rectangle.

The puff pastry rolled out with sausage meat and egg. Erin McDowell/Insider

After I pulled the two logs of sausage meat from the fridge, I placed them on top of the sheets and brushed one long side of each rectangle with beaten egg.

I then folded the pastry over the sausage meat and pinched the seam closed on the sides, tops, and bottoms of the pastry.

I placed my sausage rolls on a baking sheet with the seam-side down and placed them in the freezer for about 10 minutes — the recipe says never to skip this step, as it allows the pastry to harden slightly before cutting and baking!

The sausage rolls in the oven. Erin McDowell/Insider

After taking the rolls out of the freezer, I cut them into bite-size sausage rolls and placed them in the preheated oven.

The recipe said it should make about 24 sausage rolls. However, I cut mine slightly larger and therefore made slightly fewer than what was promised.

The finished sausage rolls. Erin McDowell/Insider

After 40 minutes, my sausage rolls were well-cooked and the pastry looked flaky and golden brown.

The recipe made 19 sausage rolls, which I thought was a reasonable size for a party appetizer.

The finished sausage rolls. Erin McDowell/Insider

I also made a mustard dipping sauce using honey mustard and about a tablespoon of whole-grain mustard.

The mustard dipping sauce complemented the savory flavors of the sausage rolls. There's no traditional sauce usually paired with sausage rolls in the UK, but recipes online recommend everything from mustard dips to HP brown sauce, a tangy sauce made with malt vinegar, tomatoes, dates, tamarind extract, and spices.

The finished sausage rolls. Erin McDowell/Insider

I thought these sausage rolls would make a great addition to any holiday-party menu.

They were flaky, well seasoned, and tasted a bit like an upgraded version of "pigs in a blanket."

While the recipe certainly transported me back to my childhood in the UK, the nostalgia quality isn't the only reason I will continue making sausage rolls every year come Christmas.

Sausage rolls are not only a sentimental food for me and my family, but they're also undeniably delicious and unbelievably easy to make.