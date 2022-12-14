ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

I tried making British sausage rolls using American ingredients and thought they were an easy holiday appetizer

By Erin McDowell
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SPvMr_0jifK5an00

  • I lived in the United Kingdom as a child before moving to the US when I was 7 years old.
  • One of my favorite British foods to eat around the holidays is sausage rolls.
  • I made them with American ingredients and thought the end result was easy and delicious.
I spent the first seven years of my life in the United Kingdom and still incorporate some British traditions into celebrating the holidays.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JxvJ1_0jifK5an00
I grew up in the UK and still celebrate Christmas with some British traditions.

Erin McDowell/Insider

Even though I live in the US, I still celebrate the holidays with some British Christmas traditions . For example, we always have Christmas crackers at our holiday parties, watch the annual Queen's — or, this year, King's — Christmas-Day speech, and enjoy a variety of British foods like meat or mince pies, Yorkshire puddings, and more.

Sausage rolls are a common takeaway food in the UK with roots dating back to the early 1800s as a cheap street-food option for London residents. They consist of sausage meat wrapped inside flaky puff pastry and are served either on their own or with dipping sauces. Today, the British bakery chain Gregg's is perhaps the most famous spot to grab one, but miniature versions are also often served at parties.

For the past two years, I have made sausage rolls for either our Christmas Eve party or a December get-together. While sausage rolls are not specifically a holiday food in the UK — they're eaten year-round — I love serving them in the winter months.

In the past, I've used a couple of different recipes, but this year, I decided to try a new one that used ingredients commonly found in most American grocery stores.

I started by gathering my ingredients, all of which I found at my local grocery store in Massachusetts.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q7WSm_0jifK5an00
The ingredients for the sausage rolls.

Erin McDowell/Insider

To make these American-friendly sausage rolls, I followed a recipe from Savor the Flavour . The recipe received a five-star rating and called for only a few basic ingredients.

I needed ground pork, fennel seeds, nutmeg, ground sage, dried thyme leaves, salt, pepper, one egg, and puff pastry. I bought one package of puff pastry, and I also pulled out another that I already had in my freezer, but only ended up using one.

I also already had the spices, so I ended up spending only $11 on the ingredients for the sausage rolls and $8.95 on the honey-mustard dipping sauce I made on the side.

After preheating my oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, I emptied my package of ground pork into a large mixing bowl and added in the spices.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JvPkq_0jifK5an00
Sausage-roll meat and spices in a mixing bowl.

Erin McDowell/Insider

The recipe calls for a pound and a half of ground pork, which I found to be about one package in the grocery store.

The instructions also called for two teaspoons of lightly crushed fennel seeds, so I slightly crushed them using a paper towel and a mallet before adding them into the meat mixture with the nutmeg, ground sage, dried thyme leaves, salt, pepper.

I combined the meat and spices first with my hands, and then using a fork, to make sure the spices were evenly dispersed.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LacJn_0jifK5an00
Sausage roll meat in a mixing bowl.

Erin McDowell/Insider

It's important to not over-mix the meat mixture, otherwise it could become tough and gummy. After the spices appeared to be evenly combined with the pork, I set the mixture aside.

I then split the sausage-meat mixture in half and placed each half on its own piece of plastic wrap.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09eF3D_0jifK5an00
The meat mixture arranged into a log.

Erin McDowell/Insider

I rolled each part of the meat mixture into a log shape and then folded and sealed the plastic wrap around them. I placed the two logs in the fridge for about 15 minutes, per the recipe's instructions.

I then started rolling out my puff pastry dough on a lightly floured surface.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UGatF_0jifK5an00
The puff pastry rolled out.

Erin McDowell/Insider

I used two sheets of puff pastry dough, which I joined by pressing the pieces of dough together and rolling them out, although I ended up cutting off quite a bit of excess dough from the rolls. I then cut the large sheet of puff-pastry dough down the middle length-wise.

The dough took up about half my kitchen island — the recipe recommends rolling the dough into a 10x18-inch rectangle.

After I pulled the two logs of sausage meat from the fridge, I placed them on top of the sheets and brushed one long side of each rectangle with beaten egg.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28VDqG_0jifK5an00
The puff pastry rolled out with sausage meat and egg.

Erin McDowell/Insider

I then folded the pastry over the sausage meat and pinched the seam closed on the sides, tops, and bottoms of the pastry.

I placed my sausage rolls on a baking sheet with the seam-side down and placed them in the freezer for about 10 minutes — the recipe says never to skip this step, as it allows the pastry to harden slightly before cutting and baking!

After taking the rolls out of the freezer, I cut them into bite-size sausage rolls and placed them in the preheated oven.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X0FC1_0jifK5an00
The sausage rolls in the oven.

Erin McDowell/Insider

The recipe said it should make about 24 sausage rolls. However, I cut mine slightly larger and therefore made slightly fewer than what was promised.

After 40 minutes, my sausage rolls were well-cooked and the pastry looked flaky and golden brown.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SmBrs_0jifK5an00
The finished sausage rolls.

Erin McDowell/Insider

The recipe made 19 sausage rolls, which I thought was a reasonable size for a party appetizer.

I also made a mustard dipping sauce using honey mustard and about a tablespoon of whole-grain mustard.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yoNp0_0jifK5an00
The finished sausage rolls.

Erin McDowell/Insider

The mustard dipping sauce complemented the savory flavors of the sausage rolls. There's no traditional sauce usually paired with sausage rolls in the UK, but recipes online recommend everything from mustard dips to HP brown sauce, a tangy sauce made with malt vinegar, tomatoes, dates, tamarind extract, and spices.

I thought these sausage rolls would make a great addition to any holiday-party menu.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24oqus_0jifK5an00
The finished sausage rolls.

Erin McDowell/Insider

They were flaky, well seasoned, and tasted a bit like an upgraded version of "pigs in a blanket."

While the recipe certainly transported me back to my childhood in the UK, the nostalgia quality isn't the only reason I will continue making sausage rolls every year come Christmas.

Sausage rolls are not only a sentimental food for me and my family, but they're also undeniably delicious and unbelievably easy to make.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

How to make the easiest holiday appetizer ever

Make this festive appetizer that combines store-bought ingredients for a quick and easy dish for any holiday party. 1 package 13.8 oz frozen refrigerator pizza dough thawed. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. 2-12x18 inch sheet pan lined with parchment paper dusted with flour. Roll out the pizza dough rectangle flat...
Daily Mail

Chinese plate which was gathering dust on a shelf and thought to be only worth £3,000 turns out to be 14th century master-crafted lacquer charger and sells for £210,000

A British antique collector is celebrating after an old Chinese plate that was gathering dust on their shelf and thought to be worth £3,000 sold for more than £210,000. The anonymous owner inherited the lacquer circular charger, measuring 12 inches in diameter, and thought it was either Chinese or Japanese but had no idea of its worth.
Delish

King Charles Has Banned One Of Kate Middleton's Preferred Menu Items From All Royal Residences

King Charles is taking a stand against...*checks notes*... foie gras. The Telegraph reported that England's new pen-hating monarch has reportedly banned the controversial food—which is made via the cruel practice of force-feeding ducks/geese until their livers enlarge—from all royal residences. Meaning, it will not be served at any of the following locations: Balmoral Castle (where the royals summer), Sandringham (where the royals spend Christmas), Windsor Castle (which is currently unoccupied), Hillsborough Castle (the royals' official residence in Ireland), and Buckingham Palace (we all know what Buckingham Palace is).
The List

King Charles And Prince William Face A Brand New Andrew Scandal

If there's one thing the royal family is good at, it's finding drama, and Prince Andrew's scandals seem to especially put pressure on King Charles III and Prince William. Before his birthday, King Charles refused to attend a party near Windsor Castle that the Duke of York attended. According to the Daily Mail, Prince Edward and Princess Anne were worried about their brother and attended the event, to the king's dismay. Sources have said that Charles does not want his brother making public appearances, and a Newsweek poll agrees, with 83% of the Brits saying they don't want Andrew to return to royal life either.
shefinds

The One Type Of Juice You Should Never Buy At The Grocery Store Because It Leads To Belly Fat

Some people start their day with a cup of coffee. Some choose tea. Some go for water. And some opt for a nice, refreshing glass of juice. If you’re a juice fanatic, you’re certainly not alone. However, unfortunately, many of the processed fruit juices you find at the grocery store can be detrimental to your overall health and even lead to weight gain over time. They typically share one common pitfall: loads of added sugar, which can take a serious toll on your body.
Andrei Tapalaga

The Man With the Longest Nose in Human History

The freak show performer with the largest nose in the world was given a spot in the Guinness Book of Records, and a wax replica of his head can be found in the Ripley's Believe It or Not Museum. He had an unidentified ailment that produced his 20 cm large nose and the intellectual retardation that began at age five. Thomas Wedders, sometimes known as Thomas Wadhouse, was double humorous since he was seen as a freak and an imbecile.
Insider

Insider

711K+
Followers
38K+
Post
409M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy