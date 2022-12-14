ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

A Twitch trucker and influencer broadcast the moment his truck crashed to his nearly 10,000 followers

By Kieran Press-Reynolds
 3 days ago

The trucking community online is huge across multiple platforms.

Stock photo/Getty Images

  • A truck driver caught the moment he crashed live on his Twitch broadcast.
  • He is safe after the incident, according to Back the Truck Up.
  • There is a massive trucking subculture online, with nearly three billion TikTok views.

A trucking Twitch streamer broadcast the moment his truck crashed off the side of the road in Mississippi as another car veered into his lane.

The streamer, OTR_Penguin , has almost 10,000 followers and often streams his extended driving trips while chatting with viewers. A clip of the incident — which cuts out after the crash, but shows the streamer unbuckling his seatbelt and falling toward the door — garnered over 100,000 views in less than a day.

The clip blew up partly because it was shared and heavily upvoted on r/LivestreamFail, a subreddit where people post bad or bizarre events happening on streams.

The driver is safe and healthy, according to an interview he did with FreightWaves' freight culture blog Back the Truck Up . The police and his company's safety department have cleared him of fault in the incident, the outlet reported, and the streamer is at a hotel with his dog while he waits to get back on the road.

Justin Martin, a longtime truck driver and social media content creator for Back the Truck Up, told Insider that this is the first time he's heard of an accident occurring during a live broadcast.

Creators in the online trucker-influencer sphere — a massive subculture with nearly three billion cumulative views on TikTok alone — do share accident footage, but it's usually taken "after the fact of an accident," Martin explained.

Many companies frown upon livestreaming during work trips, Martin added, "because god forbid something happens, and then their company logo is on the side of the truck."

The streamer, whose Twitch bio describes himself as a former roadside assistance technician, also has a TikTok, where he's posted somewhat less frightening videos of birds flying into his truck and clips of truckers trying to park their massive vehicles.

Some of the biggest trucking influencers, like Jesse Baremore, have tens of thousands of TikTok followers, while the top trucking videos on the platform show drivers testing their tires and other snapshots from their lives on the road.

There is also a popular Reddit page for truck drivers, r/Truckers, that has existed for over 10 years and has almost 150,000 members, though, according to Martin, the central hub for truck drivers continues to be Facebook groups.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 5

Steaven Perkins
3d ago

what I'm wondering is even if he wasn't at fault, why was he live streaming while driving. isn't that distracted driving? I've seen truck drivers get pulled over just because smokey bear saw them touching their GPS to find an alternative route while moving. reading live stream messages/chat while driving is just as dangerous as reading a text message while driving right? you have to take your eyes off the road.

Reply
6
Granny2
3d ago

It’s truck drivers like him that gives truckers that obey the law and doesn’t do stupid things on the road a bad name. What he is doing is very dangerous. My husband has been a truck driver for many years and he was shocked that a driver would do that kind of stuff while traveling on the road. Hopefully DOT will catch him doing that and give him some attention!! 🤨

Reply
5
Nathan Payne
3d ago

I'm glad the guy didn't actually crash, but don't call hitting a bird a crash. misleading click bait

Reply
5
