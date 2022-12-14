FRENO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The pregnant woman who was killed and burned on Tuesday in Fresno has been identified – along with the suspect in the case, who was the victim’s brother, according to the Fresno Police Department. According to police, at around 12:30 p.m. police officers and members of the Fresno Fire Department responded […]

FRESNO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO