GV Wire
Homicide Victim in Suspected Fresno Gang Ambush Is Identified
Fresno police have identified a 26-year-old man killed in what was believed to be a gang ambush at Superior Smoke Shop on Wednesday. Authorities said Friday that Joseph Riley died in the shooting shortly before noon at the shop in a strip mall at Blackstone and Princeton avenues. A second...
GV Wire
Brothers Suspected in Fresno Homicide Arrested in Tulare County
Two brothers suspected of killing a man in southeast Fresno were arrested and jailed in Tulare County on Wednesday, according to Fresno police. Anthony Segura, 32, and Ryan Segura, 31, are believed by authorities to be responsible for the shooting death of Kenyatta Williams, 25. Williams was visiting friends at...
Brothers arrested in connection to deadly shooting at central Fresno apartment complex
Two brothers have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in central Fresno.
IDENTIFIED: Suspects arrested in deadly shooting of 2 brothers in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two suspects have been arrested in a shooting of two brothers that left one injured and one dead last week, according to the Fresno police Department. Officials say on Dec. 8, police were dispatched to the 3900 block of East Olive Avenue at 3:40 p.m. to conduct an investigation into the […]
Motorcyclist dead after collision in Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A two-vehicle collision involving a motorcyclist left a man dead Friday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say just after 6:30 p.m. they received multiple calls regarding a traffic collision on Jensen and Armstrong Avenues. When authorities arrived they found a man in his late 30s laying in the […]
Fresno’s police chief recounts string of child homicides
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Speaking during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama provided updates on a case he said is one of the most horrific he’s seen in his law enforcement career. “Stabbed to death and then set on fire. She was also approximately 36 weeks pregnant. As a matter […]
Motorcyclist killed in car crash in Southeast Fresno
An investigation is underway after a crash left a motorcyclist dead in Southeast Fresno.
One dead, one injured in shooting inside Fresno smoke shop
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person is dead, and another injured, in a shooting on Fresno’s Blackstone Avenue on Wednesday, police say. According to authorities, around 11:50 a.m. the Fresno Police Department receive ShotSpotter notifications of several rounds fired near the 2700 block of North Blackstone Avenue – as well as multiple 911 calls reporting […]
Man charged in stabbing, burning pregnant sister enters plea
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man accused of fatally stabbing and then setting his pregnant sister on fire entered a not-guilty plea on Friday, according to court officials. According to Fresno County District Attorney, 41-year-old, Aaron Dudley has been charged with two counts of murder for the death of his 26-year-old sister N-Kya Logan and […]
KMPH.com
1 arrested, 1 injured in Target parking lot stabbing
MERCED, Calif. — A man is now in the hospital after police say he was stabbed at a Target parking lot in Merced. The Merced Police Department was called to Mercy Hospital Thursday morning after a man showed up with stabbing wounds. Through surveillance video, officers learned the victim...
KMPH.com
Aaron Dudley charged with murdering, burning sister and unborn son in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — 41-year-old Aaron Dudley has been charged with the murder of his sister and unborn child. On Thursday, the Fresno County District Attorney's Office filed two charges of murder for the death of 26-year-old N-Kya Logan and her unborn son, Noah Logan. He was also charged...
IDENTIFIED: Suspect, victim in stabbing death, burning of pregnant woman in Fresno
FRENO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The pregnant woman who was killed and burned on Tuesday in Fresno has been identified – along with the suspect in the case, who was the victim’s brother, according to the Fresno Police Department. According to police, at around 12:30 p.m. police officers and members of the Fresno Fire Department responded […]
goldrushcam.com
Gang Member Arrested After Skywatch Aircrew Assists Fresno Police in Finding Fleeing Suspect, Booked on Several Firearm Related Charges
December 17, 2022 - On Thursday, December 15, 2022, the Skywatch Aircrew was on routine patrol in the Central district when they observed a ground unit initiate a traffic stop on Tyler Avenue west of Fresno Street. The Aircrew noticed the vehicle was slow to yield which caused the Aircrew to fly in the direction of the traffic stop.
Fresno Police in search of alleged porch pirate
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police are looking for a man who allegedly stole a resident’s package from their porch in Fresno on Tuesday. Police say the man captured on their Ring camera was described by the residents as a white or Hispanic man with tattoos on his face. Officials say he had a black […]
Two Fresno families united in tragedy as double killer is punished
A Fresno man got a helping of hatred with a touch of forgiveness as he learned his punishment for killing two men in 2020 and 2021.
Footwear among stolen packages recovered by Clovis Police in traffic stop
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 20-year-old man from Fresno was arrested in Clovis on Wednesday after officers found his car full of stolen packages, including multiple pairs of footwear, according to the Clovis Police Department. Officers say they conducted a traffic stop in the area of Clovis Avenue and Barstow Avenue after identifying a vehicle […]
sjvsun.com
Anti-semitic flyers dropped in Fresno, Clovis, putting law enforcement on alert
Antisemitic flyers appeared in driveways at homes in Clovis and Fresno this weekend. Clovis police confirmed the flyers appeared in the neighborhood bounded by Peach, Ashlan, Gettysburg and Winery. Some of the flyers were also found nearby in Fresno. Images from KMPH 26 show the flyers with topics such as...
Police respond to pellet gun on a Sanger Unified campus
SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – What was described by officials as an “unloaded pellet gun” on the campus of a Sanger Unified school prompted a response by the Sanger Police Department on Friday. Officials say that staff members were made aware of a student with an unloaded pellet gun on the campus of Washington Academic Middle […]
Hundreds impacted by power outage in Downtown Fresno
A power outage left hundreds of PG&E customers in Downtown Fresno in the dark on Saturday.
Fresno County woman shares story of surviving domestic violence
Capturing a true number of people experiencing intimate partner violence is virtually impossible, as the fear of reporting is often paired with a fear of an abuser.
