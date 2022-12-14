ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Nation's No. 1 transfer QB to visit Auburn this weekend

Auburn is the place to be this weekend for top transfer quarterbacks. NC State's Devin Leary, one of the best passers in college football over the past two seasons, will take an official visit this weekend to check out Hugh Freeze's program, Auburn Undercover has been informed. He joins former Coastal Carolina standout Grayson McCall, as Auburn will have the No. 1 and No. 2 transfer quarterbacks in the country on campus at the same time.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Daily Delivery: Jerome Tang is about to find out that Kansas City isn't all that neutral

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Jerome Tang's Kansas State Wildcats will play a neutral site game on Saturday against Nebraska at Kansas City's T-Mobile Center. While Coach Tang might prefer to play these off-site games in prime areas of K-State recruiting, he's about to be greeted by 10,000-plus K-State fans in Kansas City. As Fitz sees it, fewer of these games away from Bramlage Coliseum isn't the right answer. He wants more this time of year.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

UCLA Receives a Friday Morning “BOOM!"

On Friday morning, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. Young also tweeted, “It all starts up front!” This could indicate that the commitment could be a lineman, but it is unknown at this time. Currently, there is quite...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Deion Sanders' sons, Shedeur and Shilo, enter NCAA transfer portal after Jackson State football's final game

Deion Sanders' sons, Shedeur and Shilo, entered the NCAA transfer portal after Jackson State football's final game — Saturday's 41-34 overtime loss to North Carolina Central in the Celebration Bowl. Colorado hired Sanders Dec. 3 to be Buffaloes' next head coach, following three seasons (one spring, two fall) in two years with the Tigers from 2021-22.
JACKSON, MS
247Sports

BREAKING: Tar Heels Land DB Transfer Alijah Huzzie

Former East Tennessee State cornerback Alijah Huzzie has committed to transfer to North Carolina, he announced on Sunday. Huzzie, a 5-foot-11, 190-pound Franklin, Ga. native, has two years of eligibility remaining plus a COVID season. A first-team All-SoCon selection, Huzzie started all 11 games for ETSU this fall where he...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Signing Day 2022: Ten blue-chip recruits on flip watch

We are under 100 hours until the Early Signing Period is finally upon us and prospects start putting pen to paper on Dec. 21 locking in their respective futures at various colleges across the land. While many of these prospects have publicly declared for a university, several of them are...
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Florida football: Billy Napier says Gators will be 'intentional' with talent acquisition after 6-7 finish

Year 1 of the Billy Napier era at Florida is over after the Gators fell to Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl Saturday, 30-3. The first-year Gators coach saw his team lose three straight games, including a loss to Vanderbilt, to end the season as Florida stumbled to a 6-7 mark for a second consecutive season. Saturday's loss at Allegiant Stadium drew heavy media reaction as the Gators were nearly shutout for the first time since 1988, their only points coming on a field goal in the final minute of play.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Chris Petersen explains departure from coaching; ex-Washington, Boise State coach wary of NCAA Transfer Portal

Three years have now passed since Chris Petersen abruptly stepped down as the head football coach at Washington, ending a successful tenure in Seattle that featured multiple Pac-12 titles and one College Football Playoff berth. But all of that winning brought little joy, says Petersen, who recently opened up in greater detail on why he walked away from college football coaching after more than 30 years in the industry. Petersen said he questioned his purpose in coaching after so many years in the sport. Changing times, including the emergence of the NCAA Transfer Portal, also brought challenges Petersen and other experienced coaches did not expect to navigate.
SEATTLE, WA
247Sports

Wisconsin lands Oklahoma transfer quarterback Nick Evers

MADISON, Wis. — Luke Fickell primarily uses the transfer portal to fill gaps, and he crossed a big one off his list with his first portal addition as head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers. Former Oklahoma quarterback Nick Evers, who visited with Fickell and his staff in Madison earlier...
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Charlotte WR transfer Elijah Spencer commits to Minnesota Gopher Football

All the college football media thought that the transfer portal was going to be chaotic when it opened back on December 5th, and it's been all of that and more. But PJ Fleck and the Minnesota Gopher Football team were just able to snag a commitment from one of the best playmakers in the Conference USA the last two years, as Charlotte wide receiver transfer Elijah Spencer just announced he has committed to Minnesota. The South Carolina native had 28 catches for 381 yards and six scores in as a true freshman in '21, and this past fall, he had 57 receptions for 943 yards and nine scores in his second-year. He was also named the Conference USA freshman of the year in 2021.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
