All the college football media thought that the transfer portal was going to be chaotic when it opened back on December 5th, and it's been all of that and more. But PJ Fleck and the Minnesota Gopher Football team were just able to snag a commitment from one of the best playmakers in the Conference USA the last two years, as Charlotte wide receiver transfer Elijah Spencer just announced he has committed to Minnesota. The South Carolina native had 28 catches for 381 yards and six scores in as a true freshman in '21, and this past fall, he had 57 receptions for 943 yards and nine scores in his second-year. He was also named the Conference USA freshman of the year in 2021.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 HOURS AGO