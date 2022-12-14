Read full article on original website
vineyardgazette.com
Holiday Thanks
The Oak Bluffs Association (OBA) wants to send out a huge thank you to all the people, families, businesses and members of the OBA who made Light Up Oak Bluffs so special this year. Truly a great time was had by all; we couldn’t have had more fun!. Special...
vineyardgazette.com
Kelley House to Become Faraway MV
A historic Edgartown hotel is getting a makeover and a name change, as the Boston-based real estate investment firm Blue Flag Partners revealed their plans for the redesign and re-imagining of the Kelley House Hotel as Faraway MV last week. Blue Flag acquired the Kelley House and surrounding properties in...
vineyardgazette.com
Tisbury Closes Spring Street for Steeple Installation
Spring street in Vineyard Haven will be closed Saturday between Franklin and Main streets so that workers can safely reinstall the steeple atop Tisbury Town Hall, according to an announcement on the municipal website. The closure is scheduled for the entire day of Dec. 17, according to the announcement.
vineyardgazette.com
Night Heron Gallery Closes its Doors
Night Heron Gallery in Vineyard Haven, an artists’ cooperative on Main street that began as a holiday pop-up in 2009, will close its doors at the end of this year. Lisa Strachan, one of the 10 Martha’s Vineyard artists who opened the gallery in 2010, said no one envisioned a 13-year run when they first signed a lease with property owner Larry Levine.
vineyardgazette.com
Work in Progress
From the Dec. 14, 1951 edition of the Vineyard Gazette:. The Vineyard woke yesterday morning to behold the landscape dusted, and a little more than dusted by the season’s first snowfall. The temperature was cold, and there was also a real winter bitterness. Last night’s low was 17 degrees...
vineyardgazette.com
MVC Questions Proposed Taqueria and Bar in Tisbury
A Mexican “fast-food” restaurant with 70 outdoor seats and an outdoor bar, is being proposed for the Stone Bank development in Vineyard Haven, according to a plan that came before the Martha’s Vineyard Commission for review this week. The Stone Bank development originally received approval from the...
vineyardgazette.com
Barbara Jean Fehl, 74
Barbara Jean Fehl died peacefully at her home on Dec. 14, with family by her side. She was 74. She was born Barbara McKinnon in Queens, N.Y. to Edythe and Alexander McKinnon. She was raised as one of five children in East Meadow, N.Y., and she graduated from East Meadow High School.
vineyardgazette.com
Edgartown Police Host Senior Dinner
The Edgartown Patrolman's Association is hosting a senior dinner at the Edgartown School Saturday, Dec. 17. The dinner will take place at 2:00 p.m., and include a three-course menu of creamy leek and potato soup with chives and guanciale, a filet mignon with mushroom risotto and apple cake with vanilla ice cream for dessert.
vineyardgazette.com
Trustees Relinquish Control of Norton Point Beach
The Trustees of Reservations will not renew their contract to manage Norton Point Beach, after leadership said Friday that the non-profit land conservancy would relinquish control of the dynamic, two-mile shore front property early next year. The decision from The Trustees comes as the town of Edgartown recently submitted a...
vineyardgazette.com
Ryan Ruley and Brian Packish Will Not Seek Reelection
Ryan Ruley and Brian Packish have announced they will not run for reelection to the Oak Bluffs select board this spring, leaving two spaces open on the town’s governing board. Mr. Ruley, the current chairman of the select board, announced he would not seek reelection in an update at the select board meeting Tuesday. Mr. Packish confirmed in a phone call with the Gazette Wednesday that he would also leave the select board at the end of his term.
vineyardgazette.com
Tisbury Revisits Draft Mooring Regulations
Tisbury is sending its proposed new waterways regulations back to the committee that drafted them earlier this year. “The feeling within the [harbormaster’s] department is that we … need to revisit the mooring section,” waterways committee chair Matt Hobart told the town select board, during a public hearing Wednesday.
vineyardgazette.com
Homestyle
Steamship Authority bonds have always been “plums for the privileged,” given out to favored and well-connected big-dollar firms and investors. What if, when they needed to raise funds, the SSA were to issue savings-bond type paper in denominations small enough for local people to afford? They would be first offered only to people who live in the towns who are legally responsible for SSA deficits, should they ever happen. If such a bonds issue were to not sell out locally, they could then be made available to residents of other Massachusetts communities.
