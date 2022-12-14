Easy Hack for Having Champagne on the Go Is Such a Lifesaver

Where was the hack during pool season?

You don’t need a clock counting down to midnight to enjoy the savory splendor of champagne. Champagne is a divine cocktail that should be enjoyed whenever possible. But sometimes you need to take the champagne with you.

TikTok content creator @convinoboard shared her easy hack for having champagne on the go. We couldn’t think of a better way to do it. Where was the hack during pool season?

View the original article to see embedded media.

We all love some champagne from time to time. It’s truly the nectar of affluence and celebration. We use it to toast important milestones like graduation, first job, buying a home, or starting a business. But champagne doesn’t need to be saved for a big milestone. You can buy a bottle on the way home this evening and enjoy it because you deserve to celebrate life. In the video, we see that her boyfriend’s parents were chilling in the hot tub. She used the simple method of placing the glasses in the cup holders before walking them outside.

It's a wonderful idea, especially when you have guests lounging outdoors but they still want to sip on some champagne. But let’s see how the TikTok community responded to it. User @Me joked, “Bet you spilled it when you tried to get it out of the holder. LOL.” @MYSA Natural Wine exclaimed, “So fun! Love this!” @Teadoubleu disclosed, “I want to be your friend/neighbour!”

We wouldn’t mind being neighbors to the champagne lady, either. We enjoyed her serving her boyfriend’s parents. We look forward to viewing more content. To stay up-to-date on her videos, visit @convinoboard’s TikTok channel. You won’t want to miss a moment.

