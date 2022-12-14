Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lotteryBeth TorresWareham, MA
Free Family Fun: Don't Miss Cape Cod's First Ever 'Holiday Lights Drive-Thru' Experience!Dianna CarneyMashpee, MA
Unidentified floating object washes ashore, sparks debateTracey FollyFalmouth, MA
Holiday Thanks
The Oak Bluffs Association (OBA) wants to send out a huge thank you to all the people, families, businesses and members of the OBA who made Light Up Oak Bluffs so special this year. Truly a great time was had by all; we couldn’t have had more fun!. Special...
Kelley House to Become Faraway MV
A historic Edgartown hotel is getting a makeover and a name change, as the Boston-based real estate investment firm Blue Flag Partners revealed their plans for the redesign and re-imagining of the Kelley House Hotel as Faraway MV last week. Blue Flag acquired the Kelley House and surrounding properties in...
Trustees Relinquish Control of Norton Point Beach
The Trustees of Reservations will not renew their contract to manage Norton Point Beach, after leadership said Friday that the non-profit land conservancy would relinquish control of the dynamic, two-mile shore front property early next year. The decision from The Trustees comes as the town of Edgartown recently submitted a...
Edgartown Police Host Senior Dinner
The Edgartown Patrolman's Association is hosting a senior dinner at the Edgartown School Saturday, Dec. 17. The dinner will take place at 2:00 p.m., and include a three-course menu of creamy leek and potato soup with chives and guanciale, a filet mignon with mushroom risotto and apple cake with vanilla ice cream for dessert.
Riley A-Kah-Chooch Ignacio-Cameron, 20
Riley A-Kah-Chooch Ignacio-Cameron of Aquinnah died in a car accident on Saturday, Dec. 10 in Castine, Me. He was 20. He was the son of Ona Ignacio and Benjamin Cameron. His funeral will be held at the Aquinnah Tribal Community Center on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 12 p.m. Interment will follow at the Gay Head Cemetery at 1:30 p.m.
Ryan Ruley and Brian Packish Will Not Seek Reelection
Ryan Ruley and Brian Packish have announced they will not run for reelection to the Oak Bluffs select board this spring, leaving two spaces open on the town’s governing board. Mr. Ruley, the current chairman of the select board, announced he would not seek reelection in an update at the select board meeting Tuesday. Mr. Packish confirmed in a phone call with the Gazette Wednesday that he would also leave the select board at the end of his term.
Homestyle
Steamship Authority bonds have always been “plums for the privileged,” given out to favored and well-connected big-dollar firms and investors. What if, when they needed to raise funds, the SSA were to issue savings-bond type paper in denominations small enough for local people to afford? They would be first offered only to people who live in the towns who are legally responsible for SSA deficits, should they ever happen. If such a bonds issue were to not sell out locally, they could then be made available to residents of other Massachusetts communities.
