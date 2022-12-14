ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeley, CO

The Denver Gazette

Police searching for shooting suspect in Denver

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is searching for the suspect in a shooting Saturday morning according to a news release. Police responded to the shooting near the Bear Valley Club condominiums at 3663 S. Sheridan Blvd. this morning. The victim, an adult female, was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.
DENVER, CO
cowboystatedaily.com

Six Months After Gillette Family Killed By Speeding Semi, Driver Charged

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Six months ago a semi truck on I-25 near Greeley, Colorado rammed into the back of a slowed car, killing a family of five that was headed home to Wyoming. The truck driver was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide. Jesus...
GILLETTE, WY
CBS Denver

Wheat Ridge police react to first vehicle seized under street racing ordinance

A Chevy Camaro is the first vehicle to be seized under a new Wheat Ridge law designed to curb illegal street racing.  "These are bad actors who are driving their cars at high rates of speed," Wheat Ridge Police Chief Chris Murtha said.He went to the city council asking for the authority to seize vehicles involved in disruptive behavior including street racing, drifting, burnouts, and more.In June, the city council approved the vehicular public nuisance ordinance."It targets the vehicle as part of that enterprise so we can target that vehicle with a restraining order," Murtha said. Chief Murtha says...
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
1310kfka.com

Police: Suspect died by suicide following chase, shots fired

More details about a police-involved shooting in Weld County are being released. Deputies said a 26-year-old suspect, who led police on a high-speed chase on westbound I-76 fired Wednesday, fired shots at Hudson police, who returned fire. But deputies said the suspect apparently died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police say the man, who was warmed with a rifle, and a woman had been attempting to steal vehicles and force their way into a home, even shooting at a home in Kersey prior to the high-speed chase. No officers were hurt in the incident. The suspect hasn’t been identified yet.
WELD COUNTY, CO
1310kfka.com

Greeley Police: Man who admitted to killing mother due in court

A man accused of killing his own mother is due in court Monday. Greeley Police were called to the 900 block of 4th Street last week for reports that 26-year-old Andrew Sweatt shot his mother in the head and chest using a handgun he had recently purchased. Police arrived to find her unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the hospital. Polie said Sweatt admitted to the shooting. No motive for the killing has been identified.
GREELEY, CO
KKTV

Teen found safe following statewide alert

DENVER (KKTV) - UPDATE: At 6:30 p.m. the CBI reported Sabella Tadesse was found and is safe. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide alert for a missing teen on Wednesday. At about 12:45 p.m. the state agency shared a missing poster for 15-year-old Sabella Tadesse. According to the...
AURORA, CO
mycbs4.com

U.S. Marshals arrest Gainesville man wanted for murder near Denver

Alachua County — U.S. Marshals arrested Alexander James Morgan in Gainesville on Monday. The Arapahoe County, CO Sheriff's Office identified Morgan as a suspect in a homicide. Staff at a hotel outside Denver, CO found a woman unresponsive on December 2nd, according to 9News in Denver. At the time...
GAINESVILLE, FL

