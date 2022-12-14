Read full article on original website
CoinDesk
US Rings Crypto Warning Bell That Regulators Say Only Congress Can Silence
There are hazardous gaps in how crypto is overseen, according to the latest annual report from the Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) – restating a view that’s long been adopted by U.S. lawmakers, regulators and the industry itself. The FSOC – a panel of U.S. financial agency chiefs...
Donald Trump's Trading Cards Have Sparked a Republican Meltdown
Trump said he is selling NFTs of himself for $99, and one Republican tweeted, "Whoever advised Trump to sell NFT's shouldn't be fired. They should be exiled."
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
Senate banking chairman says ‘maybe’ to cryptocurrency ban
Sen. Sherrod Brown said federal agencies need to address the cryptocurrency market and "maybe" ban it after the high-profile collapse of the cryptocurrency market FTX last month.
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Today: Co-Founder of OneCoin Pyramid Scheme Pleads Guilty; CoinDesk Market Index Drops
One of the founders behind OneCoin, Karl Greenwood, pleaded guilty to federal charges on Friday after one of the largest financial scams of all time, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. This article originally appeared in Crypto Markets Today, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter diving into what happened in today's crypto...
CoinDesk
Basel Committee Endorses Global Crypto Banking Rules to Be Implemented by 2025
The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) has endorsed its global crypto banking rules for implementation by Jan. 1, 2025, according to an emailed statement on Friday. An accompanying document by the committee, which is the primary global standard setter for the prudential regulation of banks, suggested that a bank's exposure to certain crypto assets must not exceed 2% and should generally be lower than 1%. These particular assets are tokenized traditional assets including non-fungible tokens, stablecoins and unbacked crypto assets that don't meet classification conditions. Meanwhile, those assets from the list above that do meet the criteria "are subject to capital requirements based on the risk weights of underlying exposures as set out in the existing Basel Framework."
CoinDesk
Changpeng Zhao Won't Rescue Binance by Selling out Crypto Self-Custody
In the aftermath of the collapse of FTX, many are justifiably concerned about the solvency of crypto exchanges. Sam Bankman-Fried’s fraudulent bucket shop may have been an outlier – court documents filed earlier this week by U.S. authorities allege that some $8 billion in FTX customer deposits were transferred to and lost by SBF’s “hedge fund” Alameda Research.
CoinDesk
NY Banks Need Crypto Business Permission; Trump Unveils NFTs and More
"The Hash" hosts tackle today's top stories including PayPal teaming up with MetaMask to make crypto buying easier and the United Nations using Stellar's blockchain to help get funds to war-impacted Ukrainians. Plus, former President Donald Trump's new NFT trading cards.
CoinDesk
BZeroX Founders Are No Longer Part of Ooki DAO, Lawyer Says
Tom Bean and Kyle Kistner, the founders of bZeroX, a company that eventually became Ooki DAO, are no longer tied to the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), an attorney for the duo said. Bean and Kistner founded bZeroX, which ultimately became Ooki DAO, to offer unregistered derivatives products to U.S. customers....
CoinDesk
EU Rules for Distributed Ledger Financial Trading Finalized Ahead of March Pilot
European Union (EU) regulators have set out how to apply to run a financial market based on distributed ledger technology (DLT) – clearing the way for a new pilot regime to start next March. Lawmakers in the bloc reckon the technology underpinning crypto could cut out middlemen when trading...
CoinDesk
Binance Proof-of-Reserves Auditor Mazars Pauses All Work for Crypto Clients
Mazars, the auditing firm working with Binance and other crypto exchanges on proof-of-reserves statements, has paused all work for crypto clients, Binance said in an emailed statement and Mazars confirmed to CoinDesk. "Mazars has indicated that they will temporarily pause their work with all of their crypto clients globally, which...
CoinDesk
DeFi Can Worsen Volatility Without Even Avoiding Middlemen: BIS
Decentralized finance (DeFi) could lead to bumpier financial markets and may not even fix problems of large intermediaries dominating, two papers published Friday by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) said. "The Hash" panel discusses what this means for the future of open finance.
CoinDesk
FTX and Crypto Bust Show Capitalism’s Limits
Capitalism failed crypto. Or perhaps they failed each other. No, I’m not trying to exonerate Sam Bankman-Fried and all those who have abused people’s trust and destroyed faith in this industry. And, no, I’m not a Communist. I am as strong a believer as any reasonable reader of...
CoinDesk
On-Chain Data Shows Binance Isn't Exhibiting ‘FTX-Like’ Behavior: CryptoQuant
Binance is not the next FTX, according a report from CryptoQuant. The analytics firm points to on-chain data to support claims made in a recent audit that Binance is over-collateralized. This comes as Mazars, the auditing firm working with Binance and other crypto exchanges on proof-of-reserves statements, has paused all work for crypto clients. CryptoQuant Senior Analyst Julio Moreno shares his insights.
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Today: Archblock Attempting to Bring US Banks to DeFi; Bitcoin and Ether Stall
Archblock, a core developer of unsecured lending protocol TrueFi, is working with Adapt3r, a subsidiary of alternative asset manager MJL Capital, to bring U.S.-regulated community banks to decentralized finance (DeFi). This article originally appeared in Crypto Markets Today, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter diving into what happened in today's crypto markets. Subscribe...
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Zipmex to Seek Creditor Support for Recovery Process: Source
Zipmex, the South Asian crypto exchange that froze withdrawals owing to a lack of liquidity during the summer, is planning to undergo a recovery process whose end goal is to fully reactivate customer withdrawals, a person familiar with the matter told CoinDesk. The plan is subject to approval by Zipmex's creditors in a vote, the person said.
CoinDesk
Media Groups Win Right to Argue for Publication of FTX’s Million-Strong Creditor List
Media companies including the New York Times and Bloomberg will be allowed to formally plead for FTX to publish the full list of as many as a million of its creditors, U.S. Judge John Dorsey ruled Friday. Since the crypto exchange collapsed Nov. 11, bankruptcy hearings to restore funds to...
CoinDesk
Crypto Trading Firm Wintermute Given Seat on Key FTX Creditor Committee
Crypto trading firm Wintermute Asia PTE. has gained a seat on the coveted creditors’ committee for FTX, allowing it to steer decisions about the winding up of the failed crypto exchange alongside entities from the Caribbean, Hong Kong and U.S, according to a Thursday court filing. The Department of...
CoinDesk
Embattled Crypto Firm FTX Wants to Sell Its Functioning Units, Including LedgerX
Crypto exchange FTX petitioned a federal court for permission to sell several subsidiaries on Thursday, including U.S.-based derivatives wing LedgerX. In a document filed to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court of Delaware, attorneys for FTX said it was a priority for the company's current management to "explore" the sale or find other strategic transactions for certain subsidiaries.
