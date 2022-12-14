ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Lake, NC

Former Spring Lake finance chief gets 4 years for embezzlement

By From staff reports
The Daily Advance
 4 days ago

A former finance director and account technician for the town of Spring Lake was sentenced Wednesday to four years in federal prison following her earlier guilty plea to embezzlement.

Gay Cameron Tucker, 64, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Elizabeth City to two consecutive 24-month sentences for embezzling more than $500,000 from the town of Spring Lake, according to U.S. Attorney Mike Easley Jr.

Prosecutors said Tucker wrote checks from the town’s bank accounts for her personal use, forging the signatures of other town officials, including the mayor and town manager. She made the checks payable to herself to cover personal expenses and deposited the funds into her bank accounts, the government said.

Tucker, who was removed as finance director in March 2021, embezzled $567,000 from the town.

over a five-year period. In September, she pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement from a local government receiving federal funds, and one count of aggravated identity theft.

