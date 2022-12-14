Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Colorado issues health advisory for retail marijuana sold in 5 communitiesMatt WhittakerColorado State
Denver Received 76 Migrants After the City Declared an Emergency DeclarationTom HandyDenver, CO
DougCo sheriff seeks IDs in Franktown diesel theftHeather WillardFranktown, CO
Bow to the snowplow in ColoradoDavid HeitzColorado State
McGregor Square hosts holiday drag shows, skating and Santa pet photosBrittany Anas
denverite.com
Seven organizations receive first round of reparations grants
African art, homeless resources, food justice and early childhood education are some of the issues tackled by groups receiving the first round of grants from the Denver Black Reparations Council. With $50,000 to distribute in total, chosen groups got between $6,500 to $7,500. The Council is one of multiple organizations...
highlandsranchherald.net
Recount confirms Marshall win in House District 43
A recount of votes in the Colorado House District 43 race resulted in Representative-elect Bob Marshall and his competitor Kurt Huffman each losing one vote, which doesn’t change the outcome of the election. The Douglas County Clerk and Recorder’s Office conducted a recount of votes that had been adjudicated...
'Super leftist Villain' Colorado school board candidate praises equity council for being completely White
A 'Super Leftist Villain' teacher running for Colorado Springs school board praised a union equity council for being comprised entirely of White people.
castlerocknewspress.net
Developmental Disabilities Mill Levy grants awarded
During the Dec. 15 business meeting, the Board of Douglas County Commissioners approved grant awards to 22 local municipalities and programs that support residents with developmental disabilities. Since the 2001 voter-approved Douglas County Developmental Disabilities Mill Levy, more than $5.4 million has been awarded to organizations providing local services to residents with developmental disabilities and their families.
Castle Pines to sell future city hall site for more than $1M
Castle Pines interim city hall at the Castle Pines branch library.Photo byCity of Castle Pines. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 15, 2022. [CASTLE PINES, COLO.] — A first city hall for Castle Pines would be built on a now-unidentified site after the city council decided to sell a lot it had identified as a likely site for the building.
Company brings over 300 jobs into Colorado Springs
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Friday, Dec. 16 Governor Jared Polis, Lt. Governor Primavera, and the Global Business Development Division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) formally announced that Zivaro, an information technology company that specializes in serving government and national defense partners, has selected Colorado Springs, Colorado for expansion. The company’s […]
Colorado District Attorneys' Council pushes for new law addressing auto thefts
Prosecutors, law enforcement, and the governor have identified auto theft as a priority in the upcoming legislative session.Colorado is number one in the country for the rate of stolen vehicles. Since 2019, auto theft in the Denver metro area has increased 152%. Every county, with the exception of Broomfield, has seen increased vehicle thefts compared to last year.Prosecutors say the penalties simply aren't stiff enough. New data shows that 43% of people convicted of auto theft receive probation or a deferred sentence.Governor Polis met with the Colorado District Attorneys' Council and told them addressing auto theft was one of his...
glendalecherrycreek.com
Bicycle Lobby Peddles Tax That Forces Property Owners To Fix City Sidewalks
Voters Favor Ordinance 307 By Slim 55.2%; Initiative Will Cost Homeowners $110 To $1,000 Per Year, Based On Sidewalk Frontage. Denver’s scrappy band of die-hard cyclists and activists who have proliferated painted bike lanes on Denver streets — and will add another 125 miles by 2024 at a cost of $13.4 million — created and advocated for the new tax that allows the City of Denver to regulate and improve sidewalks. The advocates — known as the Denver Streets Partnership — say the tax, “will give parents, children, people with disabilities, and those that don’t drive, the independence to move about Denver freely and safely rather than walk next to big trucks, navigate cracks, and take detours to find a safe route.”
Fire damages 2 small businesses in downtown Evergreen
A fire damaged two small businesses in the heart of Evergreen on Thursday night.
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis calls to expand state’s 3-year red flag law
COLORADO (KRDO) -- Colorado Governor Jared Polis is calling to expand the state's three-year red flag law. Friday, Colorado's District Attorney's offices are meeting in Denver to consider the proposal that would give them the power to seek the removal of weapons from people deemed to be dangerous under the law. As the red flag The post Colorado Gov. Jared Polis calls to expand state’s 3-year red flag law appeared first on KRDO.
Neighbors on edge after Jefferson County shooting
Neighbors are on edge following a shooting at the Bear Valley Club apartment complex in Jefferson County Saturday morning.
KKTV
WATCH: Announcement on major development set to create hundreds of jobs in Southern Colorado
People in Colorado Springs attempting to re-enroll for Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits tell me their applications wont be process for six-to-eight weeks. A man will spend the rest of his life in prison for killing his girlfriend. Updated: 8 hours ago. New details in an older Aldrich case.
Colorado voters approved free school meals, but DPS hasn't opted in yet
Colorado voters approved Proposition FF, which will fund free school meals for public school students. Districts will need to opt into the program.
Colorado issues health advisory for retail marijuana sold in 5 communities
A legal marijuana grow in Colorado.Photo byBrett Levin via Flickr. (Across Colorado) State officials warned the public about potential health risks with recreational marijuana sold in five communities across Colorado.
KRDO
Customers of closed Colorado Springs gym say they are still being charged
COLORADO SPRINGS Colo. (KRDO)-- A Colorado Springs gym abruptly closed a few days after Thanksgiving. Despite the closing, several customers say the gym is still charging them for monthly dues. Forsham Williams Jr., a registered sex offender, ran North Academy Fitness in the Chapel Hills plaza off N. Academy Blvd....
coloradosun.com
Colorado is spending unprecedented money on homelessness, but how long will it take to see results?
Colorado has more money than ever to spend on solving homelessness, as well as the most comprehensive data to date about how many people need services. Still, the crisis is expected to get worse before it gets better, as the total economic impact of the global pandemic has yet to emerge and the array of solutions now in the works will take years to fully materialize, according to a panel of experts who met Friday in downtown Denver.
CSFD: Elevated CO2 levels in North Middle School
UPDATE: THURSDAY 12/15/2022 11:53 a.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — CSFD’s Hazmat team has confirmed elevated levels of carbon dioxide in one of the classrooms in North Middle School. The fire department said, “levels were within safe time waited average for eight hours.” Students and staff were moved to a safe location while the issue was investigated […]
The First Sweet Basil Café in Colorado Opens at Southlands
This is the first Colorado location for the family-owned and operated business based in Illinois
Kentucky’s Comer blames Democrats as Club Q survivors denounce anti-LGBTQ political rhetoric
Survivors of a deadly attack at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs and other advocates told a U.S. House panel Wednesday that political rhetoric and policy fights dehumanize LGBTQ people and contribute to such violence. Democrats and Republicans on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee largely sympathized with the survivors, but drew different conclusions […] The post Kentucky’s Comer blames Democrats as Club Q survivors denounce anti-LGBTQ political rhetoric appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
k12dive.com
With universal school meals gone, districts and families take on more debt
As meal debts rise for some districts, several school nutrition leaders said they’ve noticed more families are applying for free and reduced-price meal applications this school year but not qualifying. For instance, in Littleton Public Schools in Colorado, 21% of 2,101 applications families who filed this year were denied,...
