4 Great Seafood Paces in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
82-Year-Old Alabama Grandmother Arrested Unpaid $77 Trash BillAMY KAPLANValley, AL
82-Year-Old Elderly Black Woman Arrested and Told 'Don't Cry' by Valley, AL Officer Because She Can't Afford $77.80 BillZack LoveValley, AL
This Town in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United StatesJoe MertensColumbus, GA
Security guards, metal detectors, and pat downs at the Columbus Democratic Party officeEdy ZooColumbus, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com
Eclectic Bungalow, Columbus
This may have originated as a Craftsman cottage but if so, has been changed over time. Columbus Historic District, National Register of Historic Places.
livability.com
W.C. Bradley Real Estate is Building a Brighter Tomorrow
W.C. Bradley Real Estate champions the effort to revitalize Uptown Columbus. Despite being the second-largest city in Georgia, Columbus might be the state’s best-kept secret. But it won’t stay that way for long, thanks to the efforts of local developers and real estate companies like W.C. Bradley Real Estate.
Upcoming fresh produce giveaway in Columbus needs volunteers
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Two Columbus nonprofit organizations, The Food Mill and Columbus Georgia Reloaded, are teaming up to hold a fresh produce giveaway in South Columbus on Saturday, Dec. 17. They are calling the event “South Columbus Pop Up.” Food will be distributed at 1627 S Lumpkin Rd. from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. […]
5 people, including 2 from Alabama, sentenced for $12M Georgia theology school fraud
Five people who pleaded guilty to defrauding $12 million in federal student aid by enrolling students into a theology school without requiring classwork were sentenced Thursday in Georgia to prison terms ranging from three to nine years. The defendants admitted they recruited fake students to the Columbus, Georgia, campus of...
Sun returns for Sunday, but temperatures remain chilly before Arctic air arrives before Christmas
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Clouds will clear out of the region tonight and into the overnight, making for another cold morning for Sunday. Temperatures struggle to get out of the 50s Sunday afternoon enough though the sunshine has returned. Sub-freezing readings continue into Monday as the First Alert Weather Team tracks an unsettled pattern that […]
State Farm agent’s new location celebrated with ribbon cutting, money-grabbing game
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — On Thursday morning, a group of employees, ambassadors from the East Alabama Chamber of Commerce (EACC) and others gathered at the State Farm at 1606 Broad Street in Phenix City to celebrate it opening. The new location is run by State Farm agent Kathy Powell. The main part of the […]
WTVM
WTVM Editorial 12/14/22: Stranded By Greyhound
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - I hope you’ve had a chance to watch our latest News Leader 9 investigative report called “Stranded” by one of our best reporter/anchors, Roslyn Giles. Roslyn tells the story of a long distance bus trip that left seven people stranded at a Columbus...
WTVM
Cooper Creek Park to receive $7M in upgrades in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Seven million dollars will be coming to Cooper Creek Tennis Center and Park to make improvements. The renovations will happen over 10 years. The Cooper Creek Tennis Center and Park plays host to several tennis tournaments that come to the area, so the mayor says when tourists come the park needs to be able to handle visitors.
WTVM
Georgetown Elementary 3rd grade teacher gifts students new sneakers
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Next Wednesday, winter break will begin for Muscogee County Students. But, before they head home, one teacher in East Columbus gave his scholars early Christmas presents. Typically East Columbus is one area unfortunately associated with lots of crime. However, Anthony Kennebrew, who grew up here in...
New Columbus restaurant set to open next week in historic City Mills building along the river
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Seven years ago, historic City Mills just north of downtown Columbus was dangerously close to being lost. Not now. The mill has been refurbished and turned into a boutique hotel. The finishing piece is a restaurant that opens next week. The two old mill buildings date back to the late 1800s […]
WTVM
Mother Mary Mission opens transitional facility for female veterans in Phenix City
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Meeting the needs of female veterans is important - especially to the staff with Mother Mary Mission. The organization exists to serve communities that have been historically underserved in many social and economic endeavors. The board of trustees was re-established in 2016 with the express...
WTVM
Shooting on Pembrook Dr. in Columbus leaves 1 injured
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An investigation is underway following a shooting leaving one person injured in Columbus, police say. According to the Columbus Police Department, the incident happened on the 1000 block of Pembrook Drive. A female victim suffered a gunshot injury to the thigh and was taken to the...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn High’s Hardin runs in San Diego at Champs Sports championship
Hardin finished 20th in 15:33, middle of the pack in a field of 40 runners — but the AHS senior and future AU runner plans to use his experience with travel for his upcoming collegiate career. Hardin won the Class 7A state title November in Alabama, setting a new...
citizenofeastalabama.com
D.T.R.G. Mudders is only all-girlz mudding group in area
While out in Hurtsboro for the annual Christmas Parade, there were a group of women dressed in camo with the logo D.T.R.G. Mudders emblazoned across their sweatshirts. While I know what mudding is, I had no idea the meaning of the acronym, and so I struck up a conversation as I tend to do. It turns out that the acronym stands for Down the Road Girlz, the only all-girls ATV group in the area.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn City Schools approves updated dress code proposed by local Girl Scouts
Starting on Jan. 5, 2023, Auburn City Schools will enforce a new, updated dress code. Tuesday night at the ACS Board of Education meeting, the board members approved the proposal that was created by four local Girl Scouts — eighth-grader Ella Carlson and ninth-grader Avery Moore from Troop 7018 and seventh-graders Maggie Blair and Virginia Meyer from Troop 7012.
5 sent to prison in $12 million fraud scheme at Columbus ‘sham university’
Five people, including two women from metro Atlanta, who formerly worked with a Columbus-area theology school were sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to a multimillion-dollar conspiracy that involved recruiting fake students in order to steal financial aid money.
Auburn blocks TikTok on university phones, dorm WiFi as state ban takes effect
Auburn University has begun to block TikTok on university WiFi and has warned employees not to install the app on school-issued phones and devices. On Wednesday, Seth Humphrey, an IT manager of service delivery at Auburn University, sent a notice that TikTok users would not be able to access the app on university WiFi or on-campus housing.
WTVM
Family speaks out on struggles after Westrock Paper Mill lockout in Russell County
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The labor dispute at the Russell County WestRock Paper Mill continues - it’s been over two months since union workers were locked out. That means no paycheck at all, making it difficult especially during the holiday season. Tears from a man who says he...
Opelika-Auburn News
Man convicted of brutal 1967 Auburn murders up for parole: Victims’ family fights back
On Sept. 6, 1967, tragedy struck two families and shocked a city in Auburn when Edward Albert Seibold broke into the home of Cathey Sinclair and murdered two of her sisters and a family friend. Now, almost 55 years later, with three young girls killed and the surviving family members living in hiding, Gardner Drive’s man with a hatchet is up for parole.
WTVM
5 sentenced for stealing millions from former Columbus theology school
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Five defendants faced a judge in federal court Thursday morning after pleading guilty to fraud charges. They all admit to stealing more than $12 million from the federal government. The judge had to split up the cases into two segments due to the overwhelming amount of...
