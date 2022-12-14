University Showcase 12/16 8a: On this episode, we talk with Audra Bellmore, author of the fifth edition of "Old Santa Fe Today." For decades, the book has been used by tourists, writers and scholars to delve into the history and architecture of the City Different. It was originally published in 1966 and the new edition explores Santa Fe’s architecture, history and important figures through properties designated as worthy of preservation by the Historic Santa Fe Foundation.

