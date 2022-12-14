Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
rrobserver.com
Free kids fun day with the Duke City Gladiators
The Duke City Gladiators will hold a Holiday Hump Day Fun Day at the Rio Rancho Events Center on Wednesday Dec. 28. The event is free for kids. “This is going to be an incredible time in the community hanging out with your Duke City Gladiators,” the sales team said.
KRQE News 13
Humble Coffee hosting its annual Holiday Market
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Humble Coffee will be celebrating its 8th annual Holiday Market Block Party on Saturday, Dec. 17. There will be over 100 of the most diverse local vendors and food trucks. There will be live entertainment with a DJ playing Christmas songs along with Santa. All the proceed made from the event will be donated to two local charities; Cuidando Los Niños and Saranam. Both organizations offer help to families who struggle to find permanent housing.
KOAT 7
City of Albuquerque to offer free meals to children during winter break
The city of Albuquerque will be offering free hot meals to kids in Albuquerque during the winter break. The city says meals will be provided to children who are enrolled in an eligible after-school program in Albuquerque and Bernalillo County. Children who are enrolled in a community center program will...
8th Humble Holiday Market features more than 100 vendors
It was $5 to enter the market; some of the proceeds went to two nonprofits that help community members struggling with housing.
KOAT 7
Neighborhood's holiday lighting display attacked by vandals
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Vandals in a black sedan did their worst to ruin Christmas for a neighborhood whose lavish lighting display has attracted a lot of attention. If so, they underestimated the spirit and determination of the households who spent many hours and considerable capital just to bring holiday smiles to old and young onlookers.
rrobserver.com
Flamenco show dramatizes the journey of the Three Kings
National Institute of Flamenco is prepping its Christmas-theme production for the fifth time. Though it’s a little routine, there’s a lot more work these days. “Doing this production is a big change for us,” says Joaquin Encinias, NIF artistic director. “This is our ‘Nutcracker’-type of production and it’s been really a chance for us to expand our repertoire.”
KRQE News 13
KRQE Newsfeed: Life sentence, APD traffic tickets, Cold weekend temperatures, Homeless, Toys for Tots
[1] Man sentenced for role in 4-year-old’s death in 2019 – A New Mexico man will serve a life sentence in prison for beating a 4-year-old boy to death. Thursday, state prosecutors read statements and explained the horrific abuse 4-year-old James Dunklee went through at the hands of Zerrick Marquez. Dunklee had a total of 30 injuries across his body, including skull fractures, broken bones and multiple bruises.
KRQE News 13
Street Cat Hub: Helping neighborhoods with feral cats
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Do you have feral cats that you constantly see roaming around your neighborhood? At Street Cat Hub, they work to help Albuquerque area residents with this problem while helping the cats find homes simultaneously. Street Cat Hub uses trap, neuter, and return (TNR) to humanely...
Florida man accused of striking wife with Christmas tree after asked to help make dinner
A Florida man was arrested on Monday evening after he was accused of hitting his wife with a Christmas tree when she asked for help with dinner.
kunm.org
Book update offers more context for Santa Fe history
University Showcase 12/16 8a: On this episode, we talk with Audra Bellmore, author of the fifth edition of "Old Santa Fe Today." For decades, the book has been used by tourists, writers and scholars to delve into the history and architecture of the City Different. It was originally published in 1966 and the new edition explores Santa Fe’s architecture, history and important figures through properties designated as worthy of preservation by the Historic Santa Fe Foundation.
losalamosreporter.com
Is Smith’s Treating Our Community Fairly?
Yesterday, the price for Smith’s unleaded gasoline in Los Alamos was $3.19 per gallon. Smith’s in Santa Fe on Saint Michael’s was charging $2.83 per gallon making unleaded gasoline approximately 13% higher in Los Alamos. That approaches the definition of price gouging (exorbitant pricing in a period of emergency).
What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 16 – 22
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 9 – December 15. Albuquerque Dec. 16-22 – 2022 River of Lights – The River of Lights will be at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Gardens until December 30. The event will feature light sculptures, displays, and treats for everyone to enjoy. Tickets Mon-Thurs are $14 for […]
KRQE News 13
K’lynn’s Southern and Cajun open for the Holidays
K’lynn’s Southern and Cajun will be open and serving delicious southern and cajun cuisines this holiday season. Open Christmas Eve as well as New Year’s Eve. They will open for breakfast at 8 a.m. and close at 4 p.m. They will also be having a New Years’...
KOAT 7
Spectacular holiday light display in Albuquerque
One Albuquerque neighborhood is sharing their holiday spirit with many. Residents on Venticello Drive NW, near Irving Blvd and Universe Blvd came together to build a light display that spans the whole neighborhood. Residents from all over the neighborhood and from different parts of the city have enjoyed the spectacular...
Santa Fe man barricades himself inside home for nearly 7 hours
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man was arrested after barricading himself inside a Santa Fe home for hours. James Martinez, 43, allegedly threw a hammer and groceries at his elderly mother and threatened to kill her when police arrived at the home on the 4700 block of Viento Del Norte. Martinez refused to open the […]
KOAT 7
Water main breaks may impact weekend sports events
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Following a night of temperatures in the low teens, water main breaks at two downtown locations could adversely impact traffic for two big sporting events at the University of New Mexico this weekend. Crews from the Bernalillo County Water Authority have been working since early this...
rrobserver.com
RRFR shares safety tips for the holidays
The holidays can get crazy with all of the shopping, driving, decorating and cooking. Sometimes people forget that accidents can happen. The Rio Rancho Fire and Rescue team has released a statement about these problems and what the people of Rio Rancho can do about them. First off, they say...
KVIA
The contract between NMSU and a third-party investigator in the handling of UNM campus shooting
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- ABC-7 has obtained the contract between NMSU and Rodey Dickason Sloan Akin Robb PA. The University hired the law firm as a third-party investigator to look into NMSU'S handling of a deadly November 19 shooting involving one of their student-athletes, Mike Peake. The contract is...
KOAT 7
Gun fires in student's backpack at West Mesa High School
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A gun was fired inside a West Mesa High School classroom late Wednesday morning, according to Albuquerque Public Schools communication director Monica Armenta. The firearm fired inside a student's backpack in a wood shop elective class. After the shot, the student ran away from the classroom....
Lanes on University Boulevard temporarily shortened
The change will last longer than a day.
