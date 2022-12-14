ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Bluff, VA

Woman indicted for murder, elder abuse after neglect results in stepfather’s death by sepsis

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DxyY4_0jifHLfN00

TAZEWELL, VA (LOOTPRESS) – A Virginia woman was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday for the abuse, neglect, and subsequent death of an elderly man for whom she had been appointed as full-time caretaker and Power of Attorney.

According to J. Christopher Plaster of the Tazewell County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, evidence shows that Christine Kaye Meadows – 54 of Middle Creek Road in Cedar Bluff, Virginia, and a licensed practical nurse – has been indicted for one count of felony murder and one count of abuse and neglect of a vulnerable adult which resulted in death.

Meadows had been appointed as the primary caretaker and Power of Attorney for her stepfather, Velmer Eugene “Gene” Stanley, in 2020, after which Mr. Stanley’s health began to deteriorate significantly. During this time Mr. Stanley would become fully incapacitated and fully dependent upon the care of Meadows.

Members of the Richlands Rescue Squad responded to the residence of Mr. Stanley on May 25, 2022, regarding a patient requesting transport to the emergency room due to significant pain.

Upon arrival at the residence, members of the Richlands Rescue Squad discovered Mr. Stanley to have been suffering from extensive deplorable care conditions which manifested themselves by way of an array of physical problems now being experienced by Mr. Stanley.

Per the official release from the Tazewell County Commonwealth, “The Richlands Rescue Squad members found Mr. Stanley to have numerous bed sores all over his body as well as other unspeakable conditions that exhibited a long term, significant lack of care for Mr. Stanley.”

Mr. Stanley would never again return to his home, as he was transported to Clinch Valley Medical Center where he received medical care until his passing on June 26, 2022. Medical record reviews and investigation reports from the office of the medical examiner show Mr. Stanley’s death to have resulted from complications of sepsis due to decubitus ulcers (bed sores) and a urinary tract infection.

“The facts of this case are incredibly heartbreaking,” says Tazewell County Commonwealth Attorney Chris Plaster. “Mr. Stanley, along with all our seniors, deserve the best care and treatment that we can offer.”

“Abuse of an elderly or vulnerable adult is something that will not be tolerated and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

A bond hearing for Meadows in the Tazewell County Circuit Court is scheduled for Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 9:00 am.

“I would like to thank the Richlands Police Department for their efforts in investigating this case,” Plaster continued. “I would also like to thank the Richlands Rescue Squad and Clinch Valley Medical Center for their quick response to this matter and the care they provided for the victim during the last month of his life.”

The case was investigated by the Richlands Police Department and will be prosecuted by Chris Plaster of the Tazewell County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.

Comments / 1

Related
WVNT-TV

Virginia woman indicted for murder and elder abuse

CEDAR BLUFF, VA (WVNS) — According to information from Tazewell County Commonwealth Attorney, J. Christopher Plaster, a Cedar Bluff woman was indicted for one count of felony murder and one count of abuse and neglect of a vulnerable adult that resulted in death. According to the information provided, Christine...
CEDAR BLUFF, VA
WVNS

One dead after officer-involved shooting in McDowell County

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WVNS) An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in McDowell County, according to Sheriff James Muncy. According to Muncy, at 6 p.m. deputies with the Sheriff’s office responded to a call on an unwanted person with a firearm in the Three Forks area. When they got to the scene, they found the individual. […]
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Tazewell County Sheriff Office searching for man living in his car

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office reported today, December 16, 2022, they are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a wanted man. Joe A. Hagy, 45, is reported wanted by Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office and Richlands Police Department. Hagy is a white male, 6’5”, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
Metro News

Beckley man sentenced to lengthy prison term after killing 7-year-old boy

BECKLEY, W.Va. — A Raleigh County man will be well into his 70s before he is eligible for parole for killing a young, autistic boy. Raleigh County Circuit Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick sentenced Rashad “Rico” Thompson Wednesday to 35 years to life for convictions in the death of Tre-shaun Brown, 7, the son of his then girlfriend.
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Man sentenced to serve 40 years for Joshua Webb’s 2018 murder

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Beckley man was sentenced to spend 40 years in prison for shooting another man to death. Marshall Ratliff pleaded guilty in July 2022 to murdering 23-year-old Joshua Webb on Main Street in July of 2018. Prosecutors said Ratliff shot Webb to death outside of Executive Manor apartments because Ratliff believed […]
BECKLEY, WV
q95fm.net

Psychiatrist Arrested Following DEA Raid

The Drug Enforcement Agency recently raided the home of a local psychiatrist. Dr. Jason Stamper was at his office at the time of the search. At least two DEA agents were deployed to his office to make an arrest. Officers with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office are also said to have been on the scene.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
Johnson City Press

Kingsport man charged in Sullivan robbery, police pursuit

BLOUNTVILLE — A Kingsport man is facing multiple charges following the armed robbery of a convenience store and a police pursuit in Sullivan County on Friday afternoon. According to a news release from Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Andy Seabolt, the agency received a call about an armed robbery at the Scotchman, 3686 Highway 126, Blountville, just before 3:30 p.m.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

KPD investigating ‘serious injury’ crash on I-26

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — According to the Kingsport Police Department (KPD), part of I-26 was closed to traffic after a ‘serious injury’ crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. I-26 westbound at the 7.2-mile marker in Kingsport was reportedly closed due to landing air rescue for a vehicle crash, a KPD release said. As […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Without a Trace: The Murder of Janina Jefferson

WISE COUNTY, Va. — It has been six years since Janina Jefferson was murdered in Wise County, Virginia. Her ex-husband Eric Jones is the prime suspect, and is charged with her murder, but he has never been found. News 5's Andrew McClung spoke with Jefferson's family members and investigators, about the investigation and the hunt for Jones.
WISE COUNTY, VA
Johnson City Press

West Virginia man killed in crash on Interstate 81

KINGSPORT — A five-car pileup in the northbound lane of Interstate 81 Thursday morning led to the death of a West Virginia man. Gary John Hockstein III was killed in the crash, authorities said. Three other motorists suffered minor injuries and six others were uninjured, according to a Kingsport Police Department press release.
KINGSPORT, TN
WVNS

Student with gun found on Woodrow Wilson campus, arrested, firearm apprehended

Beckley, WV (WVNS)– A student at Woodrow Wilson High was arrested after they were found with a gun on school grounds on Wednesday, December 14. In a voice memo sent out to parents, Raleigh County Schools Superintendent David Price said school resource officers and administration intervened immediately to confiscate the weapon. Beckley Deputy Chief of […]
BECKLEY, WV
wfxrtv.com

Wytheville Police search for stolen Orkin utility trailer

WYTHEVILLE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Wytheville Police Department is asking for assistance in locating an Orkin Pest Control utility trailer. Officers say the trailer was reported stolen on Dec. 12 from 525 East Main Street and was last seen on Dec. 11 at 10 p.m. The trailer is...
WYTHEVILLE, VA
WDTV

Death of elderly inmate at Southern Regional Jail under investigation

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - An investigation is underway after the death of an elderly inmate at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) in October. According to the man’s wife, Linda Cunningham, Douglas Cunningham of Sophia, died in the jail on October 29, 2022, at the age of 79. She said Cunningham, who was booked on a Capias warrant, was found unresponsive in the morning hours. At that time, she was told by jail personnel it may be 2-3 months before his remains are examined by the State Medical Examiner.
SOPHIA, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy