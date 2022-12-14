Woman indicted for murder, elder abuse after neglect results in stepfather’s death by sepsis

TAZEWELL, VA (LOOTPRESS) – A Virginia woman was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday for the abuse, neglect, and subsequent death of an elderly man for whom she had been appointed as full-time caretaker and Power of Attorney.

According to J. Christopher Plaster of the Tazewell County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, evidence shows that Christine Kaye Meadows – 54 of Middle Creek Road in Cedar Bluff, Virginia, and a licensed practical nurse – has been indicted for one count of felony murder and one count of abuse and neglect of a vulnerable adult which resulted in death.

Meadows had been appointed as the primary caretaker and Power of Attorney for her stepfather, Velmer Eugene “Gene” Stanley, in 2020, after which Mr. Stanley’s health began to deteriorate significantly. During this time Mr. Stanley would become fully incapacitated and fully dependent upon the care of Meadows.

Members of the Richlands Rescue Squad responded to the residence of Mr. Stanley on May 25, 2022, regarding a patient requesting transport to the emergency room due to significant pain.

Upon arrival at the residence, members of the Richlands Rescue Squad discovered Mr. Stanley to have been suffering from extensive deplorable care conditions which manifested themselves by way of an array of physical problems now being experienced by Mr. Stanley.

Per the official release from the Tazewell County Commonwealth, “The Richlands Rescue Squad members found Mr. Stanley to have numerous bed sores all over his body as well as other unspeakable conditions that exhibited a long term, significant lack of care for Mr. Stanley.”

Mr. Stanley would never again return to his home, as he was transported to Clinch Valley Medical Center where he received medical care until his passing on June 26, 2022. Medical record reviews and investigation reports from the office of the medical examiner show Mr. Stanley’s death to have resulted from complications of sepsis due to decubitus ulcers (bed sores) and a urinary tract infection.

“The facts of this case are incredibly heartbreaking,” says Tazewell County Commonwealth Attorney Chris Plaster. “Mr. Stanley, along with all our seniors, deserve the best care and treatment that we can offer.”

“Abuse of an elderly or vulnerable adult is something that will not be tolerated and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

A bond hearing for Meadows in the Tazewell County Circuit Court is scheduled for Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 9:00 am.

“I would like to thank the Richlands Police Department for their efforts in investigating this case,” Plaster continued. “I would also like to thank the Richlands Rescue Squad and Clinch Valley Medical Center for their quick response to this matter and the care they provided for the victim during the last month of his life.”

The case was investigated by the Richlands Police Department and will be prosecuted by Chris Plaster of the Tazewell County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.