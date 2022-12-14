ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storrs, CT

15 CHSGHA girls ice hockey players to watch in 2022-23

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A look at some players to watch in Connecticut high school girls ice hockey during the 2022-23 season:. Taylor Alfano, Jr., D, West Haven/SHA: The West Haven/SHA co-op is a perennial SCC contender and Alfano will help anchor a defense which could be a team strength this winter.
What to know about the Connecticut high school girls ice hockey season in the CHSGHA

A closer look at what you should know entering the 2022-23 Connecticut high school girls hockey season:. The exodus of top goalies to graduation or prep schools is pronounced this year, leaving many top contenders with newcomers between the pipes. Gone to graduation are GameTimeCT first teamer Cailtin O’Brien of Simsbury, Grace Nowak of West Haven/SHA, Claire Haupt of Darien, and Maren Riley of ETB, among others. New Canaan’s Nikki Ferraro, the second goalie to earn GameTimeCT first team honors last year, Trumbull’s Elsa Haakonsen, and Suffield’s Teagan Mabrysmith all left for Prep schools. Among the top returners are Kelsey Kowal, who had significant playing time for ETB last year, and Emma Kunschner in Greenwich. Others will no doubt emerge as solid players, but the position is wide open to start the winter.
Where in CT to watch the 2022 World Cup Final on Sunday

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The 2022 FIFA World Cup Final is Sunday; Lionel Messi and Argentina will face off Kylian Mbappe and France on at 10 a.m. This will be the fourth time the two sides have played each other in the World...
Opinion: Elevate environmental justice by retiring fossil fuel ‘peakers’ and training a green workforce

When New England experiences a cold snap that turns up thermostats, or a hot and humid day that sends the AC into overdrive, the sporadic surges in electricity demand are routinely met by peaker power plants . Peakers are facilities that are only utilized during times of peak energy demand and tend to operate only a few hundred hours a year. When they do, however, they often emit excessive amounts of carbon dioxide and other toxic pollutants.
Unruly public meetings have prompted leaders in many CT towns to sign a pledge

Officials in Connecticut and across the country have faced angry outbursts, threats and efforts to shut down public meetings in recent years, particularly after COVID-19 pandemic restrictions were imposed. The unruliness has reached such a level here that the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities began circulating a civility pledge in early...
Judge to halt provision making California gun suits costlier

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A federal judge on Friday said he will block a provision in a new California law to take effect next year that gun advocates argued was designed to hinder anyone from challenging the state's famously restrictive gun laws. U.S. District Judge Roger T. Benitez said...
