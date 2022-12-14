A closer look at what you should know entering the 2022-23 Connecticut high school girls hockey season:. The exodus of top goalies to graduation or prep schools is pronounced this year, leaving many top contenders with newcomers between the pipes. Gone to graduation are GameTimeCT first teamer Cailtin O’Brien of Simsbury, Grace Nowak of West Haven/SHA, Claire Haupt of Darien, and Maren Riley of ETB, among others. New Canaan’s Nikki Ferraro, the second goalie to earn GameTimeCT first team honors last year, Trumbull’s Elsa Haakonsen, and Suffield’s Teagan Mabrysmith all left for Prep schools. Among the top returners are Kelsey Kowal, who had significant playing time for ETB last year, and Emma Kunschner in Greenwich. Others will no doubt emerge as solid players, but the position is wide open to start the winter.

