FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Well-known Connecticut-based department store chain, Ames, is returning in Spring 2023 after 21 yearsAmarie M.Rocky Hill, CT
Parents of toddler who shot to fame with her adorable reaction at Christmas dance recital We were overjoyed she found usShameel ShamsChicopee, MA
Norwich Man Seriously Injured in Killingly CrashQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
Killingly Firefighters Make Quick Work of Evening Bedroom FireQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
UConn AD David Benedict looks back on hiring Jim Mora as football coach: 'Transformational'
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — UConn athletic director David Benedict's hiring of Jim Mora as football coach last November was a head-turning development and celebrated in most college football circles. “There were people I was talking to who were like, ‘Hey, Dave, I don't know how this is going to...
15 CHSGHA girls ice hockey players to watch in 2022-23
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A look at some players to watch in Connecticut high school girls ice hockey during the 2022-23 season:. Taylor Alfano, Jr., D, West Haven/SHA: The West Haven/SHA co-op is a perennial SCC contender and Alfano will help anchor a defense which could be a team strength this winter.
Gov. Ned Lamont enters into 'friendly' Myrtle Beach Bowl bet with West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Let games begin — before the Myrtle Beach Bowl. Lamont posted on Twitter that he will bet The Connecticut Blanket "that the Huskies whup up on the Thundering Herd next Monday in the Myrtle Beach Bowl. ... What say you, Joe?"
What to know about the Connecticut high school girls ice hockey season in the CHSGHA
A closer look at what you should know entering the 2022-23 Connecticut high school girls hockey season:. The exodus of top goalies to graduation or prep schools is pronounced this year, leaving many top contenders with newcomers between the pipes. Gone to graduation are GameTimeCT first teamer Cailtin O’Brien of Simsbury, Grace Nowak of West Haven/SHA, Claire Haupt of Darien, and Maren Riley of ETB, among others. New Canaan’s Nikki Ferraro, the second goalie to earn GameTimeCT first team honors last year, Trumbull’s Elsa Haakonsen, and Suffield’s Teagan Mabrysmith all left for Prep schools. Among the top returners are Kelsey Kowal, who had significant playing time for ETB last year, and Emma Kunschner in Greenwich. Others will no doubt emerge as solid players, but the position is wide open to start the winter.
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker named NCAA president. Here's what Gov. Ned Lamont had to say.
The next NCAA president is a familiar name in New England. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker was selected Thursday to succeed Mark Emmert, who is stepping down from the job he's had since November 2010. Baker, the Bay State governor since 2015, will end his term in January as governor and will replace Emmert on March 1.
Where in CT to watch the 2022 World Cup Final on Sunday
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The 2022 FIFA World Cup Final is Sunday; Lionel Messi and Argentina will face off Kylian Mbappe and France on at 10 a.m. This will be the fourth time the two sides have played each other in the World...
Opinion: Elevate environmental justice by retiring fossil fuel ‘peakers’ and training a green workforce
When New England experiences a cold snap that turns up thermostats, or a hot and humid day that sends the AC into overdrive, the sporadic surges in electricity demand are routinely met by peaker power plants . Peakers are facilities that are only utilized during times of peak energy demand and tend to operate only a few hundred hours a year. When they do, however, they often emit excessive amounts of carbon dioxide and other toxic pollutants.
Opinion: Why community-centered education is key to growing a more inclusive tech landscape
Two years ago, the Governor’s Workforce Council put forth their Workforce Strategic Plan — a coordinated, statewide strategy for Connecticut to build an equitable, inclusive and innovative workforce that meets current economic demands. According to the plan, there were 6,000 open computing jobs in the state, with future...
Colin McEnroe (opinion): New Hampshire no longer has the primary steering wheel. Let CT drive.
You cannot imagine, if you are not a columnist, the bespoke agony of having no suitable topic. It is emptiness in search of presence. It is an unlikely fusion of panic and idleness. It is a magnet for the iron filings that might generously be described as “pre-writing behavior.”
Unruly public meetings have prompted leaders in many CT towns to sign a pledge
Officials in Connecticut and across the country have faced angry outbursts, threats and efforts to shut down public meetings in recent years, particularly after COVID-19 pandemic restrictions were imposed. The unruliness has reached such a level here that the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities began circulating a civility pledge in early...
Editorial: Lamont finds little support in effort to take away guns. There can still be benefits to trying
After being humbled by his failed attempt to revive tolls soon after his election in 2018, Gov. Ned Lamont took more measured approaches in subsequent initiatives. He tends to look both ways before crossing. Is New York doing something like this? How about Massachusetts? We’ll even consider your approach, Jersey.
Judge to halt provision making California gun suits costlier
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A federal judge on Friday said he will block a provision in a new California law to take effect next year that gun advocates argued was designed to hinder anyone from challenging the state's famously restrictive gun laws. U.S. District Judge Roger T. Benitez said...
