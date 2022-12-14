Read full article on original website
Sam Bankman-Fried's relatives called the Bahamas prison he's being held at to ask if he can get vegan meals, per Bloomberg
Sam Bankman-Fried was denied bail and is being held at the Fox Hill correctional center in Nassau that is known for overcrowding and harsh conditions.
Donald Trump's Trading Cards Have Sparked a Republican Meltdown
Trump said he is selling NFTs of himself for $99, and one Republican tweeted, "Whoever advised Trump to sell NFT's shouldn't be fired. They should be exiled."
Kari Lake Can Be Governor Even if Hobbs Inaugurated, Trump Lawyer Claims
Trump-endorsed Lake is seeking to overturn Katie Hobbs' win in Arizona's gubernatorial race in a lawsuit.
Senate banking chairman says ‘maybe’ to cryptocurrency ban
Sen. Sherrod Brown said federal agencies need to address the cryptocurrency market and "maybe" ban it after the high-profile collapse of the cryptocurrency market FTX last month.
Chris Christie blames Biden administration for border crisis: ‘They have induced this problem’
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) on Sunday knocked President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for not visiting the U.S.-Mexico border amid a surge in migrants and blamed the administration for the ongoing crisis. “The reason they’re not going, I understand from a political perspective, is [it’s] an ugly story for them. They have…
