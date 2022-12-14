Read full article on original website
Related
Clemson gets another big commitment from Georgia
Less than a week before the early national signing day Clemson has added another great prospect for the 2023 class from the Peach state. Friday morning North Oconee's athlete Khalil Barnes announced (...)
Antonio Brown Has 2-Word Response When Asked About NFL Comeback
Former All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown has not played a snap since the end of the 2021 season. With that said, he provided an update on his future this Friday morning. Brown answered the following question from one of his Twitter followers: "Will you ever come back to the NFL? I loved watching you run routes imo one of the best to ever do it."
Stephen A. Smith Names The Scariest Team In The NFL
We're in the final four weeks of this 2022 NFL season and teams are making their push for the playoffs. For ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, one stands out as the scariest of them all. On Friday's edition of First Take, Smith made the case that the San Francisco 49ers are...
Look: UAB Cheerleader Video Goes Viral During College Bowl Game
College football bowl season is officially underway. To kick off the postseason, the UAB Blazers battled the Miami (OH) Redhawks in the Bahamas Bowl on Friday morning. A special guest was in attendance: Super Bowl-winning quarterback Trent Dilfer. He will become the next head coach at ...
A 12-year-old football player in junior high school is 5'11'' weighing 198 pounds with features like a man
Jeremiah Johnson, 12-year-oldPhoto byInstagram/Jeremiah Johnson. Jeremiah Johnson is a 12-year-old football player at a Fort Worth, Texas junior high school. Parents are concerned and have voiced their opinions about the boy on the same team with average size 12-year-olds.
247Sports
Jackson State assistant Gary Harrell says it's 'very important" for Deion Sanders to coach in Celebration Bowl
Despite Deion Sanders' status as Colorado's new head coach, Sanders is still coaching Jackson State in the Celebration Bowl against North Carolina Central on Saturday. Sanders was not present for the bowl's press conference last week, with assistant Gary Harrell fielding questions instead. Harrell told reporters Sanders remains committed to finishing what he started at Jackson State.
thecomeback.com
Shedeur Sanders speaks on eye-opening HBCU experience
Jackson State fell to North Carolina Central in the Cricket Celebration Bowl on Saturday. Deion Sanders’ final game as coach of the Tigers unfortunately resulted in an overtime loss. But a lot has obviously been on the minds of Deion, the Tigers, Deion’s new team at Colorado, and those in and around the Jackson State program.
Deion Sanders Had 3-Word Message After Final Jackson State Game
Deion Sanders coached his final game at Jackson State on Saturday evening. The Jackson State team fell to North Carolina Central, 41-34, on Saturday. Still, it was a highly successful - and truly entertaining - tenure from Sanders at Jackson State. Following the game, Deion had a simple three-word message...
Former Buckeyes Star Reveals Prediction For Georgia-Ohio State
The College Football Playoff is quickly approaching and that means predictions are starting to roll in. In terms of the Peach Bowl which features Georgia and Ohio State, most pundits are picking Georgia, but don't tell that to ESPN's Joey Galloway. The former Buckeyes star wide receiver thinks that his...
Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Playoff Uniform
Ohio State will bring back a popular look for its Peach Bowl showdown against Georgia. The team revealed its uniform choice for the College Football Playoff semifinal matchup on Thursday. To the delight of many onlookers, the Buckeyes will wear white and red jerseys with gray sleeves donned by past championship squads.
atozsports.com
Former Alabama QB makes bold statement about the future of Tennessee football
Former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Greg McElroy, who now works for ESPN as an analyst/announcer, made a strong statement this week about the future of Tennessee Vols football. McElroy was recapping the 2022 season and discussing the most surprising teams of the year when he made an observation about Tennessee...
247Sports
Colorado bringing in Top247 recruits while Alabama, Miami, Texas and LSU work on Top 5 classes
The final weekend leading into the three-day Early Signing Period beginning on Dec. 21 is upon us and some of the nation’s top prospects are taking visits as they shore up their college plans before putting pen to paper. 247Sports takes a look at where some of the biggest...
Alabama Wide Receiver Announces Transfer Destination
Alabama wide receiver JoJo Earle has wasted no time choosing his next team. On Saturday, Earle announced on Instagram that he's taking his talents to TCU. He posted a photo of himself in a TCU uniform with the caption: "Click ya heels three times." Earle entered the NCAA transfer portal...
Look: What Ohio State Did After Losing No. 1 Quarterback Recruit
After losing out on a commitment from the top QB recruit in the Class of 2024, Ohio State bounced right back. On Saturday, No. 1 quarterback Dylan Raiola decommitted from the Buckeyes after initially announcing his decision back on May 9. But now OSU is after Belleville star, and top QB in the 2025 class, Bryce Jay Underwood; who announced his receipt of an offer from Ohio State on Saturday.
thecomeback.com
Baltimore Ravens make huge Lamar Jackson decision
The Baltimore Ravens have been impressive as of late, winning six of their last seven games despite the absence of star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who missed last week’s game with a knee injury. They will look to keep things rolling on Saturday in a division matchup against the Cleveland Browns, but they will need to do so without Jackson yet again.
5-Star Offensive Lineman, No. 20 Overall Prospect, Announces His Commitment
The first season for head coach Mario Cristobal at Miami did not go as planned on the field. But that hasn't stopped Cristobal from cleaning up on the recruiting trail. Miami landed a commitment from five-star offensive lineman Samson Okunlola on Thursday. Okunlola, ranked as the No. 20 ...
Top Transfer Quarterback Reportedly Cancels Major Visit
Former Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall was initially set to visit Auburn this weekend. According to On3's Jeffrey Lee, those plans have been canceled. It's unclear why McCall canceled his visit. Earlier this week, he announced his intentions to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Auburn sounded like a very intriguing...
thecomeback.com
Caleb Williams has strong words for incoming transfers
USC benefitted more than most from the influx of transfers in college football. The Trojan roster was overhauled big time by first-year head coach Lincoln Riley and they reaped the rewards. Riley grabbed talented players like Caleb Williams, Jordan Addison, and Travis Dye and the roster overhaul led to remarkable success.
Kirk Herbstreit Makes His Opinion On Pat McAfee Very Clear
After Pat McAfee's first season as a full-time member of College GameDay, he already has a five-star review. Kirk Herbstreit made his opinion of his newest coworker clear on social media. "Outstanding article on our guy Pat McAfee," Herbstreit tweeted. "Grateful he joined the College ...
Football World Reacts To Vikings Historic Comeback
The Minnesota Vikings are on their way to the largest comeback in NFL history. After trailing 33-0 at halftime, the score is now tied at 36-36 with less than two minutes remaining in the game. The Vikings scored 22 points in the fourth quarter alone to tie the contest. The...
Comments / 0