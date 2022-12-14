ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

The Spun

Antonio Brown Has 2-Word Response When Asked About NFL Comeback

Former All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown has not played a snap since the end of the 2021 season. With that said, he provided an update on his future this Friday morning. Brown answered the following question from one of his Twitter followers: "Will you ever come back to the NFL? I loved watching you run routes imo one of the best to ever do it."
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Names The Scariest Team In The NFL

We're in the final four weeks of this 2022 NFL season and teams are making their push for the playoffs. For ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, one stands out as the scariest of them all. On Friday's edition of First Take, Smith made the case that the San Francisco 49ers are...
247Sports

Jackson State assistant Gary Harrell says it's 'very important" for Deion Sanders to coach in Celebration Bowl

Despite Deion Sanders' status as Colorado's new head coach, Sanders is still coaching Jackson State in the Celebration Bowl against North Carolina Central on Saturday. Sanders was not present for the bowl's press conference last week, with assistant Gary Harrell fielding questions instead. Harrell told reporters Sanders remains committed to finishing what he started at Jackson State.
JACKSON, MS
thecomeback.com

Shedeur Sanders speaks on eye-opening HBCU experience

Jackson State fell to North Carolina Central in the Cricket Celebration Bowl on Saturday. Deion Sanders’ final game as coach of the Tigers unfortunately resulted in an overtime loss. But a lot has obviously been on the minds of Deion, the Tigers, Deion’s new team at Colorado, and those in and around the Jackson State program.
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Deion Sanders Had 3-Word Message After Final Jackson State Game

Deion Sanders coached his final game at Jackson State on Saturday evening. The Jackson State team fell to North Carolina Central, 41-34, on Saturday. Still, it was a highly successful - and truly entertaining - tenure from Sanders at Jackson State. Following the game, Deion had a simple three-word message...
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Former Buckeyes Star Reveals Prediction For Georgia-Ohio State

The College Football Playoff is quickly approaching and that means predictions are starting to roll in. In terms of the Peach Bowl which features Georgia and Ohio State, most pundits are picking Georgia, but don't tell that to ESPN's Joey Galloway. The former Buckeyes star wide receiver thinks that his...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Playoff Uniform

Ohio State will bring back a popular look for its Peach Bowl showdown against Georgia. The team revealed its uniform choice for the College Football Playoff semifinal matchup on Thursday. To the delight of many onlookers, the Buckeyes will wear white and red jerseys with gray sleeves donned by past championship squads.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Alabama Wide Receiver Announces Transfer Destination

Alabama wide receiver JoJo Earle has wasted no time choosing his next team. On Saturday, Earle announced on Instagram that he's taking his talents to TCU. He posted a photo of himself in a TCU uniform with the caption: "Click ya heels three times." Earle entered the NCAA transfer portal...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Look: What Ohio State Did After Losing No. 1 Quarterback Recruit

After losing out on a commitment from the top QB recruit in the Class of 2024, Ohio State bounced right back. On Saturday, No. 1 quarterback Dylan Raiola decommitted from the Buckeyes after initially announcing his decision back on May 9. But now OSU is after Belleville star, and top QB in the 2025 class, Bryce Jay Underwood; who announced his receipt of an offer from Ohio State on Saturday.
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

Baltimore Ravens make huge Lamar Jackson decision

The Baltimore Ravens have been impressive as of late, winning six of their last seven games despite the absence of star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who missed last week’s game with a knee injury. They will look to keep things rolling on Saturday in a division matchup against the Cleveland Browns, but they will need to do so without Jackson yet again.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Top Transfer Quarterback Reportedly Cancels Major Visit

Former Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall was initially set to visit Auburn this weekend. According to On3's Jeffrey Lee, those plans have been canceled. It's unclear why McCall canceled his visit. Earlier this week, he announced his intentions to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Auburn sounded like a very intriguing...
AUBURN, AL
thecomeback.com

Caleb Williams has strong words for incoming transfers

USC benefitted more than most from the influx of transfers in college football. The Trojan roster was overhauled big time by first-year head coach Lincoln Riley and they reaped the rewards. Riley grabbed talented players like Caleb Williams, Jordan Addison, and Travis Dye and the roster overhaul led to remarkable success.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Vikings Historic Comeback

The Minnesota Vikings are on their way to the largest comeback in NFL history. After trailing 33-0 at halftime, the score is now tied at 36-36 with less than two minutes remaining in the game. The Vikings scored 22 points in the fourth quarter alone to tie the contest. The...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

