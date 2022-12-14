Read full article on original website
Frisco Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanFrisco, TX
Another Family Dollar Closed Its Doors This MonthBryan DijkhuizenMckinney, TX
Tree lighting in McKinney: colors and joy, white ornaments to welcome winterAmy ChristieMckinney, TX
Spiral Diner & Bakery Brings Vegan Cuisine Home for the Holidays This November & DecemberSteven DoyleFort Worth, TX
OAK'D BBQ To Open Addison Location Spring 2023Steven DoyleAddison, TX
How Toyota North America looks after employees' mental health
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One of the largest corporations to recently headquarter their U.S. operations in North Texas is also trying to become a model company when it comes to helping their massive workforce navigate mental health concerns.Toyota, headquartered in Plano, invited us to their massive 100-acre campus to talk more about their efforts.Toyota's VP of human resources Kim Cockrell said keeping their employees from being consumed by the stresses of work or from home is a top priority for the company.Cockrell added, "We care immensely about the health, the well-being of our employees and their families. So, it's critical that...
Review: American Airlines Admirals Club Dallas (DFW – Terminal D)
The American Airlines Admirals Club in Dallas – Fort Worth (DFW) Terminal D is worth a stop for the guacamole alone…but otherwise just another crowded domestic AA lounge. American Airlines Admirals Club DFW Terminal D Review. My flight was about a week before the nearby Flagship Lounge reopened,...
globalconstructionreview.com
Work to begin this week on $3bn masterplan in Frisco, Texas
The first phase of a major mixed-use development in the city of Frisco in the Dallas–Fort Worth metropolitan area will break ground this week. Texas developer StreetLights Residential is managing the residential element of The Mix project, which will occupy a 28ha area formerly known as Wade Park. When...
disruptmagazine.com
Luxury Real Estate Broker Chris D. Bentley Is Turning Heads And Transforming Texan Lives
Chris D. Bentley, the founder of his three-year-young business Bentley Fine Properties, is making waves in the real estate industry thanks to his outstanding service and value to buyers and sellers all year round. Now, pinned with an array of award-winning titles like D Magazine’s Best Realtor® three years in a row, the luxury real estate broker is stepping things up as he continues to ‘sell the sizzle’ while disrupting Dallas’ market like never before.
Following grocer growth: Changes abound in Plano’s grocery store market
In the last year, Kroger, Walmart and Tom Thumb have held grand reopenings for three grocery stores in Plano after renovations. (Michael Crouchley/Community Impact) Plano is seeing a shakeup of its grocery store offerings as new brands open, and grocers adapt to changing shopping habits and work to attract employees in a post-pandemic market. H-E-B’s expansion into Plano and surrounding cities along with an October announcement of a merger between two other major players, Kroger and Albertsons, are just the most recent of changes. Other stores across the city have also undertaken major remodeling projects and upped efforts to recruit workers.
Closed home sales drop 30% in Fort Worth, Tarrant County
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. The number of closed sales dropped more than 30% year-over-year in Fort Worth and Tarrant County in November. Pricing continued to slide, with the median home price in Fort Worth dropping from...
fox4news.com
Dallas Central Appraisal District launches new website in wake of hack
DALLAS - The Dallas Central Appraisal District finally launched a new website as it continues the recovery from a ransomware attack. The agency said it is still not fully operational. The new site only provides basic search tools for property owners. The Dallas Central Appraisal District is responsible for determining...
dallasexpress.com
$19 Million Home Listed in Dallas
A $19.9 million home and estate has recently been listed for sale in the Dallas area. Brokered by Douglas-Elliman, the estate rivals many palatial mansions and is one of the more stunning properties to become available in recent years. The 31,234-square-foot single-family home is located in Southlake on more than 3.5 acres of carefully landscaped property that shows off some of the best views North Texas has to offer.
luxury-houses.net
Gorgeous Custom Home in Westlake Texas Offering Glorious Pool and Backyard Views For Dream Living Hits The Market For $3.995 Million
1836 Broken Bend Dr Home in Westlake, Texas for Sale. 1836 Broken Bend Dr, Westlake, Texas brings to the owner all high end and modern amenities for both entertaining and normal living that will make you stop and stare. This Home in Westlake offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 7,908 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1836 Broken Bend Dr, please contact Kelly Marcontell (Phone: 817 481 5882) and Susan Gilchrest (Phone: 817 718 1242) at Ebby Halliday Realtors for full support and perfect service.
CandysDirt.com
The Zebra House Earned Its Stripes in Colleyville History
Once upon a time, there lived a zebra named Buddy. Buddy roamed free on more than 10 acres in the magical land of Colleyville. The children living in the Colleyville bubble would beg their mothers who drove golden SUV chariots to drive by the hilltop land in hopes of catching a glimpse of Buddy the zebra. Their wishes often were granted.
Fit Kingdom Nutrition offers protein shakes, energy teas in Plano
Fit Kingdom Nutrition began serving healthy protein shakes and energy teas on Dec. 3. (Courtesy Fit Kingdom Nutrition) Smoothie and energy drink bar Fit Kingdom Nutrition opened in Plano on Dec. 3, according to owner Kevin Willingham. Fit Kingdom offers a variety of healthy protein shakes and “Lit Teas” with special flavors, such as cucumber splash, Miami Vice and Captain America. The store is located at 2200 Los Rios Blvd., Ste. 120. 469-573-4061.
advocatemag.com
Coffee Company closes in Lakewood after 40 years
Coffee Company, a longtime coffee wholesaler in Lakewood, has closed after 40 more than years in business. The local business, which opened in 1971, sold loose-leaf tea, produce, Lakewood Chocolates and European goods as well as roasted coffee beans. A note was shared on the company’s website: “After more than...
dallasexpress.com
Tollway Ramps to Close for 12-18 Months
More road-widening projects are underway. This time, the Dallas North Tollway (DNT) is under construction to alleviate traffic in Frisco. According to Community Impact, the three-year project by the North Texas Tollway Authority (NTTA) will affect drivers by implementing lane realignments and ramp closures in the upcoming months. Traffic on...
City council votes to re-zone portion of historic Stockyards District
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — It's a little bit of country in the middle of a city; Fort Worth's historic Stockyards District attracts visitors from all over. "We're just taking it all in right now and enjoying what we're seeing," said Erin Murray, who's visiting from Connecticut. The stores are seeing more customers buy even more gifts that usual this year. "It has generally increased year over year," said Marketing Manager for Texas Hot Stuff Robert Boling. But with popularity comes congestion. "The traffic is already crazy down here as it is with all the tourists and everybody having fun," said Shelley Smith, who is from...
dmagazine.com
Jordan Spieth Invests in Dallas-based Club Operator Invited
Three-time major champion Jordan Spieth has struck a partnership with Dallas-based Invited. The owner-operator of private golf and country clubs, formerly known as ClubCorp, scored an investment from Spieth in the partnership, and the golf superstar will serve as a strategic advisor and brand ambassador for Invited. “After we rebranded...
Alliance Airport gets new name to honor H. Ross Perot
Alliance Airport has been renamed Perot Field Fort Worth Alliance Airport. (Mark Fadden/Community Impact) Alliance Airport was officially renamed Perot Field Fort Worth Alliance Airport in honor of its founder, H. Ross Perot, Sr., on Nov. 15. Government officials, business community leaders and local dignitaries gathered at the airport’s state-of-the-art...
Why the Big Country felt the fourth largest earthquake in Texas history
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The M5.4 earthquake sensed among the Big Country and surrounding areas has now been named the fourth largest earthquake in Texas history. At 5:35 p.m. on December 16, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 occurred 12.6 miles northwest of Midland. People as far El Paso, Dallas, and San Antonio felt […]
Herb’s House bringing specialty coffee truck to Plano Walmart
Herb's House expects to open a coffee truck inside of the Walmart on Ohio Drive in February. (Courtesy Herb's House) Herb’s House is bringing its coffee truck, nicknamed “the Herbster,” to Plano. The Herb’s House truck will be located inside the Walmart at 8801 Ohio Drive, and it is expected to open in February, according to a spokesperson for the store. The kiosk will serve Herb’s House’s specialty coffees, teas and other drinks. The store’s specialty K-Cups will also be available for purchase. The Herb’s House coffee shop in Dallas also offers a variety of pastries and sandwiches.
Will Texas Grid Collapse Again? Major Arctic Blast Predicted for Christmas
Hundreds of Texans died during Winter Storm Uri in February 2021 after the state's power grid failed.
Keller ISD approves firearms for teachers; Frisco ISD plans for growth
Frisco ISD has undergone rezoning often in recent years, and the district continues to grow. (Community Impact staff) The Dec. 16 episode of the DFW Breakdown podcast brings two discussions on local education issues. Reporter Mark Fadden brings an update from Keller ISD, which recently approved a ”guardian program,” allowing teachers and staff to bring firearms to campus in an effort to shore up school security. Plus, editor Miranda Jaimes discusses how Frisco ISD has adjusted to constant growth in recent years with regular rezoning efforts.
