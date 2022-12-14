Over $20,000 raised for Breckenridge Mountain Rotary thanks to the 1,350 participants in Ullr Fest’s shot ski event

Read full article on original website
Summit Daily News
Mountain Dreamers receives $40,000 through the state’s Outdoor Equity Grant Program
Mountain Dreamers is receiving a $40,000 grant through the state’s Outdoor Equity Grant Program, according to recent a news release. Mountain Dreamers is a Summit County-based nonprofit that educates and empowers the community to stand up for immigrants’ rights. According to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s website, the funding will support Mountain Dreamer’s OSO outdoors program. The goal of the program is “to identify and break down barriers to outdoor access for mountain region immigrant, Latinx, and BIPOC youth and their families.”
Summit Daily News
This week in history Dec. 16, 1922: Serious weather, disease impact life in Breckenridge
This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Dec. 16, 1922. One of the worst snowstorms in many years hit Breckenridge this week, starting Tuesday and showing little signs of abetment this morning. No official measurement is taken of the snowfall, but several estimates say that the actual amount will exceed 4 feet.
Summit Daily News
Breckenridge Backstage Theatre tells ‘A Christmas Story’ in a familiar — yet new — light
An important wintertime lesson is to not lick metal poles in freezing weather. Ralphie Parker and friends learned that the hard way in the iconic 1983 movie “A Christmas Story.” The film is an adaptation of Jean Shepherd’s anecdotes from “In God We Trust: All Others Pay Cash,” and the stage adaptation is currently underway once again at the Breckenridge Theater.
Summit Daily News
Grand County arborist offers tips for keeping live Christmas trees healthy
GRAND COUNTY — Celebrating Christmas with a live evergreen tree in the home dates back to a German tradition in the 16th Century; even before this, ancient Romans decorated evergreen trees during celebrations. Although artificial trees are widely available in today’s times, real trees remain a popular tradition, especially...
Summit Daily News
Summit County public health director Amy Wineland recognized for her work during COVID-19 pandemic
Summit County Director of Public Health Amy Wineland received the Breckenridge Community Leadership Award during a Breckenridge Town Council meeting Tuesday, Dec. 13. Wineland was recognized for her work during the last two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Amy really stepped up and took the lead and I think really...
Colorado reservoir records third most successful year of kokanee salmon spawning
Wolford Reservoir, near Kremmling, has recorded its third most successful year of kokanee salmon spawning ever, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW). CPW crews began spawning protocols on October 17, this year. “We weren’t sure what this year's egg take would look like at Wolford,” said CPW aquatic biologist...
Summit Daily News
Vail drops rope on Back Bowls as resort rings in 60th anniversary
VAIL — Vail Mountain rang in its 60th anniversary on Thursday by dropping the rope on the Back Bowls, opening portions of Sun Up, Tea Cup, and China bowls. Vail Mountain, which first opened on Dec. 15, 1962, recorded 18 inches of new snow in this week’s storm cycle as of Thursday morning, and more continued to fall throughout the ski day.
World's largest 'snow fort' on top of mountain at Colorado ski resort
Looking to check out a unique attraction on Colorado's slopes this winter? Keystone Resort is bringing back their mountaintop snow fort billed as the 'world's largest' structure of its type. Located on top of Dercum Mountain above 11,000 feet, the Snow Fort spans 10,000 square feet, featuring tunnels, ice caves,...
Westword
Certain Denver Parks Warn Adults Without Children to Stay Away
Denver Parks and Recreation has posted signs at certain playground areas warning adults to stay away unless they're accompanied by a child. The signs, currently up at Governor's Park and Sonny Lawson Park, inform adult visitors that they must be accompanied "at all times" by a child in order to be there. According to Parks and Rec deputy manager Scott Gilmore, the notices were put up after both parks had to close temporarily because of unsafe conditions. These conditions included trash, human waste, regular drug use and marijuana consumption, Gilmore says, as well as a heavy presence of hypodermic needles.
Summit Daily News
Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Dec. 18
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website. Beau, 12 years, domestic longhair, black, neutered male. Boise, 5 years, domestic longhair,...
Westword
Fat Sully's Opens at Denver Biscuit Company in Centennial on December 16
"The people of Centennial spoke, and we listened," says Patrik Strate, general manager of the Centennial location of Denver Biscuit Company (DBC), which opened in April at 8271 South Quebec Street. Under the umbrella company of Atomic Provisions, most Denver Biscuit Company locations — except the Stanley Marketplace outpost —...
Summit Daily News
Obituary: Roseann Haussman
Roseann Haussman of Frisco, Colorado passed away on December 13, 2022. She was born on September 30, 1937 to Madeline Humphrey Tillett and Richard Michael Tillett in Peru, Indiana. Roseann lived a full and joyous life with her love Robert Haussman. They married on April 23, 1960 in Gary, Indiana.
First Alert: Cool and dry Sunday with bone-chilling blast before Christmas!
DENVER(CBS)- Well if you thought the last few days have been cold, just wait for Thursday. A big surge of Arctic air will be pushing into the the Rockies and bringing in some of the coldest December temperatures that Denver has seen in 6 years! As a result, we have a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY posted for the dangerous cold wave expected to start Wednesday night.Before the big cold change we have a cool but, mild Sunday on the way with temperatures in the 30s and 40s for most of the state. Skies will be partly clouds with winds flowing...
Colorado's first curator of LGBTQ+ history behind new exhibit
DENVER — As survivors of the Club Q shooting testified before Congress on Wednesday about the harmful impacts of the recent rise in LGBTQ+ hate crimes – it's a reminder that Colorado's history with the LGBTQ+ community has not always been positive. Rainbows and Revolutions, an exhibit inside...
Summit Daily News
Obituary: In loving memory of Mark (Marcus) Anesti
Lord give rest to the soul of your servant Mark. Brother to all of you in Breckenridge.
KDVR.com
Will Colorado see subzero temperatures next week?
Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels talks with Nicole Fierro about a blast of frigid air set to hit the U.S. next week. Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels talks with Nicole Fierro about a blast of frigid air set to hit the U.S. next week. Colorado has a constitutional ban on...
Cool weekend with sub-freezing Arctic Blast coming next week!
DENVER(CBS)- Heading into the weekend Colorado will have plenty of sunshine but, remain on the cool side with temperatures. A weak area of high pressure over the southwest will help our winds to shift from the cold north-northwest direction to a more westerly flow by Sunday. This will allow temperatures over eastern Colorado to warm up by about 5 to 8 degrees from Fridays highs. Even with that most temperatures will still be below normal for this time of year. The mountains and western Colorado don't feel the effects of the downslope wind shift and will remain in the teens and 20s Saturday. A weak cold front will push thru on Monday cooling high temperatures back into the low to middle 30s and adding some cloud cover.The next chance for snow is on the first day of Winter, which is Wednesday. That snow will come in with another even colder ARCTIC BLAST on Thursday! This may make highs only in the teens and lows below zero across the Denver metro area and I-25 urban corridor on Thursday!Temps should recover by Christmas weekend back to 30s and 40s.
Two Colorado cities make list of top 50 dog-friendly cities
The Dumb Friends League Furry Scurry celebrated 25 years in 2018.Photo by(Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images) Two Colorado cities rank on U.S. News and World Report's top 50 cities for dog owners. Denver ranks 11th, and Colorado Springs ranks 23rd.
10-cent plastic bag fee goes statewide soon
Those who live in Denver, Boulder or Fort Collins are no strangers to this fee, but other municipalities should prepare to bring their own bags starting on Jan. 1.
coloradosun.com
Colorado is spending unprecedented money on homelessness, but how long will it take to see results?
Colorado has more money than ever to spend on solving homelessness, as well as the most comprehensive data to date about how many people need services. Still, the crisis is expected to get worse before it gets better, as the total economic impact of the global pandemic has yet to emerge and the array of solutions now in the works will take years to fully materialize, according to a panel of experts who met Friday in downtown Denver.
