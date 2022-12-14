ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckenridge, CO

Over $20,000 raised for Breckenridge Mountain Rotary thanks to the 1,350 participants in Ullr Fest’s shot ski event

By Jenna deJong
Summit Daily News
 3 days ago
Summit Daily News

Mountain Dreamers receives $40,000 through the state’s Outdoor Equity Grant Program

Mountain Dreamers is receiving a $40,000 grant through the state’s Outdoor Equity Grant Program, according to recent a news release. Mountain Dreamers is a Summit County-based nonprofit that educates and empowers the community to stand up for immigrants’ rights. According to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s website, the funding will support Mountain Dreamer’s OSO outdoors program. The goal of the program is “to identify and break down barriers to outdoor access for mountain region immigrant, Latinx, and BIPOC youth and their families.”
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

Breckenridge Backstage Theatre tells ‘A Christmas Story’ in a familiar — yet new — light

An important wintertime lesson is to not lick metal poles in freezing weather. Ralphie Parker and friends learned that the hard way in the iconic 1983 movie “A Christmas Story.” The film is an adaptation of Jean Shepherd’s anecdotes from “In God We Trust: All Others Pay Cash,” and the stage adaptation is currently underway once again at the Breckenridge Theater.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Summit Daily News

Grand County arborist offers tips for keeping live Christmas trees healthy

GRAND COUNTY — Celebrating Christmas with a live evergreen tree in the home dates back to a German tradition in the 16th Century; even before this, ancient Romans decorated evergreen trees during celebrations. Although artificial trees are widely available in today’s times, real trees remain a popular tradition, especially...
GRAND COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Vail drops rope on Back Bowls as resort rings in 60th anniversary

VAIL — Vail Mountain rang in its 60th anniversary on Thursday by dropping the rope on the Back Bowls, opening portions of Sun Up, Tea Cup, and China bowls. Vail Mountain, which first opened on Dec. 15, 1962, recorded 18 inches of new snow in this week’s storm cycle as of Thursday morning, and more continued to fall throughout the ski day.
VAIL, CO
Westword

Certain Denver Parks Warn Adults Without Children to Stay Away

Denver Parks and Recreation has posted signs at certain playground areas warning adults to stay away unless they're accompanied by a child. The signs, currently up at Governor's Park and Sonny Lawson Park, inform adult visitors that they must be accompanied "at all times" by a child in order to be there. According to Parks and Rec deputy manager Scott Gilmore, the notices were put up after both parks had to close temporarily because of unsafe conditions. These conditions included trash, human waste, regular drug use and marijuana consumption, Gilmore says, as well as a heavy presence of hypodermic needles.
DENVER, CO
Summit Daily News

Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Dec. 18

The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website. Beau, 12 years, domestic longhair, black, neutered male. Boise, 5 years, domestic longhair,...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Westword

Fat Sully's Opens at Denver Biscuit Company in Centennial on December 16

"The people of Centennial spoke, and we listened," says Patrik Strate, general manager of the Centennial location of Denver Biscuit Company (DBC), which opened in April at 8271 South Quebec Street. Under the umbrella company of Atomic Provisions, most Denver Biscuit Company locations — except the Stanley Marketplace outpost —...
DENVER, CO
Summit Daily News

Obituary: Roseann Haussman

Roseann Haussman of Frisco, Colorado passed away on December 13, 2022. She was born on September 30, 1937 to Madeline Humphrey Tillett and Richard Michael Tillett in Peru, Indiana. Roseann lived a full and joyous life with her love Robert Haussman. They married on April 23, 1960 in Gary, Indiana.
FRISCO, CO
CBS Denver

First Alert: Cool and dry Sunday with bone-chilling blast before Christmas!

DENVER(CBS)-  Well if you thought the last few days have been cold, just wait for Thursday. A big surge of Arctic air will be pushing into the the Rockies and bringing in some of the coldest December temperatures that Denver has seen in 6 years! As a result, we have a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY posted for the dangerous cold wave expected to start Wednesday night.Before the big cold change we have a cool but, mild Sunday on the way with temperatures in the 30s and 40s for most of the state. Skies will be partly clouds with winds flowing...
DENVER, CO
Summit Daily News

Obituary: In loving memory of Mark (Marcus) Anesti

Lord give rest to the soul of your servant Mark. Brother to all of you in Breckenridge. As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible. Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
KDVR.com

Will Colorado see subzero temperatures next week?

Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels talks with Nicole Fierro about a blast of frigid air set to hit the U.S. next week. Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels talks with Nicole Fierro about a blast of frigid air set to hit the U.S. next week. Colorado has a constitutional ban on...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Cool weekend with sub-freezing Arctic Blast coming next week!

DENVER(CBS)-  Heading into the weekend Colorado will have plenty of sunshine but, remain on the cool side with temperatures. A weak area of high pressure over the southwest will help our winds to shift from the cold north-northwest direction to a more westerly flow by Sunday. This will allow temperatures over eastern Colorado to warm up by about 5 to 8 degrees from Fridays highs. Even with that most temperatures will still be below normal for this time of year. The mountains and western Colorado don't feel the effects of the downslope wind shift and will remain in the teens and 20s Saturday. A weak cold front will push thru on Monday cooling high temperatures back into the low to middle 30s and adding some cloud cover.The next chance for snow is on the first day of Winter, which is Wednesday. That snow will come in with another even colder ARCTIC BLAST on Thursday! This may make highs only in the teens and lows below zero across the Denver metro area and I-25 urban corridor on Thursday!Temps should recover by Christmas weekend back to 30s and 40s.
COLORADO STATE
coloradosun.com

Colorado is spending unprecedented money on homelessness, but how long will it take to see results?

Colorado has more money than ever to spend on solving homelessness, as well as the most comprehensive data to date about how many people need services. Still, the crisis is expected to get worse before it gets better, as the total economic impact of the global pandemic has yet to emerge and the array of solutions now in the works will take years to fully materialize, according to a panel of experts who met Friday in downtown Denver.
COLORADO STATE

