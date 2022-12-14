ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Crime Stoppers is still looking for information on the whereabouts of a Lima man who skipped out on his trial in September. 28-year-old Quintez Burns failed to appear at his trial on the charge of felonious assault for an alleged incident that happened in 2021. Investigators say there was a fight following a basketball game at the YMCA that left a man seriously injured. Burns was scheduled to have a change of plea hearing earlier this summer but instead asked for a new attorney after he says they didn't see eye to eye on his defense. If you have any information about Burns, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-229-7867.

LIMA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO