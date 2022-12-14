Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne man sentenced in 2021 Pufferbelly Trail death
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Friday, a judge sentenced a Fort Wayne man who was found guilty of reckless homicide after hitting and killing Leisa Elser-Patrick while she walked on Pufferbelly Trail in September 2021. Jermaine Freeman, 24, received a sentence of three years in prison and also...
WANE-TV
No injuries following northeast Fort Wayne fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – No one is hurt following a house fire Saturday evening on Fort Wayne’s northeast side. According to a release, the Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a fire on the 1400 block of Kenwood Avenue just before 5:30 p.m. Arriving, firefighters saw heavy fire coming from the front of a home. Crews searched the home and rescued one dog.
abc57.com
Released body camera footage of Fort Wayne mayor's arrest
FORT WAYNE, Ind. --Body camera footage has been released by the city of Fort Wayne from the night mayor Tom Henry got arrested for crashing a city vehicle while driving drunk. Henry can be heard ordering the officers to take care of his wife and cursing at them in the footage.
WNDU
One person dead in crash in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Deputies are investigating a crash in Elkhart County that killed one person early Friday morning. According to the Sheriff’s office, they responded to the scene near County Road 31 and 46 to a car that had crashed into a tree. The department says the car was traveling north on 31, when the car started heading left of center before leaving the roadway, driving down an embankment and hitting the tree.
WANE-TV
Jury finds Fort Wayne man guilty of murder in Whitley County homicide
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — On Thursday, a jury found a Fort Wayne man guilty of murder in the death of another Fort Wayne man who was later found in a Whitley County ditch by police. After 15 witnesses, 30 pieces of evidence and around two and a half...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne man gets 63 months in prison for drug charges
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A Fort Wayne man has been sentenced to 63 months in prison for drug charges. Officials say Jordan Patterson, 29, pleaded guilty to distribution and aiding in the distribution of methamphetamine. In September 2020, law enforcement bought over 50 grams of methamphetamine from Patterson, according...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne police welcomes three new K-9 dogs
The three dogs and their handlers completed a training course, culminating in this graduation ceremony. The three dogs and their handlers completed a training course, culminating in this graduation ceremony.
WOWO News
Man found dead at Ohio rest area
VAN WERT COUNTY, Oh. (WOWO) – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a vehicle at a rest area off of U.S. 30 in Ohio. A trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol was performing a rest area check on eastbound U.S. 30 in Union Township, Van Wert County when they discovered the deceased man.
cbs4indy.com
Muncie man who strangled child sentenced to 6 years in prison, 1 year of probation
MUNCIE, Ind. — A Delaware County man who was previously found guilty of strangling a 5-year-old boy to the point where he bled has been sentenced to 6 years in prison, ordered 1 year of probation and fined $185. Dana L. Love, 58, of Muncie was convicted by a...
95.3 MNC
Child arrested in connection to commit a school shooting at the Fremont High School
In Steuben County a 15 year old male juvenile was arrested Thursday in connection with an investigation into an alleged threat to commit a school shooting at the Fremont High School. At around 1:30 P.M. the Sheriff’s School Recourse Officer at the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County received information from a concerned citizen warning that a threat to shoot up a Steuben County school had been sent through an online social media app.
wtvbam.com
15-year-old taken into custody for alleged shooting threat at Fremont High School
FREMONT, IN (WTVB) – A 15 year old male juvenile was apprehended Thursday afternoon by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office in connection with an investigation into an alleged threat to commit a school shooting at Fremont High School. Sheriff Rodney Robinson said in a statement released by the...
WANE-TV
Court Docs: Teen suspect faces felony charges regarding theft, kidnapping, vehicle pursuit
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A 17-year-old suspect is being charged as an adult and faces multiple felony charges stemming from a Dec. 8 theft and police pursuit, according to court documents. Court documents say the suspect, Swa Hid, was riding his bicycle back home Dec. 8 when he...
Fort Wayne man sentenced in Van Wert attempted murder case
VAN WERT — A Fort Wayne man charged with attempted murder for an incident that occurred in Van Wert County in February pleaded guilty to reduced charges Monday. Brandon Fair entered guilty pleas in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court to two counts of felonious assault, felonies of the second degree, and a first-degree charge of aggravated robbery.
Indiana man dies after being struck by SUV on US 31
ROCHESTER, Ind. – A 51-year-old man died after being hit by an SUV on U.S. 31 in northern Indiana. Indiana State Police and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office responded shortly before 7:30 p.m. Thursday to a reported crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on U.S. 31 near Fulton County Road 50 East. The preliminary […]
hometownstations.com
Two Mercer County juveniles charged with delinquency for animal cruelty for calf abuse video
MERCER COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Two Mercer County juveniles have now been charged following a disturbing video of a calf being abused that was circulating on social media in November. We have blurred the video you are about to see, but we want to warn you that the video is disturbing.
News Now Warsaw
North Webster man killed in accident near Goshen
GOSHEN – A North Webster man was killed Friday morning in a one-vehicle accident south of Goshen. According to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office crash news release, the accident occurred at 5:29 a.m. Friday on CR 31, 1.84 about two miles south of the Goshen city limits. Evans...
hometownstations.com
Allen County Grand Jury indicts fourth 18-year-old for the murder of Jaden Halpern
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Another 18-year-old will be facing murder charges in Allen County Common Pleas Court for the death of 17-year-old Jaden Halpern. The Allen County Grand Jury has charged 18-year-old Khyrese Garner, with murder, aggravated burglary, and robbery charges. There were six teenagers charged with Halpern's death. 18-year-olds, Keion Darden, Jaquan Glenn, and Bryanna Houston have their cases going through Allen County Common Pleas Court. Cases of two other teens under 18 years old are going through Allen County Juvenile Court. All of the defendants are facing murder charges.
WATCH: Video shows the moment a car crashed into The Village Tap; management hopes to reopen soon
On Friday December 9, a car with two women inside crashed into The Village Tap along East State Boulevard.
hometownstations.com
Crime Stoppers is still seeking information on the whereabouts of Quintez Burns
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Crime Stoppers is still looking for information on the whereabouts of a Lima man who skipped out on his trial in September. 28-year-old Quintez Burns failed to appear at his trial on the charge of felonious assault for an alleged incident that happened in 2021. Investigators say there was a fight following a basketball game at the YMCA that left a man seriously injured. Burns was scheduled to have a change of plea hearing earlier this summer but instead asked for a new attorney after he says they didn't see eye to eye on his defense. If you have any information about Burns, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-229-7867.
hot1079fortwayne.com
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – A motorcyclist is hospitalized in critical condition after his bike was hit by an SUV near Fort Wayne International Airport Tuesday morning. Fort Wayne Police Department officials say that the SUV turned onto Airport Expressway just before 7:30 a.m. and hit the oncoming motorcycle.
