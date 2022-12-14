ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storrs, CT

UConn women's basketball team will likely have both Nika Mühl, Dorka Juhász available Sunday

STORRS — UConn women’s basketball received an early Christmas miracle. After a week-long break between games due to academic finals, the No. 9 Huskies will likely have both point guard Nika Mühl and graduate forward Dorka Juhász available on Sunday against Florida State at the Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase in Uncasville (1 p.m. on ESPN).
STORRS, CT
Opinion: Elevate environmental justice by retiring fossil fuel ‘peakers’ and training a green workforce

When New England experiences a cold snap that turns up thermostats, or a hot and humid day that sends the AC into overdrive, the sporadic surges in electricity demand are routinely met by peaker power plants . Peakers are facilities that are only utilized during times of peak energy demand and tend to operate only a few hundred hours a year. When they do, however, they often emit excessive amounts of carbon dioxide and other toxic pollutants.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Education Reform Now CT touts benefits of Right to Read Act

Some public schools in the state have stated they are going to be seeking a waiver to the Right to Read Act. Still, Amy Dowell, director of Education Reform Now's Connecticut chapter, said there are school districts that are embracing the changes. "There are some superintendents who have been vocally...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Regulators grant critical approval for Dominion wind farm

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia regulators granted a critical approval Thursday for Dominion Energy's plans to construct and operate a 176-turbine wind farm in the Atlantic Ocean. The State Corporation Commission effectively signed off on an agreement Dominion reached this fall with the Virginia attorney general and other parties,...

