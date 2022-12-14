When New England experiences a cold snap that turns up thermostats, or a hot and humid day that sends the AC into overdrive, the sporadic surges in electricity demand are routinely met by peaker power plants . Peakers are facilities that are only utilized during times of peak energy demand and tend to operate only a few hundred hours a year. When they do, however, they often emit excessive amounts of carbon dioxide and other toxic pollutants.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO