Indian Payment Gateway Razorpay Pauses Onboarding of Online Merchants
Razorpay has reportedly paused its onboarding of online merchants for a couple of weeks. Moneycontrol reported Friday (Dec. 16) that the Indian payment gateway did so after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) advised the firm to pause onboarding until it obtains a final payment aggregator (PA) license. Razorpay said...
Digital Transformation Shows Retail Store Payment Preferences Split by Geography
New research found payment innovation is seen as increasingly critical to long-term retail store growth. Introducing new and better payment choices for their customers is the key driver of internal innovation strategies among some of the largest U.K. and U.S.-based retailers. That’s according to “Navigating Big Retail’s Digital Shift: The New Payments Strategy Evolution,” a 2022 PYMNTS report.
New SCA Rules to Reduce Friction in Open Banking Payments
Changes to strong customer authentication (SCA) rules in Europe are aiming to reduce customer friction. In the EU, the European Banking Authority (EBA) has updated its regulatory technical standards (RTS) to extend the 90-day “reauthentication rule” to 180 days. Under the EU’s old RTS, customers needed to reconsent...
Data Access Will Power CFOs’ New Role in 2023
Businesses expanding globally will face numerous Black Swan challenges in 2023 and what will power them through is data access, so says Connatix Chief Financial Officer Joe Pergola. Pergola believes CFOs must partner closely with CEOs to navigate the economic headwinds and sat down with PYMNTS to discuss his insights...
Buy Now Pay Later Lenders Face Challenges Amid Sector Growth
Challenges in the buy now pay later (BNPL) sector vary from market to market. In countries where credit is traditionally accessed via credit cards, the installment aspect of BNPL is what distinguishes it from other solutions. For others, it’s nothing more than a solution that has been in use for years.
Credit Card Delinquency Data Hints at Paycheck-to-Paycheck Pressures
Reports from banks and payment networks show credit card delinquency rates are on the rise. Connect the dots, and the data hints at trouble ahead in the paycheck-to-paycheck economy. Citigroup said in its latest details from its Credit Card Issuance Trust that its 30-day delinquency rate was 1.3% in November,...
Iraqi Financial App Bluepay Now Enables Trading US-Listed Stocks
Iraqi financial app provider Blue now enables users to trade U.S.-listed stocks. The Iraq-based FinTech said in a Friday (Dec. 16) press release that the launch of this latest technology for its Bluepay mobile app comes as the Central Bank in Iraq recently approved Blue to offer international money transfer service.
Amazon Deal With EU Gives Rivals More Website Real Estate
A new European Union-Amazon deal will force the retailer to alter its business practices. The company has agreed to a settlement with regulators in Europe that will require Amazon to offer makers of rival products equal access to space on its website, The New York Times reported Thursday (Dec. 15), citing anonymous sources.
Amazon vs Walmart Battle to Remain Focused on Inflation, Food Prices
Walmart’s CEO said inflation will persist into the new year, especially for food prices. Although government data this week showed the pace of price hikes in the United States dipped to an 11-month low of 7.1% last month, key categories are still stubbornly high and set to shape the retail landscape’s competitive environment for the foreseeable future.
Uber’s Meijer Partnership Expands Grocery Delivery to Drive Platform-Wide Sales
Uber has announced a grocery delivery partnership spanning hundreds of stores with Midwestern retailer Meijer. According to a press release, Uber Eats is adding nearly 250 of the supermarket chain’s approximately 500 stores to its marketplace, expanding grocery delivery options in six states. “Fresh food, fresh thinking and a...
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao Says Crypto Industry Faces ‘Tough Questions’
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said the cryptocurrency exchange will ride out the current crypto winter. In a Tuesday (Dec. 13) memo to Binance staff that was provided to PYMNTS, Zhao said he expects the next several months to be “bumpy” but that the exchange will emerge stronger. “The...
Backlog Forces Resignation of Germany’s Anti-Money Laundering Head
The leader of German’s anti-money laundering office has reportedly resigned. Christof Schulte, who had overseen Germany’s Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) since 2018, stepped down Thursday (Dec. 15) following the revelation that the government had kept a large backlog of suspicious activity reports from the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force.
‘Trusted’ Data Sets Take Fraud Out of Online Onboarding Processes
When it comes to a user-friendly experience, online onboarding processes play a key role. Not only in keeping things flowing smoothly but also by providing peace of mind by addressing customers’ increased fraud and risk concerns. For organizations, meeting that expectation begins with the onboarding or enrollment of potential...
International Money Transfer Firm Wise Launches New Savings Product
International money transfer company Wise has launched a new savings product. Launched in the U.K. on Thursday (Dec. 15), the new “Interest” product lets Wise Assets customers in the U.K. earn interest on their pounds, euros and dollars. The annual variable yields are 3.29% on USD balances, 2.52% on GBP balances and 0.88% on EUR balances, Wise said in a statement emailed to PYMNTS.
55% of Trucking-Transport Firms Say Accounts Payable Innovation Is Important
The great digital shift demands that trucking-transport firms update and modernize their accounts payable processes. Simply put, the paper-based and manual AP processes that have been stubbornly entrenched in transport and logistics have introduced pain points that are exacerbated with swelling payments volumes. In the report “AP Automation: Transportation Companies...
ManuFuture Taps OpenBOM to Streamline Custom Parts Manufacturing
OpenBOM and ManuFuture want to give mechanical custom parts manufacturing a digital makeover. OpenBOM, a digital product data management platform, announced Wednesday (Dec. 14) it was working with ManuFuture, a mechanical custom parts manufacturing marketplace. “Digital transformation is in the air and manufacturing companies are looking for connected cloud-native platforms...
FinTech-Powered Digital Financial Services Drive Small Business Growth
FinTechs are offering an alternative to cumbersome and risky corporate spending processes. And whether it’s freelancers or large enterprises, workers no longer have to go through the hassle of spending their own money, saving receipts and reconciling their bills at a later date to get reimbursed. Employers, on the other hand, are freed from having to share card details with multiple employees, exposing the company account to fraud.
Online Car-Buying Firm Cazoo Sells Spanish Business
Online car-buying platform Cazoo has sold its Spanish subscription business. In a Thursday (Dec. 15) press release, the U.K.-based online auto seller announced that it has sold Swipcar to Renting Finders. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed, but when Cazoo purchased Swipcar last year it paid 30 million euros for the startup.
DFC and Mastercard Team for Financial Inclusion in Africa
The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) plans to further financial inclusion in Africa. The initiative, which was announced at the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit Friday (Dec. 16) and in a corresponding press release, will see DFC collaborate with Mastercard and invest up to $50 million in digital infrastructure to support businesses engaged with Mastercard Community Pass.
SoFi Begins Rollout of Buy Now Pay Later Product
SoFi is rolling out a new buy now pay later product for eligible members. The personal finance company said in a Wednesday (Dec. 14) blog post that it is the first bank to launch within the Mastercard Installments program. SoFi is rolling out early access to this Pay in 4...
