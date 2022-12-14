ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WeHaveKids

Mom Shares How Daughter's Sass Has Evolved Throughout the Years

By Jacqueline Burt Cote
WeHaveKids
WeHaveKids
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QXrSh_0jifFy0S00

Teen years are gonna be a treat!

Some kids are just born with a sassy attitude. Who can say why? Everybody has their own personality, after all, and we're pretty much the people we are from the start. So it makes sense that if there are adults out there with a bit of sass, there would be little ones out there with some attitude, too.

Take the little girl in this video from @mymadisyn . As the mom wrote, "Does anyone else's do this or is it just mine?!? I don't even know what I did!!" Well, if the video is any evidence, her little girl definitely thinks mom did something wrong. This compilation of sass through the years makes you wonder what's coming next !

View the original article to see embedded media.

Savage! She's' not going to talk to her mommy again, ever. Or sit with her! And how amazing that now, her snark is so lethal that it's silent...she doesn't even have to say a word. On the one hand, as a mom, this must be a challenge to deal with, but on the other, it's not so bad to have a little bit of an edge in life. It's good to know how to be sassy, just in case you ever need to be.

Commenters thought this little girl was pretty hilarious...
"they just make teens very early these days"
"I know a Gemini when I see one"
"The fact that she's not scared of the dark and closes the door on herself"
"her determined little walk"

Perhaps her sass was written in the stars. Either way, this girl's teen years are going to be something else.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.
Google News
Wehavekids - Google News
Read full articles from Wehavekids and explore endless topics, magazines and more on your phone or tablet with Google News.

Comments / 4

sweet dreams
2d ago

that's because you the adult allowed it to happen. You should have not let it get to this point. You did your child no favors by allowing this behavior. Should have nipped it in the bud when it first started. Smart mouth children are not cute .

Reply
3
Clara Hudson
1d ago

She’s one of those free range kids the world is facing more and more these days. No discipline or guidance. That will soon become no self discipline; and she’ll be another angry self entitled teen and adult. Just look around. Everyday there’s some angry young person wanting to destroy someone else’s life.

Reply
2
Related
Abby Joseph

Husband Loses Cool After Wife Tells Mother-In-Law It Would Be Better if She Didn’t Visit During Christmas

It's no secret that in-laws can be a source of stress for many marriages. While some couples easily get along with their in-laws, others find themselves constantly at odds. And, as you're about to read, in-law issues often arise when there is a breakdown in communication between the parties involved. When spouses don't take the time to communicate their needs and expectations, it can lead to misunderstandings and conflict.
Upworthy

Twin sends out 'distress signal' from mother's womb to save her sister's life

Twins always share a special bond. They start their lives together from their mother's womb and are known to be each others' best friends till death. One can't bear to see the other in trouble and go to great lengths to protect them. Maybe that's why Poppy McBride sent out distress signals from the womb upon seeing her sister struggle, leading the doctors to deliver them early and save her life.
Ingram Atkinson

After smelling husband, woman makes discovery of a lifetime

This tale seems to be from another planet. Joy Milne, a 30-year-old Scotswoman, noticed something wasn't right with her husband Les in 1982 while she was greeting him home from work. Although Joy assumed it must have been something from work, there was this distinct, musty smell about him that hadn't been there before, and over the following few weeks and months, it only seemed to get worse.
Ingram Atkinson

After sadly breaking up with ex, man opens her gift 47 years later

Despite having been separated for 47 years, this man had never opened a gift from his ex. Vicky, Adrian Pierce's high school love, dumped him in 1970. She handed him a present that she had already purchased as she was breaking up with him. He didn't want to open it because it was the holiday season, but he also didn't want to throw it out, so he placed it under his Christmas tree.
shefinds

Doctors Say This Is The Worst Drink To Have In The Morning For People Who Struggle With Indigestion

Morning routines are personal. From the way you like your toast (P.S. here’s the healthiest way to make it!) to whether you prefer to roll out of bed or get a morning workout in, many of us are particular about how we start our days. Oftentimes, that includes a morning beverage. Sipping on a warm drink may be an essential part of your morning ritual. Unfortunately, though, choosing the wrong beverage could have negative effects on your health. In fact, there’s one popular choice that health experts warn could exacerbate indigestion and acid reflux: coffee.
Upworthy

Mom tells kids she's taking them to open house. Then she surprises them with their own home

Every parent dreams to raise their children in a home of their own, however, it becomes a reality for only a few. Not everyone is privileged enough to have a whole house for their family. This was the case for this family who just bought their own home and have made their dreams come true. The mother found a wonderful way to break this news to her children and it will completely warm your heart. In the video posted by 5krunner on Reddit, the camera spans toward three kids standing outside a house.
Gillian Sisley

Woman Skips Thanksgiving to Avoid Being 'Free Babysitter'

Should anyone ever be forced to care for young children if they don’t want to?. Photo byPhoto by Anastasia Nelen on UnsplashonUnsplash. There are a lot of reasons why a person may want to avoid celebrating the holidays with family members. This list can include being badgered by family, asked incessant questions, or even used as free child care for the children at the event.
Ingram Atkinson

After Living a Good Life With a Wife and Kids, Man Learns That It Was All a Lie

At a party in 2005, a man named Mike who was in his final semester of college met this incredibly attractive woman named Jade. Although Jade initially tried to avoid him, Mike pursued her for months before finally winning her heart. For Mike, it was essentially love at first sight. It was a real dream come true, and miraculously, my sliding only got better after that.
WeHaveKids

WeHaveKids

New York, NY
4K+
Followers
495
Post
435K+
Views
ABOUT

Family. Catch up on the cutest and most heartwarming news about kids and families.

 https://wehavekids.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy