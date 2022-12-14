Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.1. New 2,200-acre master-planned community with 'downtown village' on the horizon for Lake Travis. The Spicewood project will boast ample housing (approximately 3,500 units), a downtown village, expansive hiking and biking trails, and much more.2. Texas celebrity chef sets the table for Georgetown's hottest restaurant in unlikely setting. "It's going to be a real Texas experience," says chef Steven Pyles, who has 12 James Beard nominations to his name (so far). 3. H-E-B sets opening date for first multi-level Austin store at Lake Austin Boulevard. Come for the groceries, stay for the Lake Austin views.4. Charming French bistro bids final farewell to Austin after long pandemic closure. Le Politique suffered a temporary pandemic casualty, finalized this month.5. Kendra Scott brightens the holidays for Dell Children's patients and caregivers at festive event. Texas Longhorn running back Bijan Robinson joined the Kendra Scott team in bringing cheer to patients and caregivers at Dell Children's.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO