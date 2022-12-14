Read full article on original website
5 Best Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardWrld_FaymuzTexas State
Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe storms in TexasEuri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Yoga Instructor Turned Most Wanted Fugitive Gets Plastic Surgery to Hide from U.S. MarshalsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Austin, TX
Austin Mayor-elect Watson Won By 886 Votes in a Close RaceTom HandyAustin, TX
Austin Professor Rana Siu Inboden calls for more US engagement at UN Human Rights Council to counter China’s influenceD.J. EatonAustin, TX
New 2,200-acre community on the horizon for Lake Travis, plus more hot Austin headlines
Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.1. New 2,200-acre master-planned community with 'downtown village' on the horizon for Lake Travis. The Spicewood project will boast ample housing (approximately 3,500 units), a downtown village, expansive hiking and biking trails, and much more.2. Texas celebrity chef sets the table for Georgetown's hottest restaurant in unlikely setting. "It's going to be a real Texas experience," says chef Steven Pyles, who has 12 James Beard nominations to his name (so far). 3. H-E-B sets opening date for first multi-level Austin store at Lake Austin Boulevard. Come for the groceries, stay for the Lake Austin views.4. Charming French bistro bids final farewell to Austin after long pandemic closure. Le Politique suffered a temporary pandemic casualty, finalized this month.5. Kendra Scott brightens the holidays for Dell Children's patients and caregivers at festive event. Texas Longhorn running back Bijan Robinson joined the Kendra Scott team in bringing cheer to patients and caregivers at Dell Children's.
Where to find the best hot chocolate in Austin
Three Austin cafes made Yelp's list of the 25 best places in Texas to get hot chocolate.
Downtown Austin's Seaholm District welcomes dazzling new restaurant
A new restaurant is coming to Austin's historic Seaholm Power Plant. Opening in January 2023, Ember Kitchen & Subterra Agave Bar will be a multi-level concept combining a restaurant and rooftop bar at 800 W. Cesar Chavez, Ste. PP110. According to a release, the restaurant's executive chef will be María Mercedes Grubb, a native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, and the first Puerto Rican woman to earn a James Beard nomination in 2019. Grubb attended the French Culinary Institute in New York; honed her craft in the Michelin-starred kitchen of The Modern; and helped open Bar Basque and Danny Meyer’s...
Apartment complex soon to replace site of former Dart Bowl
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin bowling alley that was in business for 62 years is being reduced to rubble. Off Grover Avenue in North Austin, demolition of the old Dart Bowl bowling alley is underway. It was a hangout spot for Austinites for decades. In the rubble, you can...
What gives with the ‘Buscar’ graffiti?
It's all over Austin: on light poles, stop signs, overpasses, underpasses and buildings. Buscar. So what gives?
Inside the ghost kitchens haunting Austin’s restaurant industry
Since the pandemic forced restaurants to close their dining rooms, a new, lucrative business model began haunting Austin's food industry...but the concept isn't as ominous as it's name sounds.
3 Kings barber shop taking walk-in haircuts at the Domain in Northwest Austin
3 Kings a barber shop at the Domain in Northwest Austin is now taking walk-ins and has extended hours for the holidays. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) 3 Kings barber shop opened its doors at the Domain on Sept. 3 in the walking strip next to Little Land play gym and Jump Gymnastics. The men’s haircutting business is located at 3220 Feathergrass Court, Ste. 124, Austin. The barber shop is a part of every Simon property in Austin.
fox7austin.com
'Delicious Tamales' in Austin is ready for busy holiday season
AUSTIN, Texas - This season is a busy one for many people, including Valerie Gonzalez, owner of Delicious Tamales. With less than two weeks before Christmas, Delicious Tamales had to stop taking pre-orders, but that's not stopping Austin residents from walking in to try some authentic tamales. "We are a...
11 festive Austin restaurants for dining out on Christmas Day
The pressure starts building months before the big day. Culinary magazines roll out spreads of towering croquembouches, TikTok explodes with easy Christmas dinner hacks, and grocery stores roll out recipes for their costliest cuts of meat. There's no place like home for the holidays, after all. What's a little drudgery in making the day picture-perfect?While we don't begrudge seasonal selfies, there's no need to break a sweat. Plenty of Austin restaurants will be offering Christmas Day feasts every bit as good as homemade — and even more photogenic. Make reservations now for the pick of the crop.Carpenters HallThis South Austin...
kut.org
After years of negotiation, renovations begin on Austin’s oldest publicly owned homes
Alexis Henderson stands in the kitchen of her former home at Rosewood Courts in East Austin. The place is abandoned now, save for a couple items. A rag on the stairwell. A video game decal on the bedroom wall. Henderson points up at a thick pipe in the wall, above...
R&B star SZA stops by Austin's Moody Center on first arena tour
Whether Austinites missed SZA at Austin City Limits Festival or have simply missed her since, the R&B singer is gracing the city with her suave presence on March 9, at the Moody Center. The sleek new arena is selling out — and blowing similar venues out of the water on ticket sales — but so far SZA (pronounced “sizzah,” like “scissor”) stands out; this may be an uncharacteristically sexy show for the seemingly straight-laced venue.SZA’s performance at ACL included some of the steamiest choreography the festival has seen, but the singer usually appears more reserved onstage, using slow, relaxed body...
Austin couple's cookie company wins prestigious award for baking up safe spaces
Wunderkeks gets a lot of validation already. The Austin-based cookie company (rather than a brick-and-mortar bakery, it ships its goods) got its big break when actress Busy Phillips tweeted about a cookie overstock, and the rest has been meteoric. Besides rave reviews online, a night at the Oscars, and two South by Southwest panels coming up, the LGBTQ-owned company now has one very official endorsement under its belt: the Proudly Austin Award from the Austin LGBT Chamber of Commerce.The cookie company joins 2021 and 2020 winners, Still Austin Whiskey Co. and Austin FC, in creating strong communities around LGBTQIA+ interests....
Austin Chronicle
Austin's Top 10 Barbacoa Joints
This unassuming little taco truck serves the best barbacoa in town. Get it on a hand-made flour tortilla (thick, textured, and almost pita-like), and with their creamy salsa verde, which has the mild creamy consistency of a salsa de aguacate. (No website, located at 1512 E. 6th St.) El Borrego...
South Austin toy shop to close on Christmas Eve after more than 30 years
Anna Barr has lived in the Austin area her entire life. She opened her first toy shop on South Lamar across from Matt's El Rancho in the early 2000s. Anna Barr has lived in the Austin area her entire life. She opened up her first toy shop on south Lamar across from Matt's El Rancho in the early 2000's. But with commercial rent prices rising, coupled with the intense struggles of a pandemic, Barr said that's when she decided to relocate her shop to the Brodie Oaks Shopping Center further down on South Lamar.
Hot dog, burger joint Dog Haus in Four Points celebrates reopening Dec. 1
Dog Haus Biergarten Four Points, which originally opened in 2020, celebrated its grand reopening with new owners Mike and Heather Durbin on Dec. 1. (Courtesy Dog Haus) Dog Haus Biergarten, a national franchise that specializes in hot dogs, sausages, burgers and fried chicken had a reopening ceremony Dec. 1 at 7710 N. RM 620 Ste. 750, Austin, to commemorate the location’s new owners Mike and Heather Durbin.
Is this goodbye? Infamous Evil MoPac Twitter account ‘stepping away for now’
An integral player in Austin pop culture is seemingly taking a break after more than six years on Twitter.
Adam Sandler makes rare appearance in Austin on Valentine's Day 2023
Comedian Adam Sandler has announced 11 new dates for his "Adam Sandler Live" stand-up tour, including a stop at the Moody Center in Austin on February 14.The tour — a continuation from fall 2022, during which he visited 22 different cities — will be a two-week sprint, kicking off on February 5 in Chicago and finishing on February 18 in Charlotte, North Carolina. In addition to Austin, Sandler will perform in Houston on February 13 and Dallas on February 15.The tour is a rare chance for fans to see Sandler perform live, as he is an ultra-successful actor who's usually...
Charming French bistro bids final farewell to Austin after long pandemic closure
As they do for any politician, circumstances have changed for Le Politique. The downtown Austin French bistro, which had been temporarily closed for two-and-a-half years, is officially closed for good. CultureMap confirmed the permanent closure, first reported by Eater, with a representative of the New Waterloo hospitality group, who declined to provide more details. The restaurant's initial 2020 announcement, brought about by the pandemic and thought to be temporary, was much wordier.“It’s been a hard & unpredictable year,” Le Politique posted on Instagram in May of 2020. “Even prior to COVID-19, we faced obstacles as the Northshore building underwent repairs...
Texas legends Willie Nelson and ZZ Top team up for concert at iconic Hill Country venue
"Shotgun Willie" may sit around in his underwear, but next April, he'll be a "Sharp Dressed Man." Taking the iconic stage at Whitewater Ampitheater in New Braunfels, Willie Nelson and ZZ Top will perform together on April 14 and 15, 2023.While Nelson is known, among many things, for his perpetual tour (think: On the Road Again), ZZ Top tours are few and far between. This will no doubt make their two-night appearance all the more special, especially as Nelson approaches his 90th birthday just a few weeks after these April shows.Nelson will be joined by his family band, albeit without...
Austin's Free Week Music Festival returns to the Red River Cultural District
As great as it is to get out there and support local music, the cost can add up — especially if you’re adding new bands to your must-see list. This January 5-7, Red River Cultural District (RRCD) is taking on the financial responsibility so more Austinites can go out and experience more new music, without burdening their wallets.In addition to the return of Free Week (formerly more of an actual week, but who’s counting), nearby restaurants and bars will be running promotions. That means discounts and freebies from Central District Brewing, Hoboken Pie, Marinara Miracles, Pelon's Tex-Mex, Shawarma Point, Stubb’s...
