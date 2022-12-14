Read full article on original website
Related
Georgia mother and son arrested during drug raid, 17-year-old charged with distribution of fentanyl
A Georgia mother and son were arrested during a Dec. 3 raid at their home, and the teenage boy was charged with drug related charges.
Alex Rodriguez makes new relationship official on Instagram
Former New York Yankees slugger and shortstop Alex Rodriguez made his relationship with 42-year-old Jac Cordeiro official on Instagram with a few pictures.
Boston murder suspect found hanging by his underwear after attempting to escape police out 12th floor window
Boston police allege that a man tried to jump out of an apartment window when police arrived and discovered a dead body in the unit on Sunday night.
Everything you need to know about traveling with your favorite foods, according to the TSA’s rules
Want to take your favorite foods with you when you travel? Here's everything you need to know about the TSA's 3-1-1 rule in your carry-on and checked bags.
Matt Damon calls out George Clooney for defecating in another star's kitty litter box as a prank
Matt Damon spills George Clooney's secrets during his speech at the Kennedy Center Honors, joking about how the "Ticket to Paradise" star once "defecated" in a litter box.
Police group says Philadelphia parole board has 'blood on their hands' for man linked to Philly, NYC shootings
A man linked to shootings in Philadelphia and New York City is being sought for attempted murder, police said.
Massive Berlin aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts, injuring 2 and flooding hotel with 260K gallons of water
A massive aquarium in Berlin burst Friday dispelling 264,000 gallons of water, 1,500 fish and injured two people.
‘60s heartthrob Richard Chamberlain reflects on why he kept his sexuality a secret: ‘I had to be very careful’
Richard Chamberlain is a '60s Hollywood star who appeared in iconic classics, such as "Dr. Kildare" and "The Thorn Birds." He was also the original Jason Bourne.
Pennsylvania woman embezzled nearly $600k from school for family vacations, IVF treatment: DA
Katherine Paprocka, 36, allegedly embezzled more than half a million dollars while working as a senior administrator at Penn Christian Academy in East Norriton, Pennsylvania.
Florida police officer recounts fentanyl poisoning during traffic stop: 'Felt like I was choking'
Tavares Police Officer Courtney Bannick is seen on bodycam video being given three doses of Narcan after collapsing during a routine traffic stop.
Idaho murders: Former medical examiner disputes coroner's toxicology claims
Former medical examiner Dr. Michael Baden told Fox News Digital that the toxicology reports for the Idaho murder victims could offer critical insights.
Tennis player suspended three years after admitting to fixing match
Barbara Gatica Avilés has been banned from tennis for three years after admitting to fixing a match in 2016. She also had been suspended for an anti-doping violation.
Vikings reveal what was said at halftime leading to historic comeback win over Colts
The Minnesota Vikings walked into the locker room at halftime down 33-0. No team has ever come back from that deficit. They walked back into the locker room winners in overtime.
Idaho murders: Surveillance image appears to show Kaylee Goncalves and Maddie Mogen hours before slayings
Surveillance images appear to show Kaylee Goncalves and Maddie Mogen walking in Moscow hours before they were killed in their rental home with two friends.
Texas child found dead in washing machine was visited by CPS investigators twice before his death: report
A new report shows that a 7-year-old found dead in a washing machine suffered a traumatic childhood and was not removed from his home despite multiple abuse investigations.
CNN panel seethes over Musk not giving them Twitter Files: 'Not in the spirit of free speech'
CNN reporter Oliver Darcy blasted Twitter owner Elon Musk for giving the "Twitter Files" scoop to independent journalists rather than newsrooms like CNN.
Georgia police found missing girl, 11, suspected of being human trafficking victim
The missing Georgia girl who left her home earlier this week to meet an adult male she met online was found by police. Police did not say if the girl was with anyone.
Twitter leftist Keith Olbermann mocked after Musk suspends his account: ‘Scream into an empty room’
Conservative Twitter accounts ridiculed former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann after Elon Musk temporarily suspended his Twitter account on Thursday.
California Ferrari splits in half in crash that kills 1
A three-vehicle crash in southern California's Silverado area left one person dead and a red Ferrari split in half on Friday afternoon, shutting down the road.
Arizona court dismisses Republican's lawsuit challenging secretary of state election results
An Arizona Superior Court judge dismissed a lawsuit from Republican secretary of state candidate Rep. Mark Finchem over the results of the Nov. 8 election.
Fox News
903K+
Followers
4K+
Post
705M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 4