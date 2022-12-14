ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Comments / 1

Related
New York Post

Woman admits to unwittingly helping in failed plot to abduct Iran critic

A California woman admitted to being duped by – and in turn unknowingly helping – a group of Iranian operatives in their failed mission to kidnap a Brooklyn-based journalist critical of Tehran.   Niloufar Bahadorifar is not accused of participating in the 2021 plot to abduct Iranian-American activist Masih Alinejad, but prosecutors said she unwittingly acted as the middle-person for four Iranians – all charged by the feds – and an American private investigator they hired to keep eyes on the targeted journalist. Bahadorifar said in court she sent funds to the investigator on behalf of a longtime family friend, who is...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Independent

White House casts doubt on claims that Trump administration tried to free Paul Whelan

The Biden administration is pushing back on claims by ex-Trump administration figures who have suggested Russia was willing to release former US Marine Paul Whelan before President Joe Biden was elected in 2020.Mr Whelan has been held captive by Russia since 28 December 2018, when he was arrested on what officials there said were charges of espionage. Although members of Mr Whelan’s family were able to secure at least one meeting with Mr Trump’s then-national security adviser, John Bolton, in mid-2019, the former president never once mentioned Mr Whelan’s name during his time in office and Trump administration officials...
Fox News

Fox News

903K+
Followers
4K+
Post
705M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy