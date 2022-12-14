ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

College Football World Reacts To Jalin Hyatt's Big Announcement

By Cameron Flynn
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tx55u_0jifFTq300

Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Jalin Hyatt has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft and won't play in the Orange Bowl, the wideout announced in a statement this afternoon.

Hyatt, who caught an FBS-leading 15 receiving touchdowns in 2022 with the Volunteers, appears ready to make the jump to the next level.

As a result of Hyatt's announcement this Wednesday, Tennessee is now without two of their top four receiving options for the team's upcoming Orange Bowl matchup with Clemson. Cedric Tillman, a senior wideout for the Volunteers, also plans to sit out the Orange Bowl after declaring for the NFL Draft earlier this week.

Let's take a look at some of the top reactions to Jalin Hyatt's huge decision.

College football's Biletnikoff Award winner as the nation's top wideout this season, Hyatt has undoubtedly left his mark on the Volunteer football program.

"Thanks for the memories young man. You helped right the ship when others bailed. You will forever have a special part in vol football lore. Go be great," Volunteer supporter Kevin McDivott tweeted Wednesday.

"Proud of the work put in, and the work yet to come! Don’t ever stop chasing greatness! Love you bro," Tennessee analyst Mitch Militello writes.

In addition to several tweets thanking Hyatt for his time in Rocky Top, others are already projecting the Tennessee star to continue his success in the NFL.

"One of the best receivers in the nation is headed to the NFL. Someone will be getting a good one next April," New York Daily News' Antwan Staley said following Hyatt's announcement.

"Probably the right decision for Hyatt. He would have put up huge numbers again next season but unlikely that he would greatly improve Draft stock if he is already a borderline 1st Rounder," Chad Withrow wrote Wednesday.

The college football world also appeared to appreciate Hyatt's statement in general, with several twitter users lauding over his character.

"Jalin’s notes to his parents in this message are particularly cool to see. Can’t imagine how proud they are to see the hard work paying off. All the hours of going to practices, games, working when no one is looking, has led to a chance to be an early round pick. Special moment," Zach Ragan tweeted .

"Hey kiddos, pay attention to what he says to his mama and daddy. Sometimes we do know what we’re talking about. Go do work," another Volunteer supporter wrote.

Comments / 18

Mista Mr
3d ago

I remember a time when kids played in their Bowl Games regardless if they opted to turn pro.

Reply(6)
11
Doyle Bayless
3d ago

Not really a fan of him now. Where is his devotion to the Vols with not supporting them in the Orange Bowl! This also goes for the other ER who is not appearing in the Orange Bowl. Suspect they are both being bought off by a source to not appear in the Orange Bowl to support the team who got their awards and recognition. Such a narcissistic attitude is deplorable.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Another starter hits the portal

About an hour before the first South Carolina Gamecocks football bowl practice, another starter appeared in the NCAA Transfer Portal. Gilber Edmond jumped into the portal on Thursday afternoon. Just moments after news was posted to TheBigSpur, the third-year defensive end posted his announcement. This season, Edmond had 39 tackles,...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Spun

Alabama Wide Receiver Announces Transfer Destination

Alabama wide receiver JoJo Earle has wasted no time choosing his next team. On Saturday, Earle announced on Instagram that he's taking his talents to TCU. He posted a photo of himself in a TCU uniform with the caption: "Click ya heels three times." Earle entered the NCAA transfer portal...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Top Transfer Quarterback Reportedly Cancels Major Visit

Former Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall was initially set to visit Auburn this weekend. According to On3's Jeffrey Lee, those plans have been canceled. It's unclear why McCall canceled his visit. Earlier this week, he announced his intentions to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Auburn sounded like a very intriguing...
AUBURN, AL
On3.com

Where the five-star recruits in the 2023 class are committed

The On3 Consensus is a complete and equally-weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. The On3 Consensus increases the total number of fiver-star recruits throughout the recruiting cycle. This solves for the problem of awarding five-star ratings too early in the recruiting process. National Signing Day...
IOWA STATE
atozsports.com

Coveted player in NCAA transfer portal set to visit Tennessee Vols

One of the most coveted players in the NCAA transfer portal is reportedly set to visit the Tennessee Vols this weekend. According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Rhode Island offensive lineman Ajani Cornelius will visit Tennessee and Ohio State this weekend. Cornelius is one of those rare “hidden gems”...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Former College Basketball Star, Coach Has Died At 64

Prominent college basketball figure Louis Orr has passed away at 64 years old, per reports from CBS Sports insider Jon Rothstein. Orr was a star player at Syracuse and a former head coach of Sienna, Seton Hall and Bowling Green. He most recently served as an assistant on Patrick Ewing's staff at Georgetown.
NEW YORK STATE
247Sports

South Carolina recruiting rewind

It’s one of the busiest recruiting times of the year for the South Carolina Gamecocks football coaches. TheBigSpur and 247Sports have written several stories and provided plenty of updates on some of the top targets for the 2023 class. But there’s also the NCAA Transfer Portal. And the 2024 cycle.
COLUMBIA, SC
a-z-animals.com

The Flag of Tennessee: History, Meaning, and Symbolism

Tennessee is a beautiful state, full of natural and man-made attractions for visitors. From hiking in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park to exploring the bustling city of Nashville, there are plenty of things to see and do when visiting Tennessee. Get close to nature by taking a cruise on one of the many rivers running through the state. Visit historical sites such as Graceland or Fort Loudoun State Historic Park to learn more about Tennessee’s rich history. Marvel at spectacular views from Lookout Mountain and Clingmans Dome, or take a drive along The Trace Parkway. Whether you’re looking for outdoor adventure or cultural exploration, Tennessee has something for everyone!
TENNESSEE STATE
247Sports

Stetson Bennett says Georgia has ‘the best scout team in America’

Before a press conference featuring all four Heisman Trophy finalists ended on Saturday evening, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett had one more thing to say. Bennett and fellow finalists Caleb Williams, Max Duggan and CJ Stroud had been asked about team success and how that success helped propel the players to New York, and Bennett began by discussing his love for his teammates and how much he enjoys watching them play the game. But as the other quarterbacks gave their thoughts on how their teammates set them up for so much individual success, Bennett realized he had left something out.
ATHENS, GA
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
34K+
Followers
2K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy