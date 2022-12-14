College Football World Reacts To Jalin Hyatt's Big Announcement

Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Jalin Hyatt has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft and won't play in the Orange Bowl, the wideout announced in a statement this afternoon.

Hyatt, who caught an FBS-leading 15 receiving touchdowns in 2022 with the Volunteers, appears ready to make the jump to the next level.

As a result of Hyatt's announcement this Wednesday, Tennessee is now without two of their top four receiving options for the team's upcoming Orange Bowl matchup with Clemson. Cedric Tillman, a senior wideout for the Volunteers, also plans to sit out the Orange Bowl after declaring for the NFL Draft earlier this week.

Let's take a look at some of the top reactions to Jalin Hyatt's huge decision.

College football's Biletnikoff Award winner as the nation's top wideout this season, Hyatt has undoubtedly left his mark on the Volunteer football program.

"Thanks for the memories young man. You helped right the ship when others bailed. You will forever have a special part in vol football lore. Go be great," Volunteer supporter Kevin McDivott tweeted Wednesday.

"Proud of the work put in, and the work yet to come! Don’t ever stop chasing greatness! Love you bro," Tennessee analyst Mitch Militello writes.

In addition to several tweets thanking Hyatt for his time in Rocky Top, others are already projecting the Tennessee star to continue his success in the NFL.

"One of the best receivers in the nation is headed to the NFL. Someone will be getting a good one next April," New York Daily News' Antwan Staley said following Hyatt's announcement.

"Probably the right decision for Hyatt. He would have put up huge numbers again next season but unlikely that he would greatly improve Draft stock if he is already a borderline 1st Rounder," Chad Withrow wrote Wednesday.

The college football world also appeared to appreciate Hyatt's statement in general, with several twitter users lauding over his character.

"Jalin’s notes to his parents in this message are particularly cool to see. Can’t imagine how proud they are to see the hard work paying off. All the hours of going to practices, games, working when no one is looking, has led to a chance to be an early round pick. Special moment," Zach Ragan tweeted .

"Hey kiddos, pay attention to what he says to his mama and daddy. Sometimes we do know what we’re talking about. Go do work," another Volunteer supporter wrote.