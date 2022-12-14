ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

Duchess County Sheriff's Office: Man arrested after crack cocaine found in home

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Officials say a man was arrested after drugs were found in his Poughkeepsie home.

The Duchess County Task Force says it found crack cocaine at a residence on Weed Street earlier this month, which led to the arrest of Raymond White.

White was arraigned in the City of Poughkeepsie Court and brought to the Duchess County Jail, where he remained until he posted bail.

White posted bail and was released from jail on Wednesday.

