nbc16.com
Governor-Elect Tina Kotek launches transition website with information on Listening Tour
SALEM, Ore. — Governor-Elect Tina Kotek has launched a website with information on the transition team, job openings and a tour of all of the state's counties, Kotek announced in a tweet Friday. According to the website, Kotek "is committed to visiting every county in Oregon in her first...
nbc16.com
Harney Co. judge halts Measure 114 ban on high capacity magazines in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — A state judge has placed a hold on Oregon's new gun control law, Measure 114, until questions about its constitutionality can be decided. Circuit Court Judge Robert Raschio in Harney County released the written ruling Thursday granting a preliminary injunction on the measure. His decision follows...
nbc16.com
Health concerns rise as 'tripledemic' tightens
SEATTLE (KOMO) — Doctors say this is the worst flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) season in years. "For influenza, all by itself, we are seeing between five and 10 times the number of cases and hospitalizations that we would typically expect this time of year," said Dr. John Dunn, the medical director of preventative care at Kaiser Permanente Washington.
nbc16.com
Oregon moves to stop coyote killing contests
Oregon officials are moving toward ending coyote killing contests. Killing contests often include cash and prizes to kill coyotes. According to the Humane Society, more than 1,000 coyotes have been killed in such contests over the past four years in Oregon. On Friday, the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission voted...
nbc16.com
Northeast Mississippi county rejects medical marijuana sales
PONTOTOC, Miss. (AP) — Voters in a northeast Mississippi county and city have rejected making it legal to sell, grow and process medical marijuana legal in two separate elections. Nearly 80% of voters inside the city of Pontotoc rejected the referendum on Thursday. More than 70% of voters in...
nbc16.com
Oregon Youth Challenge Program sees 131 cadets graduate
REDMOND, Ore. — The Oregon Youth Challenge Program (OYCP) graduated 131 cadets from their 22-week program, Wednesday. The ceremony was held at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center on December 14. OYCP is the Oregon National Guard's alternative high school, it gives at-risk students another chance to catch...
nbc16.com
California activists ask for land and $350k+ in reparations, warn of 'backlash' if request denied
OAKLAND, Calif. (TND) — A recommendation to provide over $223,000 in reparation payments per eligible Black Californian, sent to California’s Reparations Task Force, stirred a frenzy earlier this month over the high dollar amount. But, despite opposition to the seemingly heavy-handed payout, some individuals think the task force is still hundreds-of-thousands of dollars, and 15-20 acres of land, short.
nbc16.com
How to be a helpful holiday host for people struggling with alcohol
PORTLAND, Ore. — These winter holidays, like past winter holidays, can often center around the bar and the bottle as alcohol is a celebratory centerpiece. "All of our holiday parties generally have alcohol and they’re surrounded by alcohol," said Chloe Rusca, a behavioral health consultant with Kaiser Permanente in Clackamas.
nbc16.com
Week-long winter storm impacting Northeast, upper Midwest coming to a close
WASHINGTON (TND) — The final piece of a massive storm system that's crawled across the country is now hovering over New England. Light snow showers gradually coming to an end over the northern Plains and upper Midwest where winter weather advisories remain in place. According to the Weather Prediction Center, blowing snow could result in near-zero visibility at times and snow-covered roads will make travel dangerous.
nbc16.com
School winter break burdens food-insecure families with getting food
AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) — Children in Central Texas are out of school for winter break, or they are about to be. For food-insecure families, the recess presents a problem. During the last couple of years, there has been an extra focus and federal funding to ensure all kids were fed. In 2022, however, things are different. Between federal waivers lapsing earlier this year, and inflation, food-insecure families might be looking at a struggle to feed their kids while school is out.
