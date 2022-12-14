Read full article on original website
Part of Michigan could become hot as Georgia summer. This is what it looks like by 2100.
With much of the continent’s fresh water and without the massive wildfires of the west or the hurricanes of the coasts, Michigan is ideally situated to evade the worst of climate change. But temperatures will rise. Michigan’s hottest summer days by the year 2100 will feel like parts of...
traverseticker.com
The Outdoor Recreation Report: Big Grants, Deer Hunting Stats, And Other 2022 Takeaways
Hundreds of thousands of grant dollars coming to northern Michigan to spur park improvements. Stabilized traffic at local outdoor recreation attractions, after two years of record-breaking numbers. Concerning trends of decline in the world of deer hunting. These are a few of the key takeaways from 2022 for outdoor recreation in northern Michigan. The Ticker touched base with District 4 of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) – which services Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Benzie, Lake, Manistee, Mason, Mecosta, Newaygo, Oceana, Osceola, and Wexford counties – to get a 2022 report card for up-north parks, wildlife, and more.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan’s Chances for a White Christmas Are Changing
Everybody love discussing the possibility of getting a white Christmas, but what actually is a white Christmas? According to the National Weather Service, the actual definition for a white Christmas is one inch of snow on the ground by 7 a.m. Dec. 25. While a white Christmas in Michigan seemed...
‘There’s nature everywhere:’ family who found climate haven home in Michigan
This story is part of a series exploring Michigan’s housing, infrastructure and greenspace amid climate change. Climate change continues to impact the world and people are flocking to Michigan, now seen as a ‘climate haven.’. One family uprooted their lives in Oregon due to the raging wildfires. Another...
Watch This Michigan News Anchor Gets A Surprise Proposal On Live TV
I remember when I proposed to my wife Lindsey eight years ago. I was so freaking nervous as I walked with her along the Lake Michigan shoreline at sunset. I held her by my side and told her how much I loved her, and after a few minutes that felt like an eternity, I finally mustered up the courage and got down on one knee, and asked her to spend the rest of her life with me.
theevreport.com
Meijer First Retailer to Run All-Electric Semitrucks in Cold Weather Environment
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich – Meijer, a retailer that operates one of the largest fleets in Michigan with 250 semi trucks and is the first in North America to implement the Environmental Protection Agency’s 2010 near-zero emissions standards in 2009, is once again leading the retail industry by deploying two of the first all-electric semi trucks outside of California.
Plan Ahead: Should We Charge Tolls On Michigan’s Famous Zilwaukee Bridge?
Since toll bridges are becoming a thing in the Bay City area it got me thinking about other major bridges within Michigan, we might consider tolling for future maintenance and reconstruction needs. Is the I-75 Zilwaukee Bridge toll free?. It is. And it took an awful long time to build...
Inside an Abandoned Gas Station Along US-2 in the Upper Peninsula, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. If you've ever traveled in the Upper Peninsula, you more than likely have driven across US-2. It goes completely across the UP, across the country, and ends up in Everett in the state of Washington. So yeah, it's not just a UP thing.
Michigan Swaps Toledo for Upper Peninsula On This Day in 1836
I think we can all agree that Michigan came out ahead in that trade!. The official motto of the Great Lakes State is, "Si quaeris peninsulam amoenam circumspice." Translated from Latin it means, "If you seek a pleasant peninsula, look about you." Throughout my time living in states like Nebraska...
Michigan’s flu surge is early and could already be outpacing pre-COVID seasons
Michigan is seeing an above-average spike in influenza hospitalizations despite lagging national data indicating the state was among the five lowest states just last week. During the second week of December, Corewell Health East identified 760 flu patients, up from 344 such cases during the final week of November. During that time, the inpatient census for flu jumped from 43 patients to 79, according to Dr. Matthew Sims, the hospital’s director of infectious disease.
Michigan’s Below Average Christmas Spirit Will Only Cost You $15 To Participate
The holiday season always feels a little more festive when you decorate your home. From wreaths to Christmas tree, there is literally never a dull moment, especially when you string up Christmas lights. Do you ever think about how expensive it is to decorate only for the holidays?. Thanks to...
Michigan Top100 commit Chris Ewald recruiting other top Florida targets
On Friday, Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep 2025 four-star cornerback Chris Ewald made a commitment to Michigan. He becomes the first commitment in the 2025 class for the Maize and Blue. The talented youngster had been to Ann Arbor a few times early on in his recruitment and formed a strong...
hbsdealer.com
Nation’s Best acquires Forslund Building Supply
Three-location business establishes presence in Michigan and Wisconsin. Nation’s Best, one of the country’s fastest-growing independent home improvement companies, announced that it has added Forslund Building Supply to its family of banners. A Do it Best dealer, Forslund operates three locations in Ironwood, Caspian, and Norway, Mich. The...
Mackinac Island Still Has A Working Michigan Bell Payphone
It's funny when you see a spot on a wall where there was once a pay phone and kind of say to yourself, "wow do I feel old." Payphones were once on almost every other street corner, and although the company Michigan Bell is no longer active, it is run by Michigan AT&T, which is why there are at least a few working Michigan Bell payphones in the state.
Oh Snow! Parts of West Michigan Could Get 10 Inches of Snow This Weekend
It's looking like a wintry weekend in West Michigan... We recently told you it's likely West Michigan will see a white Christmas in 2022, as the National Weather Services predicts colder than average temperatures and snowfall above normal for the week leading up to the holiday - and NWS has just issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of West Michigan this weekend, Dec. 16-18, 2022.
Michigan Democrats want to steal my rights so they can reward their union buddies
Michigan Democrats want to end right-to-work and force me to join a union. That's so Gov. Whitmer and her Democrat allies can reward their union buddies.
Michigan movie theaters struggle 🍿
Good morning! It's finally Friday. Perhaps you have some fun holiday events on the calendar for this weekend. Movie theaters across metro Detroit are hoping your plans include a trip to the silver screen (extra popcorn butter, please). 🍿 Theaters have been under increasing financial pressure since the pandemic sped up our usage...
Up North Voice
Winter pruning tips for healthier trees
REGION – It’s easy to think that yardwork is over during snow season, but there’s a perfect winter task waiting if you’re itching to get outdoors – pruning. Pruning is more than just giving your trees and shrubs a trim. Sure, whacking branch ends off will make a tree neater, but a bit of technique will help ensure its health and vitality. Pruning removes damaged or sick parts of trees and can stimulate new growth and fruit production.
The Last Inmate Executed in Iowa Was from St. Johns, Michigan: 1963
Victor Harry Feguer was a convicted murderer, the last to be executed in Iowa, and for thirty eight years was the last federal inmate executed in the United States.....and was from Michigan. Born in St. Johns in 1935, he spent his youth in Michigan. 25 years later, in 1960, he...
Accuracy affirmed or errors exposed? Inside Michigan’s proposal recount
ST. JOHNS, MI – The rustling of paper overtakes a city hall meeting room as election workers recount thousands of ballots by hand from four central Michigan counties. Votes examined here are among hundreds of thousands from 43 counties recounted since last Wednesday. So far, results have changed very, very little.
