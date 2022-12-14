ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

The Outdoor Recreation Report: Big Grants, Deer Hunting Stats, And Other 2022 Takeaways

Hundreds of thousands of grant dollars coming to northern Michigan to spur park improvements. Stabilized traffic at local outdoor recreation attractions, after two years of record-breaking numbers. Concerning trends of decline in the world of deer hunting. These are a few of the key takeaways from 2022 for outdoor recreation in northern Michigan. The Ticker touched base with District 4 of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) – which services Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Benzie, Lake, Manistee, Mason, Mecosta, Newaygo, Oceana, Osceola, and Wexford counties – to get a 2022 report card for up-north parks, wildlife, and more.
Michigan’s Chances for a White Christmas Are Changing

Everybody love discussing the possibility of getting a white Christmas, but what actually is a white Christmas? According to the National Weather Service, the actual definition for a white Christmas is one inch of snow on the ground by 7 a.m. Dec. 25. While a white Christmas in Michigan seemed...
Watch This Michigan News Anchor Gets A Surprise Proposal On Live TV

I remember when I proposed to my wife Lindsey eight years ago. I was so freaking nervous as I walked with her along the Lake Michigan shoreline at sunset. I held her by my side and told her how much I loved her, and after a few minutes that felt like an eternity, I finally mustered up the courage and got down on one knee, and asked her to spend the rest of her life with me.
Meijer First Retailer to Run All-Electric Semitrucks in Cold Weather Environment

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich – Meijer, a retailer that operates one of the largest fleets in Michigan with 250 semi trucks and is the first in North America to implement the Environmental Protection Agency’s 2010 near-zero emissions standards in 2009, is once again leading the retail industry by deploying two of the first all-electric semi trucks outside of California.
Inside an Abandoned Gas Station Along US-2 in the Upper Peninsula, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. If you've ever traveled in the Upper Peninsula, you more than likely have driven across US-2. It goes completely across the UP, across the country, and ends up in Everett in the state of Washington. So yeah, it's not just a UP thing.
Michigan’s flu surge is early and could already be outpacing pre-COVID seasons

Michigan is seeing an above-average spike in influenza hospitalizations despite lagging national data indicating the state was among the five lowest states just last week. During the second week of December, Corewell Health East identified 760 flu patients, up from 344 such cases during the final week of November. During that time, the inpatient census for flu jumped from 43 patients to 79, according to Dr. Matthew Sims, the hospital’s director of infectious disease.
Nation’s Best acquires Forslund Building Supply

Three-location business establishes presence in Michigan and Wisconsin. Nation’s Best, one of the country’s fastest-growing independent home improvement companies, announced that it has added Forslund Building Supply to its family of banners. A Do it Best dealer, Forslund operates three locations in Ironwood, Caspian, and Norway, Mich. The...
Oh Snow! Parts of West Michigan Could Get 10 Inches of Snow This Weekend

It's looking like a wintry weekend in West Michigan... We recently told you it's likely West Michigan will see a white Christmas in 2022, as the National Weather Services predicts colder than average temperatures and snowfall above normal for the week leading up to the holiday - and NWS has just issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of West Michigan this weekend, Dec. 16-18, 2022.
Michigan movie theaters struggle 🍿

Good morning! It's finally Friday. Perhaps you have some fun holiday events on the calendar for this weekend. Movie theaters across metro Detroit are hoping your plans include a trip to the silver screen (extra popcorn butter, please). 🍿 Theaters have been under increasing financial pressure since the pandemic sped up our usage...
Winter pruning tips for healthier trees

REGION – It’s easy to think that yardwork is over during snow season, but there’s a perfect winter task waiting if you’re itching to get outdoors – pruning. Pruning is more than just giving your trees and shrubs a trim. Sure, whacking branch ends off will make a tree neater, but a bit of technique will help ensure its health and vitality. Pruning removes damaged or sick parts of trees and can stimulate new growth and fruit production.
The Game 730AM has the best sports coverage for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

