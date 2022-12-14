ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

Chrissy Teigen Shares Jolly Photo From Holiday Party With Husband John Legend and Kids

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, and their two kids, Luna and Miles, are going all out with their Christmas celebrations this year. After sharing a bit of the family's outing to Santa’s North Pole Journey in Los Angeles, California, which resulted in a selfie with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus, Teigen's new social media post highlighted another of her family's recent holiday celebrations.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Creative Chaos With Elf On The Shelf

The Elf on the Shelf, it's either something you have fun doing or regret purchasing. Getting creative each and every night with your elf can be time consuming. For me, I like moving the elf every night, I struggle with coming up with awesome ideas for our elf. The best part is the excitement my son gets each morning trying to find our elf.
GEORGIA STATE
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Happy Ending for Great Dane Stranded for Weeks on Harrison, Michigan Lake

Consider it a Christmas miracle of sorts. Just in time for the holidays, the dog stranded for weeks on a Harrison, Michigan lake has found her "furever" home. We first told you the tragic story of the Great Dane named Zaria that started to unfold in August when the dog got off her collar and somehow made its way into nearby Cranberry Lake and swam across making her way to an island. Once there, Zaria could not make her way back and became stranded.
HARRISON, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Who Remembers the 1989 Board Game, Great Lakes Cargo?

While scrolling through Facebook the other day, I stumbled upon a potentially forgotten Great Lakes-themed board game. In the Facebook group Ship Junkies, a post was shared by André Boudreault that included a picture of a board game I had never heard of: Great Lakes Cargo. Judging by the photo alone, it looks like a combo of Monopoly and Risk only with cargo ships:
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Let’s Eat – This Is Michigan’s Favorite Pasta Meal

When it comes to pasta dishes, the pasta-abilities are endless. Think about it - from rigatoni to ravioli and every delicious pasta in between - it is really tough to beat a meal with noodles, sauce, and a glass of red wine. Throw in a side dish, a piece of garlic bread, or a dinner roll, and you have one of life's most enjoyable meals.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Game 730 AM WVFN

The Game 730 AM WVFN

Lansing, MI
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
515K+
Views
ABOUT

The Game 730AM has the best sports coverage for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy