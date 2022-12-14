Consider it a Christmas miracle of sorts. Just in time for the holidays, the dog stranded for weeks on a Harrison, Michigan lake has found her "furever" home. We first told you the tragic story of the Great Dane named Zaria that started to unfold in August when the dog got off her collar and somehow made its way into nearby Cranberry Lake and swam across making her way to an island. Once there, Zaria could not make her way back and became stranded.

HARRISON, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO