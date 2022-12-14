BALTIMORE -- A 16-year-old boy is accused of shooting a 62-year-old man during a robbery this month in Federal Hill, Baltimore Police said. The teen, who was arrested Wednesday, is charged with attempted first-degree murder in the shooting. Officers responded around 2:40 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2 to the 100 block of West Hamburg Street for a reported shooting, where they found the man suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. He was rushed to an area hospital. The shooting happened two blocks from a busy Charles Street strip of restaurants, bars and small businesses in the popular South Baltimore neighborhood.Detectives arrested the teen in Northwest Baltimore, and he was taken to Central Booking, police said.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO