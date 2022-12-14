Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott confirms he has sent 8,400 migrants to the D.C area, wants VP Kamala Harris to visit the Texas borderJalyn SmootTexas State
Longstanding DSW Shoes Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
5 Christmas Eve Delicacies In Washington You Should Try With Your FamilyWrld_FaymuzWashington State
T.J. Maxx Permanently Closing on Christmas Eve - Friendship Heights Location ShuttersTy D.Washington, DC
This Christmas Themed Boat Cruise Might Be the Most Unique Holiday Attraction in MarylandTravel MavenAnnapolis, MD
Related
17-year-old shot in Northern Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore Police Department are investigating the shooting of a 17-year-old male victim on Friday. According to police, at approximately 6:49 p.m. Northern District officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of Edgecombe Circle North to investigate a reported gun discharge. Officers responded and located a 17-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. It has been revealed that the victim was walking when he heard gunshots and noticed that he had been shot. Northern District Shooting detectives responded and assumed The post 17-year-old shot in Northern Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
Suspect arrested for deadly shooting inside Southeast, D.C. apartment building
WASHINGTON - A man is in custody accused of shooting and killing a man inside a Southeast, D.C. apartment in October, according to police. Metropolitan Police Department officials say on Friday they arrested Myron Hickson, 34, of District Heights, Maryland, in connection with the case. The incident happened at an...
NBC Washington
Man Killed, Woman Hurt in Northwest DC Shooting: Police
One person was killed and another was shot Saturday after someone opened fire in Adams Morgan, according to authorities. D.C. police said they were alerted by ShotSpotter technology to a shooting at around 1:20 a.m. in front of 1608 Belmont Street NW. First responders found a man, identified as 30-year-old...
60-year-old man fatally stabbed in West Baltimore on Saturday, police say
BALTIMORE -- A man was fatally stabbed in Baltimore's Harlem Park neighborhood on Saturday, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the western side of the city went to investigate a report of a cutting in the 1300 block of Edmondson Avenue around 7:40 p.m., police said.Once there, they found a 60-year-old man with multiple stab wounds, according to authorities.An ambulance took the man to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.Anyone with information about the deadly stabbing should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
$8,000 Reward Offered To Identify Suspects In Baltimore Murder
Police are offering a large reward for information on the suspects responsible for the murder of a Baltimore man earlier this month, authorities say. Gerald Reed was killed in the 5600 block of Albanene Place on Friday, Dec. 9, according to Baltimore police. Officials are offering a $8,000 reward to...
Police make arrest in Southeast DC homicide
WASHINGTON — Police made an arrest Friday in a shooting that left a 38-year-old man dead in Southeast D.C. back in October. Around 2:53 a.m., on Oct. 28, members of the 7th District responded to the 900 block of Bellevue Street, Southeast for the report of a shooting. When...
Greenbelt police investigating early morning shooting
GREENBELT CITY, MD – The Greenbelt City Police Department is investigating and early morning shooting in the area of Springhill Terrace. A 911 call reporting a shooting in the 6100 block of Springhill was made at around 4:30 am. Upon arrival, police found a bullet that had struck a residence, No one was injured. At this time, police have not identified any suspects. No arrests have been made. The post Greenbelt police investigating early morning shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police identify body of pregnant woman found shot, dead in apartment
SILVER SPRING, MD – The body of a woman found dead inside a Silver Spring apartment last Friday has been identified as Denise Middleton. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police Department said the 26-year-old woman was allegedly killed by Torrey Damien Moore sometime in October of this year. As Montgomery County Police executed a search warrant for a homicide committed by Moore on Thursday, December 8, 2022, Middleton’s body was discovered. After the shooting death of 61-year-old Ayalew Wondimu, an employee of the Dash In Convenience Store, located in the 11100 block of New Hampshire Avenue, officers obtained The post Police identify body of pregnant woman found shot, dead in apartment appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
4 men arrested in deadly November shooting of 19-year-old in Silver Spring
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Four suspects have been taken into custody in connection with a deadly November shooting in Montgomery County. Montgomery County Police announced on Thursday that 18-year-old Elvin Manuel Guzman-Machato, 19-year-old Junior Francisco Del-Cid, 23-year-old Elmer Lopez-Cortez, and 24-year-old Jonathan Adonys Leon-Chacon were all taken into custody in connection with the shooting.
Shots Fired: Walkersville Man In Custody After Shooting At Woman, Driver Fleeing Assault: FCSO
A strange scene played out in Frederick County on Wednesday afternoon that ended with one man in police custody after allegedly assaulting a woman and firing a gun at a delivery driver escorting her to safety, police say. Walkersville resident David Blank, 60, is facing multiple assault and other charges...
Police: Pregnant woman stabbed in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were searching for a suspect on Friday after they said a pregnant woman was stabbed. Police were called to the 4500 block of Central Avenue NE during the afternoon after a woman was stabbed. They said that the victim told officers she was pregnant. Police did not give an […]
MPD: 5-week-old puppy stolen during violent home invasion and burglary in Southwest DC
WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public's help identifying and locating suspects involved in a violent home invasion and burglary in Southwest D.C. Thursday night. Around 7 p.m. Dec. 15, police say three suspects forced their way into a home in the 100...
WTOP
Police identify suspect, victim in DC apparent road-rage shooting
D.C. police on Thursday released the names of the victim and the man arrested for Wednesday’s apparent road-rage killing in Southeast. Anthony Williams, 44, of Gaithersburg, Maryland, was arrested Wednesday in the death of Brooklyn Michael Lynn, 33, of Southeast, on Good Hope Road near Naylor Road. The incident...
theblackandwhite.net
Former Whitman student sentenced to 40 years in prison for Bethesda murder
A Montgomery County Circuit Court judge sentenced former Whitman student Joshua Wright to 40 years in prison on Wednesday for the murder of a 33-year-old man in downtown Bethesda in December 2021. The 18-year-old pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in July as part of a plea agreement with local prosecutors.
16-year-old charged with attempted murder in Federal Hill robbery
A 16-year-old male has been arrested anc harged with the attempted murder of a 62-year-old earlier this month
Teen accused of shooting 62-year-old man in Federal Hill robbery
BALTIMORE -- A 16-year-old boy is accused of shooting a 62-year-old man during a robbery this month in Federal Hill, Baltimore Police said. The teen, who was arrested Wednesday, is charged with attempted first-degree murder in the shooting. Officers responded around 2:40 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2 to the 100 block of West Hamburg Street for a reported shooting, where they found the man suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. He was rushed to an area hospital. The shooting happened two blocks from a busy Charles Street strip of restaurants, bars and small businesses in the popular South Baltimore neighborhood.Detectives arrested the teen in Northwest Baltimore, and he was taken to Central Booking, police said.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore County man guilty of city murder gets 15 year federal sentence for carjacking
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man from Baltimore County was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison, followed by supervised probation, according to the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office. 21-year-old Daquan Murphy of Randallstown was also convicted of killing a person in Baltimore during the crime spree. According to federal...
mocoshow.com
15 Year Sentence for 7-Eleven Shooting Involving Ex-Boyfriend of Co-Worker
Per the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office: In the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, MD, the honorable Judge John Maloney has sentenced defendant, Zekale Long, 42, of Silver Spring, to life in prison suspend all but 15 years. Long pleaded guilty on October 27th, 2022, to Attempted First-Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony Violent Crime.
Bay Net
Officer Shot In Calvert County Following High-Speed Pursuit
Read the update from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. UPDATE at 11:00 p.m.: The officer is currently being flown to MedStar Washington Hospital for further treatment. The officer’s condition is still unknown. UPDATE at 10:45 p.m.: The officer has reportedly been transported to Calvert Health, and is being...
Innocent Bystander Shot, Killed During Potential Road-Rage Incident In DC
Authorities say that a possible road-rage incident on a busy DC roadway ended in tragedy when a Maryland man pulled out a gun and killed an innocent bystander who was not even involved in the initial crash. Gaithersburg resident Anthony Williams, 44, has been charged with murdering Southeast, Washington, DC...
Comments / 0