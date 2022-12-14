Read full article on original website
NEWSBTC
What Happens If Crypto Exchange Binance Bust Like FTX and Terra?
Binance bust will create huge impact on the entire crypto market including bitcoin. ETHW, USDC, XDC, XCN, CSPR, BSV relatively remain unaffected even after Binance bust. In the crypto market, a lot can change within a day. In May, the cryptocurrencies TerraUSD (UST) and Terra (LUNA) crashed after Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX.com, engaged in market manipulation.
NEWSBTC
Benefits Of The Next Big Coin In Crypto Toon Finance (TFT) DEX new Pancakeswap (CAKE)
Everyone Is Talking About Toon Finance Because Of Benefits the project offers. The cryptocurrency market has a wide variety of coins for sale. Despite this, Toon Finance is the most popular internet trend now dominating the industry. It swept into the cryptocurrency market like a tidal wave and is quickly replacing a large number of currently used cryptocurrencies. If you want to learn more about Toon Finance and its benefits, you’ve come to the right spot.
NEWSBTC
CoinEx Launches Proof of Reserve to Ensure Asset Security and Build a Crypto Trust System
Since 2022 kicked off, the crypto industry has witnessed a series of incidents involving security breaches. Three Arrows Capital was accused of misappropriating client funds and faced a liquidity crisis; FTX also suffered a run that led to a liquidity crunch because it misused users’ assets. To date, many individual and institutional investors still cannot get their money back from Three Arrows Capital and FTX. Crypto technology was showered with praise when it was invented, and people used to say that it was the trust machine that would enable full information transparency. However, after more than a decade since the birth of Bitcoin, today’s crypto industry is accused of frequent frauds and a lack of transparency.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Just Signaled “Sell” And It’s Vulnerable to More Downsides
Ethereum started a fresh decline from the $1,350 resistance against the US Dollar. ETH traded below $1,300 and is showing bearish signs. Ethereum started another decline and traded below the $1,300 support. The price is now trading below $1,290 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There was a break...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Backpedals To $16,000 Level As Crypto Market Sheds $50 Billion
In the past 24 hours, Bitcoin has slid beneath the important support level of $17,000 as weekly bears have taken the driver’s seat. The most popular cryptocurrency is presently selling at $16,723, a decrease of 2.5% over the past week. There has been significant selling pressure on the cryptocurrency...
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
NEWSBTC
Metaspins: The One-Stop Shop For Online Casino And Crypto Aficionados
A legitimate and user-friendly crypto platform that offers a hefty welcome bonus and a wide array of games to choose from, Metaspins leverages the power of Web3 technologies and cryptocurrencies. With more than 2,500 games to choose from, including slots, baccarat, roulette, dice and blackjack, Metaspins provides various types of...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Plummets Below $17,000 After Audit Firm Mazars Pauses Work For Binance
The Bitcoin price has once again fallen below the $17,000 mark after it became known that the auditing firm Mazars will pause its work with Binance. Already in the last few days, rumors and FUD about Binance intensified. As NewsBTC reported, investors are worried that Binance is not keeping enough...
NEWSBTC
What Is COCOS? And How It Ended Up Replacing XRP In The Crypto Top 10?
An unknown cryptocurrency called Cocos-BCX (COCOS) surprised market participants by sneaking into the crypto top 10 by market cap. Out of the bloom, the token records over $25 billion in market capitalization, according to data from CoinMarketCap. The platform experienced a bug that allowed COCOS to rise in the industry’s...
NEWSBTC
Stablecoins Flow Into Spot Exchanges, Fuel For Christmas Bitcoin Rally?
On-chain data shows the number of stablecoin transactions going into spot exchanges have risen recently, something that could help fuel a Christmas Bitcoin rally. Stablecoin Deposits To Spot Exchanges Have Shown Increasing Demand Recently. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, there has been an increasing demand...
NEWSBTC
ADA Price Sheds 5% In The Last 7 Days Even As Trade Volume Soars
Cardano has been on the downside since ADA reached an all-time-high of $3.10 back in September 2021. As of writing, the 9th top crypto has dropped 5% in the last seven days. In comparison, major cryptocurrencies like Ethereum lost over 4.5%, and Bitcoin shed 2% in the same timeframe. However,...
NEWSBTC
Best Tokens to Buy in Crypto Winter: RTC, USDT & BNB
We are now in a crypto winter – meaning that digital asset prices have taken a significant hit in recent months. On the other hand, this an excellent opportunity for investors to buy a range of crypto tokens at a discounted price. This guide ranks the best crypto winter...
NEWSBTC
Whale Accumulation Paints Bullish Picture For XRP
XRP whales have taken advantage of the price decline recorded in the crypto market to fill up their bags. These large investors have been rapidly buying up the tokens and increasing the percentage of supply they hold. In the last month, the holdings of these large whales have seen a significant uptick, sending their cumulative total holdings to one of the highest it has ever been.
NEWSBTC
Analyst Review Crypto Prices: Polygon, Snowfall Protocol & Bitcoin Cash
The revelation that the upcoming Snowfall Protocol (SNW) will create a new layer of transactions and charge lower transaction fees than existing networks like Polygon (Matic) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) has kicked off a frenzy in the cryptocurrency market. Analysts already weigh this new project’s possibilities and why they believe it may have a brighter future than its competitors.
NEWSBTC
End Of Litecoin Rally? LTC Plunges 7% In Last 24 Hours
Litecoin has observed a plunge of more than 7% in the last 24 hours, suggesting that the coin’s bullish momentum may have come to an end. Litecoin Drops Hard TodayS But Is Up 20% In The Last Month. While the rest of the crypto market was struggling, LTC enjoyed...
NEWSBTC
AVAX Eyes The Next Resistance, Is It Time To Go Long?
The Avalanche (AVAX) price has been undetermined for quite a number of weeks now. The altcoin is now logging gains on the daily chart as it rose over 3% in that time frame. The coin shows signs of optimism ever since it moved up from the $12.90 support mark. The...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Why BTC Could Still Tumble Below $16K
Bitcoin price failed to clear $18,000 and corrected lower. BTC is signaling bearish signs and might even start a fresh decline in the coming sessions. Bitcoin started a downward move and traded below the $17,600 support. The price is trading below $17,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
NEWSBTC
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Continues To Decline – What’s Causing The Drop?
The past few days have seen a decline in the price of crypto assets such as Shiba Inu (SHIB), with inflation and other macroeconomic factors in play, as other cryptocurrencies registered gains. Macroeconomic factors have historically impacted crypto prices. Recently, the FUD (fear, uncertainty and doubt) levels in the market...
NEWSBTC
Go Big Or Go Home – The New Meme Coin, Big Eyes Coin, Aiming To Compete Against Polygon And Litecoin
Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Polygon (MATIC), and Litecoin (LTC) have proven to be of great value to traders, investors, and cryptocurrency consumers. Due to the increasing popularity of the cryptocurrency industry in terms of transaction volume and usage, the market continues to expand significantly. A growing number of developers and financial advisors now see cryptocurrencies as a great financial asset. With thousands of cryptocurrencies in circulation around the world, there is a growing need for a cryptocurrency platform that can efficiently meet the needs of dynamic customers. We compare and contrast 3 cryptocurrency projects that contributed to the growth of cryptocurrencies.
NEWSBTC
Whales Accumulate $726 Million In Bitcoin, Report Shows
Bitcoin and the crypto market have been of late seeing most prices of crypto in red, with little hope for an uptrend, at least based on charts. The past few weeks have seen growing fear and doubt about the asset class. However, despite the recent trend in the market, the...
