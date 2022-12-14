ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rehoboth, MA

Turnto10.com

Providence man hit by truck, killed in Franklin

A man was hit by a truck and killed in Franklin, Massachusetts on Friday morning. The Norfolk County District Attorney's Office identified the man as 31-year-old Cloutier Perez of Providence. Police and fire crews were called to XPO Logistics on Grove Street at about 6:30 a.m. for a report of...
FRANKLIN, MA
Turnto10.com

Man accused of killing elderly couple in Marshfield pleads not guilty

MARSHFIELD, Mass. (WJAR) — The man accused of killing an elderly couple in Marshfield, Massachusetts pleaded not guilty to murder charges on Friday, according to Boston media reports. Christopher Keeley, 27, was brought back to Massachusetts after being arrested in Florida nearly two weeks ago. Carl and Vicki Mattson...
MARSHFIELD, MA
Turnto10.com

Tractor-trailer crash on I-95 shuts down highway for hours

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island State Police said Friday that a crash was cleared about eight hours after it shut down Interstate 95 north in Cranston and left one person dead. State police said the the crash was reported just before 1 a.m. near the Route 10 overpass.
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Man reported missing found dead in East Greenwich

(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said a man reported missing in East Greenwich was found dead on Thursday. Mike Healey with DEM told NBC 10 News the body of 33-year-old David Craig was found at around 2:20 p.m. on the western side of Carr's Pond at Big River Management Area.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
Turnto10.com

'It's here to stay:' Good Samaritan replaces burned Barrington beach tree

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WJAR) — An anonymous donor offered to replace the Barrington Lions Club's 'beach tree' after it was burned on Wednesday evening. Barrington police found a butane cannister under the burned tree while responding to a report of vandalism on Barrington Beach on Thursday morning. "It backfired in...
BARRINGTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Paving on Route 6 east and west to cause lane closures, delays

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation will start paving on Route 6 east and west at the Glenbridge Avenue Bridge in Providence on Saturday. The work will require lane closures starting at 7 a.m. and ending at about 3 p.m. Drivers were advised to expect...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Man faces life in prison for 2018 murder in Dartmouth

A man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the murder of 37-year-old Joseph Tavares in a hotel parking lot in 2018, prosecutors said Friday. Robert Rose, 52, was convicted of first-degree murder, carrying an illegal firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and possession of an illegal firearm with a defaced serial number during a felony in Fall River Superior Court.
DARTMOUTH, MA
Turnto10.com

Massachusetts town hires federal officials to kill coyotes

(AP) — A Massachusetts town has decided to become the first in the state to contract with the federal government to kill coyotes locals say have killed pets and become a dangerous nuisance. Local officials said eight to 12 coyotes inhabit Nahant. That's a densely settled town of about...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Turnto10.com

Children's Friend donations bring Christmas to thousands

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Those who adopted families through Children's Friend have brought Christmas to thousands of children in need. The organization helps under-served kids in Rhode Island get the services they need, year-round. It relies on the community to support families during the holidays. There are about 100...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Woonsocket couple transforms home into Christmas wonderland

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A Woonsocket home transformed into a Christmas wonderland. Richard Hallee-Griffin and his husband Larry Griffin have lived inside their home, also known as the "Griffin Manor" for the past nine years. It was built in 1846, and they have done everything in their power to...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Warming station aims to provide support and help homeless find housing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The long-awaited warming station at the Cranston Street Armory opened for the homeless on Friday night, with the Rhode Island National Guard helping with the operations. NBC 10 News learned Friday Amos House will serve as the vendor in charge of running the station in...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

'Little Lady Christmas' dinghy spreads joy in Tiverton

TIVERTON, R.I. (WJAR) — There's an extra twinkle in the town of Tiverton around the holiday season each year thanks to a local family. For the past four years, the Durand family has been purchasing a small Christmas tree from Leo's Greenhouse ahead of the holiday. They then decorate...
TIVERTON, RI

