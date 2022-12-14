Sun King, a supplier of photo voltaic power merchandise for off-grid properties in Africa and Asia, raised further $70M in an extension of its Collection D spherical. The spherical was led by LeapFrog Investments. This funding is an extension of Solar King’s preliminary $260M Collection D, which was led by Basic Atlantic’s BeyondNetZero and M&G Investments in April 2022. This extension consists of $38M of further major funding. As a part of the transaction, LeapFrog will be a part of the board, which now consists of representatives of different Collection-D buyers Basic Atlantic and M&G Investments, in addition to Prabha Sinha, the corporate’s first investor.

3 DAYS AGO