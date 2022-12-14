ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

luxury-houses.net

A Stunning Venetian Island waterfront home in Miami Beach, Featuring French Oak and Marble Floors, Carrara Marble Accent Walls, Asking For $38 Million

420 W Rivo Alto Drive Home in Miami Beach, Florida for Sale. 420 W Rivo Alto Drive, Miami Beach, Florida, is a tropical modern residence with seamless indoor-outdoor living and luxurious finishes on Venetian Island. When entering the house, there is a direct flow through a covered deck and panoramic water views. This Home in Miami Beach offers 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,2 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 420 W Rivo Alto Drive, please contact Julian Johnston (Phone: 305-333-5267) at The Corcoran Group for full support and perfect service.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
wlrn.org

Barber by day, curator by night: How this Miramar barbershop doubles as an art gallery

From the outside, The Cutting Gallery is just another shop in a Miramar shopping plaza. But when opening the door to the barbershop, customers are greeted by scents of a boutique South Beach hotel. They wait on upscale couches and listen to music through a custom-built sound system. And when they finally sit to have their hair cut, they stare at walls full of art, indistinguishable from the posh galleries of Las Olas or Wynwood.
MIRAMAR, FL
islandernews.com

December sales here indicate the housing market adjustment has arrived

Fifteen residential properties, 14 in Brickel, were recorded as sold during the period of Decemer 5-9. Each property on this list was sold for under the asking price, meaning that Key Biscayne and Brickell are solidly ensconced in the housing market correction happening across the US. However, housing peaked during the pandemic, driving up home values, so even if you were to sell your home today, you’d likely still be able to recoup a nice profit despite prices dropping a bit.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
territorysupply.com

9 Exciting Weekend Road Trips from Miami, Florida

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. If you’re ready to trade the glitzy nightlife and luxury of Miami for some more serene adventures, check out these nine weekend road trips to get a taste of what Florida has to offer.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: Cult favorite Effe Cafe returning to Cooper City, plus another Frank Pepe planned

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Here’s what’s coming soon to a city near you. Black Rock Bar & Grill, Coral Springs A new location of this Michigan-born, grill-your-own-steaks chain is set to debut this January in the space formerly occupied by The New York Bagel Factory. As with its Fort Lauderdale location (which opened in ...
COOPER CITY, FL
luxesource.com

Pack Your Bags For A Stay At This Fully Transformed Miami Hotel

As Coconut Grove, Florida, continues to reinvent, an iconic hotel roars back to life in grand fashion. Transformed by interior design studio Goodrich, Mayfair House Hotel & Garden presents lush tropical grounds, curated art and two dining outlets: Mayfair Grill and Sipsip. Yet, it still embraces architect Kenneth Treister’s original masterpiece. Below, Goodrich principal Matthew Goodrich details what guests can expect.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Eight months and $1 million later, local-favorite bar The O.G. is now a distinctive new restaurant in Delray Beach

When Delray Beach resident Brian Rosen helped his father create the first Okeechobee Music Festival at a remote residential development they owned north of Lake O in 2016, he went large. OMF’s debut, with performances by Kendrick Lamar, Robert Plant, Mumford & Sons, Hall & Oates and Bassnectar, still seems like a did-that-really-happen dream. Soon after, Rosen opened a 1,000-square-foot ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
leisuregrouptravel.com

Carnival’s Brand New Cruise Ship Sets Sail from Miami

The Carnival Celebration, the company’s dazzling new cruise ship, features restaurants involving celebrity partners like Emeril Lagasse and Guy Fieri. Carnival Cruise Line’s new cruise ship, the Carnival Celebration, was christened on November 20 at PortMiami, with actress Cassidy Gifford doing the honors. The naming ceremony was the perfect culmination of Carnival’s year-long celebration of 50 years of fun. An innovative Excel-class sister ship to the Mardi Gras, the Carnival Celebration set sail the next day on her inaugural voyage, a special six-day Thanksgiving cruise, the first of year-round sailings from Miami.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Restaurant news: Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse fires up Fort Lauderdale; Holy Cow brings hot Cheeto ice cream to Margate

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar, Fort Lauderdale This snazzy steak-and-seafood chain run by Bloomin’ Brands (Outback Steakhouse, ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCA MARTIAL ARTS STUDIO OWES $277K, ACCORDING TO LAWSUIT

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton martial arts studio allegedly owes more than $277,000 in back rent to its landlord in the Shoppes at Village Pointe. That’s located in the area of SW 18th Street and Powerline Road. According to the complaint […]
BOCA RATON, FL
Wrld_Faymuz

5 Best Pizza Places In Miami

Hawaiian Chicken PizzaSmokedPhoto byChad Montano/UnsplashonUnsplash. Miami is a city with a diverse culinary scene, and there are many good pizzerias to choose from. Here are six pizza places in Miami that are worth checking out, along with my personal thoughts on each one:
MIAMI, FL
luxury-houses.net

This Family Amenities Provide Exquisite Living in The Heart of Boca Raton, Florida with Luxuriant Outdoor Living Space Could Be Yours For $8 Million

17055 Brulee Breeze Way Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 17055 Brulee Breeze Way, Boca Raton, Florida, is located in the heart of Boca Raton, Boca Bridges’ centralized location, on an oversized 0.72 +- acre lot, which is the largest model offered at Boca Bridges. Integrating the sophisticated grandeur of resort-style living with family friendly amenities, this home offers a wide array of world-class amenities. This Home in Boca Raton offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 9,4 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 17055 Brulee Breeze Way, please contact Veronica Peters (Phone: 561-910-3305) at Premier Estate Properties Inc. for full support and perfect service.
BOCA RATON, FL
Miami New Times

The Best Christmas Treats in Miami

The holidays in Miami hit a little differently. In the Magic City, you'll find sand instead of snow and Santa is likely to wear sunglasses and lead flamingoes on his sleigh. But what we lack in seasonal variation, we make up for in holiday treats. From boozy coquito bites to gingerbread ice cream, the city's purveyors of sweets are bringing holiday cheer one bite at a time.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hurricanes’ top prospect Cormani McClain ends high school career with state championship

Lakeland cornerback Cormani McClain has accrued a list of accolades during his high school career, and he added a state champion’s medal to his trophy case Saturday. The five-star prospect ended his high school career with a state title, helping the Dreadnaughts beat Venice 21-14 at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. “It means a lot,” McClain said. “You’ve got to take a lot of sacrifices to ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Fort Lauderdale Illustrated

4 New Eateries on the Scene

Taco Craft A downtown Fort Lauderdale favorite has planted roots in Plantation. Helmed by Handcrafted Hospitality founder Marc Falsetto, Taco Craft slings Mexican cuisine and refreshing cocktails inside West Broward’s luxury dining and shopping complex, Plantation Walk. Enjoy made-from-scratch dishes, such as a guacamole flight featuring flavors like Classic, Tropical, Sweet Potato, and Taco & […] The post 4 New Eateries on the Scene appeared first on Fort Lauderdale Illustrated.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
themreport.com

How Many Renters Are Renewing Their Leases?

According to a new study from RentCafe, an estimated 44 million American households living in rental homes, as renting remains at its highest level in half a century. For some renters, finding a new residence was difficult in 2022 — especially in the South Florida area. In the last...
MIAMI, FL

