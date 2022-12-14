Read full article on original website
What Happens If Crypto Exchange Binance Bust Like FTX and Terra?
Binance bust will create huge impact on the entire crypto market including bitcoin. ETHW, USDC, XDC, XCN, CSPR, BSV relatively remain unaffected even after Binance bust. In the crypto market, a lot can change within a day. In May, the cryptocurrencies TerraUSD (UST) and Terra (LUNA) crashed after Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX.com, engaged in market manipulation.
Bitcoin Plummets Below $17,000 After Audit Firm Mazars Pauses Work For Binance
The Bitcoin price has once again fallen below the $17,000 mark after it became known that the auditing firm Mazars will pause its work with Binance. Already in the last few days, rumors and FUD about Binance intensified. As NewsBTC reported, investors are worried that Binance is not keeping enough...
Glassnode Raises Concerns Over Binance PoR Data, Was There A Mistake?
Binance, as one of the leading crypto exchanges, tried to exhibit transparency in its operations, especially on the security of customers’ funds. This led it to publish its proof of reserve (PoR) reports. However, the collapse of some firms like Celsius Network, FTX, and others has instilled fear and doubts about crypto exchanges and platforms.
The Three Cryptocurrencies Using Uncommon Patterns To Succeed Are Solana, IOTA, and Dogeliens
With the high rate of competition out there, both new and existing cryptocurrencies have to offer something unique to survive. Dogeliens (DOGET) is one of the three cryptos below that proves this fact. Stay tuned!. Solana Is A Publicly Successful Crypto. Solana (SOL) has been steadfast in growth because it...
CoinEx Launches Proof of Reserve to Ensure Asset Security and Build a Crypto Trust System
Since 2022 kicked off, the crypto industry has witnessed a series of incidents involving security breaches. Three Arrows Capital was accused of misappropriating client funds and faced a liquidity crisis; FTX also suffered a run that led to a liquidity crunch because it misused users’ assets. To date, many individual and institutional investors still cannot get their money back from Three Arrows Capital and FTX. Crypto technology was showered with praise when it was invented, and people used to say that it was the trust machine that would enable full information transparency. However, after more than a decade since the birth of Bitcoin, today’s crypto industry is accused of frequent frauds and a lack of transparency.
After Its Booming Presale, Will Big Eyes Coin Retain Its Popularity Against Ripple And Aave?
The crypto world is full of buyers and traders who love exploring advanced projects. The meme coins have played a significant role in the crypto market with their visionary functions. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is one of those meme coins that have gained the attention of buyers before even release.
One Green Crypto Presale That’s Ended And One That Promises More: IMPT Token And Big Eyes Coin
In this age of cutting-edge technologies, the competition is so fierce that it’s practically impossible to survive with merely an average delivery. The stakeholders demand more, and every day, new cryptocurrencies are registered, saturating the space more than ever. This creates an ever-widening gap that better is filled with purpose-driven projects.
What’s Next For Investors As Cardano Threatens To Slip Further?
The Cardano price continued to depict a strong bearish influence in the market. The coin lost over 7% of its value over the last 24 hours. On a weekly time frame, ADA was down by 14%. The extended price pullback might continue, so investors should be wary of their next move.
Avalanche (AVAX), Tron (TRX) Community Are Buying Up Orbeon Protocol’s Presale
Avalanche and Tron are two huge cryptocurrencies that have revolutionised the market, both supporting their own communities on their respective blockchains.. Investors looking for the next big project have shifted their attention towards Orbeon Protocol’s ORBN which is now in stage 3 of the presale, having already risen 655% from stage 1 after a surge in demand from savvy investors.
Best Tokens to Buy in Crypto Winter: RTC, USDT & BNB
We are now in a crypto winter – meaning that digital asset prices have taken a significant hit in recent months. On the other hand, this an excellent opportunity for investors to buy a range of crypto tokens at a discounted price. This guide ranks the best crypto winter...
Research-Driven Nature is Our Key to Survive Market Crashes
A fireside chat with Mint Ventures, a research-driven investment firm. Mint Ventures is an established and widely recognized venture capital firm that has successfully weathered the long crypto winter and countless market turns and high-impact events such as the FTX collapse that have driven many other players out of the market. Mint Ventures supports the development and growth of promising Web3 initiatives and is widely regarded as a leading investment firm – one that continues to blaze new trails in the crypto and blockchain spaces for others to follow.
Japanese Government To Ease 30% Crypto Tax Requirement – A Good Move?
Presently Japanese crypto firms pay a set 30% corporate tax rate on their holdings, regardless of whether or not they made a profit. Due to this stringent tax law over the past years, some local crypto firms reportedly chose to move their business elsewhere. This development has impacted the country’s...
Solana: Outshined But Not Lifeless As Network Activity Accelerates
Solana was scrutinized extensively after speculations appeared connecting it to the bankrupt FTX. The network’s perception of FTX was drastically altered by the occurrence, and the resulting fear, uncertainty, and doubt (FUD) proved challenging to dispel. Almost 9% of the token’s value was wiped out today, perhaps because of...
Big Eyes Coin Is Set To Push Past IMPT Token After The End Of Its Presale.
The popularity of any project is one of the keys to its success. A cryptocurrency platform that brings in innovative features, utility, and rewards for its users while being popular will do well in the crypto market. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a meme coin that offers users utility and exciting benefits on its platform with environmental benefits. The IMPT Token (IMPT) also possessed great qualities with an eco-friendly narrative. However, now that IMPT Token’s presale has ended, could Big Eyes Coin (BIG) overtake it with its hugely successful presale?
End Of Litecoin Rally? LTC Plunges 7% In Last 24 Hours
Litecoin has observed a plunge of more than 7% in the last 24 hours, suggesting that the coin’s bullish momentum may have come to an end. Litecoin Drops Hard TodayS But Is Up 20% In The Last Month. While the rest of the crypto market was struggling, LTC enjoyed...
Dogeliens Promotes Virtual Reality, Decentraland, and Quant Review Traditional Approaches
Cryptocurrencies have been actively influencing the perception of money since their inception in 2009. With their influence, money is viewed as a multi-dimensional asset that can be staked, saved, transferred, and shared. Due to this, several Bitcoins have been designed to support the growth of the industry. Most of them include new approaches to their blockchains such as metaverse, virtual farming, Decentralized Finance (DeFi), and smart contracts. These additions have attracted numerous individuals and this has contributed to cryptocurrency being a multi-billion industry.
Benefits Of The Next Big Coin In Crypto Toon Finance (TFT) DEX new Pancakeswap (CAKE)
Everyone Is Talking About Toon Finance Because Of Benefits the project offers. The cryptocurrency market has a wide variety of coins for sale. Despite this, Toon Finance is the most popular internet trend now dominating the industry. It swept into the cryptocurrency market like a tidal wave and is quickly replacing a large number of currently used cryptocurrencies. If you want to learn more about Toon Finance and its benefits, you’ve come to the right spot.
Whale Accumulation Paints Bullish Picture For XRP
XRP whales have taken advantage of the price decline recorded in the crypto market to fill up their bags. These large investors have been rapidly buying up the tokens and increasing the percentage of supply they hold. In the last month, the holdings of these large whales have seen a significant uptick, sending their cumulative total holdings to one of the highest it has ever been.
Bitcoin Backpedals To $16,000 Level As Crypto Market Sheds $50 Billion
In the past 24 hours, Bitcoin has slid beneath the important support level of $17,000 as weekly bears have taken the driver’s seat. The most popular cryptocurrency is presently selling at $16,723, a decrease of 2.5% over the past week. There has been significant selling pressure on the cryptocurrency...
Oryen Network Presale Live and 400% Price Increase Causes FOMO Among Shiba Inu Holders
The world of cryptocurrency is constantly growing and full of surprises. Recently, the Oryen Network Presale went live and caused quite a stir among investors. With a staggering 400% price increase, it’s no wonder people are taking notice of this project. Many investors are jumping on board and getting in on the action. Even Business2Community has recognized Oryen as one of the top cryptos to watch. Let’s delve into what Oryen is all about and why it’s causing such a buzz in the crypto world.
