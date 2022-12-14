ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Centre Daily

NFL Chooses Not to Discipline Roquan Smith for Kenny Pickett Sack

PITTSBURGH -- Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith was not fined for his hit on Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett that caught plenty of attention regarding the NFL's strict roughing the passer rules. Smith's hit on Pickett wasn't the conventional sack, and had so much force behind it that it actually...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

4 Things to Watch: Defense Makes the Different in Steelers vs Panthers

The Pittsburgh Steelers will battle Carolina for the first time since 2018 when the Steelers blew out the Panthers 52-21 in primetime. This year's matchup figures to be a lower-scoring affair, with both teams barely hanging on to their playoff hopes. Carolina once looked to be in line for a top-five draft pick, but after firing their head coach Matt Rhule, interim head coach Steve Wilks has reeled off several wins as the interim shot caller. Pittsburgh looks to bounce back from a disappointing home loss against the Baltimore Ravens, and they'll have to proceed with one of their backup quarterbacks.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

Should Jets’ Robert Saleh Be on the Hot Seat?

At 7-6, the Jets find themselves once again on the bottom of the heap looking up and while the team has won more games than 2020 and 2021 combined, it is not good enough. This is about winning championships, not taking baby steps. While New York has been crawling in...
NEW YORK STATE
Centre Daily

Ravens Need Lamar Jackson to Continue Playoff Run

BALTIMORE — It's painfully obvious the Ravens need Lamar Jackson back in the lineup. With the starting quarterback sidelined with a knee injury, they have scored two touchdowns in the past three games. A 13-3 loss to the Browns in Week 15 is particularly devastating. The Ravens (9-5) fell...
BALTIMORE, MD
Centre Daily

Saints Must Fluster Falcons Rookie QB for Week 15 Win

After a bye week for both teams, the 4-9 New Orleans Saints host the 5-8 Atlanta Falcons this Sunday. It's a renewal of one of the most underrated rivalries in sports and a rematch of a Week 1 game that the Saints won 27-26. Atlanta had the advantage for most...
ATLANTA, GA
Centre Daily

Report: Broncos Lose Sack Leader Dre’Mont Jones to Season-Ending IR

The injury bug continues to take massive bites out of the Denver Broncos. On Saturday, ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported that Broncos defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones is headed to season-ending injured reserve with a hip injury. "Broncos are placing starting DL Dre'Mont Jones on season-ending injured reserve due to a...
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

The Play That Personifies the Titans Offense

NASHVILLE – Of course it was Play 22. It was not designed that way. That is just how things worked out. But if you were going to pick one play that epitomizes what the Tennessee Titans want to be on offense, it makes sense that it happened to match up with the number that running back Derrick Henry wears every Sunday.
NASHVILLE, TN
Centre Daily

Giants vs. Commanders Primetime Preview: NFC East Battle for Playoff Spot?

Fresh off their bye, the Washington Commanders face NFC East Division foe New York Giants on Sunday at FedEx Field in a matchup with playoff implications. The divisional clash was flexed into Sunday night prime time as both teams are fighting for playoff positioning and are trying to secure a win after recording a tie two weeks ago.
WASHINGTON, DC
Centre Daily

Vikings Top Colts in Largest Comeback in NFL History

View the original article to see embedded media. After trailing 33–0 at halftime and 36–7 with 4:53 to play in the 3rd quarter on Saturday, the Vikings completed an improbable comeback to stun the Colts in Minneapolis, 39–36, in overtime. The 33-point comeback victory is the largest...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Centre Daily

Watson makes home debut as Browns host first-place Ravens

BALTIMORE (9-4) at CLEVELAND (5-8) Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST, NFL Network. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Ravens 5-7-1; Browns 6-7. SERIES RECORD: Ravens lead 35-12. LAST MEETING: Ravens beat Browns 23-20 on Oct. 23 in Baltimore. LAST WEEK: Ravens beat Steelers 16-14; Browns lost to Bengals 23-10. RAVENS OFFENSE: OVERALL (14, RUSH...
CLEVELAND, OH
Centre Daily

Browns Defeat Ravens in Deshaun Watson’s Home Debut

View the original article to see embedded media. The Cleveland Browns defeated the Baltimore Ravens because of their defense and special teams allowing an improving Deshaun Watson led offense to get enough opportunities to win the game, 13-3. Coming off of the Cincinnati Bengals loss, it seemed as though the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Centre Daily

Bears and Eagles: TV, Radio, Streaming and Betting

Philadelphia Eagles (12-1) at Chicago Bears (3-10) TV: Fox (Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver) Streaming:fubo TV (Sign up for free trial) Radio: WBBM AM-780, FM-105.9 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote) Spanish Radio TUDN AM-1200, Latino Mix FM-93.5 (Omar Ramos, Miguel Esparza) NFL On SiriusXM: Eagles broadcast 121 and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

