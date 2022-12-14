Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
NFL Chooses Not to Discipline Roquan Smith for Kenny Pickett Sack
PITTSBURGH -- Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith was not fined for his hit on Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett that caught plenty of attention regarding the NFL's strict roughing the passer rules. Smith's hit on Pickett wasn't the conventional sack, and had so much force behind it that it actually...
Centre Daily
4 Things to Watch: Defense Makes the Different in Steelers vs Panthers
The Pittsburgh Steelers will battle Carolina for the first time since 2018 when the Steelers blew out the Panthers 52-21 in primetime. This year's matchup figures to be a lower-scoring affair, with both teams barely hanging on to their playoff hopes. Carolina once looked to be in line for a top-five draft pick, but after firing their head coach Matt Rhule, interim head coach Steve Wilks has reeled off several wins as the interim shot caller. Pittsburgh looks to bounce back from a disappointing home loss against the Baltimore Ravens, and they'll have to proceed with one of their backup quarterbacks.
Live updates: Dallas Cowboys vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott on road against Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field
Centre Daily
Should Jets’ Robert Saleh Be on the Hot Seat?
At 7-6, the Jets find themselves once again on the bottom of the heap looking up and while the team has won more games than 2020 and 2021 combined, it is not good enough. This is about winning championships, not taking baby steps. While New York has been crawling in...
Centre Daily
Vikings Injury Updates: Justin Jefferson, Christian Darrisaw, Patrick Peterson, K.J. Osborn
The Vikings had several players get shaken up during Saturday's 39-36 win over the Colts, the biggest comeback in NFL history. That tends to happen in a four-hour game featuring 165 combined plays from scrimmage. Luckily, all four injured players avoided anything serious. Justin Jefferson toughed it out after taking...
Centre Daily
Ravens Need Lamar Jackson to Continue Playoff Run
BALTIMORE — It's painfully obvious the Ravens need Lamar Jackson back in the lineup. With the starting quarterback sidelined with a knee injury, they have scored two touchdowns in the past three games. A 13-3 loss to the Browns in Week 15 is particularly devastating. The Ravens (9-5) fell...
Centre Daily
Saints Must Fluster Falcons Rookie QB for Week 15 Win
After a bye week for both teams, the 4-9 New Orleans Saints host the 5-8 Atlanta Falcons this Sunday. It's a renewal of one of the most underrated rivalries in sports and a rematch of a Week 1 game that the Saints won 27-26. Atlanta had the advantage for most...
Centre Daily
NFL SVP of Officiating Explains Why Vikings’ Touchdown Didn’t Count
View the original article to see embedded media. As the Vikings were in the middle of staging the largest comeback in NFL history on Saturday afternoon, the home team was the recipient of what appeared to be a bad call that took a pivotal touchdown off the board. In the...
Centre Daily
Report: Broncos Lose Sack Leader Dre’Mont Jones to Season-Ending IR
The injury bug continues to take massive bites out of the Denver Broncos. On Saturday, ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported that Broncos defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones is headed to season-ending injured reserve with a hip injury. "Broncos are placing starting DL Dre'Mont Jones on season-ending injured reserve due to a...
Centre Daily
The Play That Personifies the Titans Offense
NASHVILLE – Of course it was Play 22. It was not designed that way. That is just how things worked out. But if you were going to pick one play that epitomizes what the Tennessee Titans want to be on offense, it makes sense that it happened to match up with the number that running back Derrick Henry wears every Sunday.
Centre Daily
Ravens stumble to 13-3 loss to Browns, fall out of first place in AFC North
CLEVELAND — The Ravens’ offense didn’t save its worst for last Saturday afternoon, not quite, but it came close. For three quarters, the Ravens had stopped and started, thrown away points, dropped passes, squandered momentum, done everything but put a scare into one of the NFL’s worst defenses.
Centre Daily
Giants vs. Commanders Primetime Preview: NFC East Battle for Playoff Spot?
Fresh off their bye, the Washington Commanders face NFC East Division foe New York Giants on Sunday at FedEx Field in a matchup with playoff implications. The divisional clash was flexed into Sunday night prime time as both teams are fighting for playoff positioning and are trying to secure a win after recording a tie two weeks ago.
Centre Daily
Vikings Top Colts in Largest Comeback in NFL History
View the original article to see embedded media. After trailing 33–0 at halftime and 36–7 with 4:53 to play in the 3rd quarter on Saturday, the Vikings completed an improbable comeback to stun the Colts in Minneapolis, 39–36, in overtime. The 33-point comeback victory is the largest...
Centre Daily
Watson makes home debut as Browns host first-place Ravens
BALTIMORE (9-4) at CLEVELAND (5-8) Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST, NFL Network. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Ravens 5-7-1; Browns 6-7. SERIES RECORD: Ravens lead 35-12. LAST MEETING: Ravens beat Browns 23-20 on Oct. 23 in Baltimore. LAST WEEK: Ravens beat Steelers 16-14; Browns lost to Bengals 23-10. RAVENS OFFENSE: OVERALL (14, RUSH...
Centre Daily
Browns Defeat Ravens in Deshaun Watson’s Home Debut
View the original article to see embedded media. The Cleveland Browns defeated the Baltimore Ravens because of their defense and special teams allowing an improving Deshaun Watson led offense to get enough opportunities to win the game, 13-3. Coming off of the Cincinnati Bengals loss, it seemed as though the...
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Jeremy Cooper, Interior Offensive Linemen, Cincinnati Bearcats
Centre Daily
Bears and Eagles: TV, Radio, Streaming and Betting
Philadelphia Eagles (12-1) at Chicago Bears (3-10) TV: Fox (Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver) Streaming:fubo TV (Sign up for free trial) Radio: WBBM AM-780, FM-105.9 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote) Spanish Radio TUDN AM-1200, Latino Mix FM-93.5 (Omar Ramos, Miguel Esparza) NFL On SiriusXM: Eagles broadcast 121 and...
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: McKade Mettauer, Interior Offensive Linemen, Oklahoma Sooners
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Cleveland Browns Lead Baltimore Ravens 6-3 at Halftime. By Brandon Little Sports Illustrated Cleveland Browns News, Analysis and More.
Centre Daily
Cowboys Fans (50%!) Jaguars Takeover, NFL Hot Ticket, Playoff Berth Pending
On a four-game winning streak, the Dallas Cowboys travel to face the Jacksonville Jaguars from TIAA Bank Field on Sunday. The Cowboys look to build back momentum after narrowly escaping the NFL-worst Houston Texans last Sunday. Dallas will clinch an NFL playoff berth with a win in Jacksonville. ... and...
