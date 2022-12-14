ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Braunfels, TX

Community Impact Austin

These San Marcos businesses celebrate anniversaries this December, January

Summer Moon Coffee roasts its beans at a roastery in Dripping Springs. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) Summer Moon Coffee, located at 1180 Thorpe Lane, Ste. 206, San Marcos, is slated to celebrate five years of business in San Marcos in January. The coffee shop has indoor and outdoor seating and serves coffee beans, lattes, mochas and other drinks. Summer Moon also has its signature Moon Milk, which is a secret seven-ingredient blend that can also be made dairy free. In addition to the San Marcos location, Summer Moon Coffee has shops in Kyle, Buda, Austin and San Antonio. 512-392-2191.
Ash Jurberg

Popular doughnut chain to open first San Antonio location

There is good news for doughnut lovers in San Antonio, with cult favorite Voodoo Doughnut opening its first location in San Antonio this week. The store is located at 400 E. Houston St and opens at 8 am on Tuesday, December 20. Perfect for grabbing a morning doughnut to accompany your cup of coffee. The store will be open 24 hours.
5 San Antonio must see Christmas light displays

SAN ANTONIO—Christmas is right around the corner, and it is time for holiday cheer. San Antonio has many locations that share their Christmas spirit. Many believe that Christmas is “the best time of the year.” Local San Antonians, as well as large corporations, go all out preparing their holiday lighting displays. For dazzling Christmas light displays, here are five places you should visit! 1.San Antonio River Walk – Locals and visitors enjoy the River Walk during the holiday season. The day after Thanksgiving, San Antonio celebrates the lighting of the river by kicking off the lighting celebration with the annual Holiday River Parade! The downtown section of the River Walk is illuminated with holiday lights and decorations. This Christmas light experience is free, so you cannot beat the price! There are thousands of lights draped and hanging over the majestic trees that line the river, making downtown a magical place at night. The holiday lights will remain on through January 9, 2023. The River Walk is located in downtown San Antonio. 2.Light up the Night at The JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa– The JW Marriott is one of the most luxurious hotels in San Antonio. This Resort’s holiday lighting experience is free and open to the public. The magnificent lobby, restaurants, water park, and grounds are covered in lights. Not only are there lights and holiday activities, but there are also Christmas movies playing on a huge projection screen throughout the evenings. With entertainment suitable for all ages, the JW Marriott is free and open to the public. The Resort’s light show starts on November 16 and runs through December 30.
Ash Jurberg

H-E-B opens first San Antonio brand shop for "superfans"

It's no secret that in San Antonio, we love H-E-B. And now H-E-B fans can show their love publicly thanks to a new H-E-B brand shop that has just opened and has branded items such as shirts, socks, shores, baby clothes, hats, coffee mugs, and more for sale. There will be nearly 60 different items that celebrate H-E-B history and showcase H-E-B brands, such as H-E-B Bakery and H-E-B Texas Tough.
San Antonio Current

This 1939 home in San Antonio's Olmos Park area has a modern kitchen overlooking its pool

A 4,700-square-foot home in San Antonio's posh Olmos Park neighborhood has hit the market for just under $2 million. While the home has many of the elegant original touches vintage to its 1939 construction, including its curved Art Deco doorways and beautiful tiled study, its thoroughly updated kitchen is a standout. Open to the living and dining areas, the area features glass-fronted cabinets, a breakfast bar island and modern appliances.
Community Impact Austin

Tiny garden art gallery becomes newest addition to The Price Center in San Marcos

The inaugural art installation, titled "A Conversation" by Karen Cross is displayed in the garden at The Price Center. (Courtesy The Price Center) The Price Center in San Marcos is expanding its outdoor art gallery to feature a tiny garden art gallery that showcases tiny art. The garden art gallery will be set up inside the archway entrance by the garden.
Community Impact Austin

A new neighborhood speakeasy-style cocktail lounge is now open in East Austin

Bosses Office replaced Swift Pizza Co. after it closed in October due to several break-ins. (Katy McAfee/Community Impact) A new neighborhood speakeasy-style cocktail lounge called Bosses Office opened Dec. 9 in East Austin. The lounge is serving up beer, wine and craft cocktails from the bar as well as stuffed pretzels, an Antonelli's cheese plate and more from the kitchen. The lounge is owned by Kris Swift and Adam Jacoby, the duo behind Grizzelda’s and Jacoby’s Restaurant & Mercantile.
Community Impact Austin

Experts say water infrastructure, not supply, an issue as Williamson County grows

From left, Paul Thompson, assistant managing editor for the Austin Business Journal; Russ Boles, Precinct 4 Williamson County commissioner; Karen Bondy, Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority general manager; David Collinsworth, Brazos River Authority CEO; and Brian LaBorde, Taylor city manager, discuss conservation technology at the Williamson County Growth Summit on Dec. 15. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact)
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

