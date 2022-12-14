Read full article on original website
These San Marcos businesses celebrate anniversaries this December, January
Summer Moon Coffee roasts its beans at a roastery in Dripping Springs. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) Summer Moon Coffee, located at 1180 Thorpe Lane, Ste. 206, San Marcos, is slated to celebrate five years of business in San Marcos in January. The coffee shop has indoor and outdoor seating and serves coffee beans, lattes, mochas and other drinks. Summer Moon also has its signature Moon Milk, which is a secret seven-ingredient blend that can also be made dairy free. In addition to the San Marcos location, Summer Moon Coffee has shops in Kyle, Buda, Austin and San Antonio. 512-392-2191.
Popular doughnut chain to open first San Antonio location
There is good news for doughnut lovers in San Antonio, with cult favorite Voodoo Doughnut opening its first location in San Antonio this week. The store is located at 400 E. Houston St and opens at 8 am on Tuesday, December 20. Perfect for grabbing a morning doughnut to accompany your cup of coffee. The store will be open 24 hours.
lakefrontollu.com
5 San Antonio must see Christmas light displays
SAN ANTONIO—Christmas is right around the corner, and it is time for holiday cheer. San Antonio has many locations that share their Christmas spirit. Many believe that Christmas is “the best time of the year.” Local San Antonians, as well as large corporations, go all out preparing their holiday lighting displays. For dazzling Christmas light displays, here are five places you should visit! 1.San Antonio River Walk – Locals and visitors enjoy the River Walk during the holiday season. The day after Thanksgiving, San Antonio celebrates the lighting of the river by kicking off the lighting celebration with the annual Holiday River Parade! The downtown section of the River Walk is illuminated with holiday lights and decorations. This Christmas light experience is free, so you cannot beat the price! There are thousands of lights draped and hanging over the majestic trees that line the river, making downtown a magical place at night. The holiday lights will remain on through January 9, 2023. The River Walk is located in downtown San Antonio. 2.Light up the Night at The JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa– The JW Marriott is one of the most luxurious hotels in San Antonio. This Resort’s holiday lighting experience is free and open to the public. The magnificent lobby, restaurants, water park, and grounds are covered in lights. Not only are there lights and holiday activities, but there are also Christmas movies playing on a huge projection screen throughout the evenings. With entertainment suitable for all ages, the JW Marriott is free and open to the public. The Resort’s light show starts on November 16 and runs through December 30.
H-E-B opens first San Antonio brand shop for "superfans"
It's no secret that in San Antonio, we love H-E-B. And now H-E-B fans can show their love publicly thanks to a new H-E-B brand shop that has just opened and has branded items such as shirts, socks, shores, baby clothes, hats, coffee mugs, and more for sale. There will be nearly 60 different items that celebrate H-E-B history and showcase H-E-B brands, such as H-E-B Bakery and H-E-B Texas Tough.
Regional coffee drive-thru chain On the Grind to open San Marcos spot
On the Grind Coffee is set to open in several new locations in the coming year. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) New Braunfels-based coffee company On the Grind is working on the construction of a new location in San Marcos at 1508 Aquarena Springs Drive that is anticipated to open in September 2023.
This 1939 home in San Antonio's Olmos Park area has a modern kitchen overlooking its pool
A 4,700-square-foot home in San Antonio's posh Olmos Park neighborhood has hit the market for just under $2 million. While the home has many of the elegant original touches vintage to its 1939 construction, including its curved Art Deco doorways and beautiful tiled study, its thoroughly updated kitchen is a standout. Open to the living and dining areas, the area features glass-fronted cabinets, a breakfast bar island and modern appliances.
Tiny garden art gallery becomes newest addition to The Price Center in San Marcos
The inaugural art installation, titled "A Conversation" by Karen Cross is displayed in the garden at The Price Center. (Courtesy The Price Center) The Price Center in San Marcos is expanding its outdoor art gallery to feature a tiny garden art gallery that showcases tiny art. The garden art gallery will be set up inside the archway entrance by the garden.
Here's what $500k buys you in New Braunfels and California real estate
How far does your dollar go in the Texas Hill Country?
"Perfect hot chicken" restaurant to open its first San Antonio location next week
San Antonio fans of hot chicken will be licking their lips with news that America's fastest-growing restaurant, Dave's Hot Chicken, is opening its first location in San Antonio on Wednesday, December 21.
A new neighborhood speakeasy-style cocktail lounge is now open in East Austin
Bosses Office replaced Swift Pizza Co. after it closed in October due to several break-ins. (Katy McAfee/Community Impact) A new neighborhood speakeasy-style cocktail lounge called Bosses Office opened Dec. 9 in East Austin. The lounge is serving up beer, wine and craft cocktails from the bar as well as stuffed pretzels, an Antonelli's cheese plate and more from the kitchen. The lounge is owned by Kris Swift and Adam Jacoby, the duo behind Grizzelda’s and Jacoby’s Restaurant & Mercantile.
San Antonio opens bidding for millions in Tower of the Americas renovations
SAN ANTONIO – The Tower of the Americas, the centerpiece of the San Antonio skyline since its unveiling at the 1968 World’s Fair, is slated to undergo major renovations in 2024. The City of San Antonio is currently seeking requests for sealed proposals from contractors for $11.72 million...
Construction on Cedar Park’s Brushy Creek North Fork Trail project moves forward
The city will begin construction on the Brushy Creek North Fork Trail project at the beginning of 2023. (Courtesy Pexels) Cedar Park City Council approved an agreement with Fazzone Construction Company for the construction of the Brushy Creek North Fork Trail project at its Dec. 15 meeting. Stretching from Parmer...
We went holiday shopping at San Antonio's new $5 store pOpshelf
Get your holiday shopping done at Dollar General's new store.
The future of Bandera Road: public transportation and sustainability
The data is in — more traffic lanes is not the answer.
Experts say water infrastructure, not supply, an issue as Williamson County grows
From left, Paul Thompson, assistant managing editor for the Austin Business Journal; Russ Boles, Precinct 4 Williamson County commissioner; Karen Bondy, Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority general manager; David Collinsworth, Brazos River Authority CEO; and Brian LaBorde, Taylor city manager, discuss conservation technology at the Williamson County Growth Summit on Dec. 15. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact)
Construction begins on $33M Bluff View apartment complex in Boerne
The apartments won't be completed until 2024.
Owner of property and site of deadly San Antonio explosion never obtained proper building permits, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — The owner of the underground structure that was the site of a deadly southeast-San Antonio explosion last week never obtained the proper permits to build such a property despite aerial images identifying potential construction as early as 2016, local officials tell KENS 5. The explosion rattled...
San Antonio Food Bank hosting 3 mega food distributions this week ahead of the holidays
SAN ANTONIO - For the rest of the week, the San Antonio Food Bank are making sure no family goes hungry. With the help of local partners, the food bank is hosting several food distributions throughout the city. The first of the three events will be held on Wednesday at...
